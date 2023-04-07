To whom it may concern —
On the holiest days of the Christian and Jewish calendars, the arrival of Easter and the start of Passover, many faith-based events and activities dominate the community’s schedules for this weekend.
Add to that the sudden surge of temperatures into the upper 70s and low 80s and the Indiana region’s weather is signaling the de facto start of “meteorological” spring (April, May and June) with a tempting taste of summer.
Did The Old Farmer’s Almanac call it? For April 1 through 10: “Foolin’ with flurries, but warming, no worries. Showers, then sunny for the Easter bunny.” You be the judge.
’TIS THE SEASON
The number 422 has a lot of meaning for many people. There’s U.S. Route 422, the major east-west highway through central Indiana County. A mobile home dealer along the highway put the number in its name. Also, 422 is an error code that’s returned when an internet user tries to access a web page that can’t be displayed. And World Health Organization estimates 422 million people worldwide have diabetes. But the biggest of all may be 4/22, the date of Earth Day. Friends of White’s Woods and an array of local conservation groups have announced plans to celebrate nature that day with the second annual Earth Day Walk to White’s Woods. Watch for more details in the column as the event approaches.
Keep the datebook open on 4/22 for a concert by the 7 Mile Run and Fire Within bands at Freedom Church on McKnight Road (turn off Oakland Avenue across from Rustic Lodge). It’s a fundraiser for Habitat for Humanity.
RIDE ON, BROTHER
Indiana County’s planning office has the call out for public review and comment on the new Active Transportation Plan for the county, coming up at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex. Walk, Bike, Ride, Roll! is the slogan for unveiling the plan that focuses on policies for providing sidewalks, bike lanes and the like to accommodate people who walk and ride in addition to drive as they get around the county.
COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP
Indiana’s unit of Quota Club International is raising money with a monthlong lottery ticket. Winners of cash prizes will be determined by Pennsylvania Lottery Pick 3 drawings each evening in June.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Indiana Free Library’s offerings Saturday include Wee Ones Story Time from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., and the Craft House arts and crafts session from 1 to 2 p.m. ... The Artists Hand Gallery hosts the Indiana Writers Club weekly meeting from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday ... We’re missing the traditional Easter Sunday lunch at The Rustic Lodge, but a couple of choices are on the calendar for family gatherings, both brunches from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chestnut Ridge Resort in Burrell Township and at CH Fields Craft Kitchen at Hilton Garden Inn next to the KCAC.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
Larry Stadtmiller, owner of Indiana-based Red Oak Advertising, got a shout-out from Gazette managing editor Bill Hastings when he was awarded the Certified Advertising Specialist designation by Promotional Products Association International, the only international trade association that promotes the industry, and Hastings saluted Indiana’s unique Wildcat Regiment Brass Band, under direction of B.J. Pino, which planned a concert Indiana Area Senior High School to promote release of a new CD, a 74-minute presentation of brass band music of the Civil War era, when it came out 27 years ago.
In his weekly Inside Indiana column, Hastings reported the local economic development team hoped that Gov. Tom Ridge would announce the state’s proposed new juvenile detention center would be constructed in the immediate area during his upcoming visit for the dedication of IUP’s new $11 million Eberly College of Business building, and he had a progress report on development of White Township’s new recreation complex on East Pike while early plans called for completion of a second hockey rink at the new Indiana Ice Center located adjacent to the township’s new recreation complex. Executive Director Sam Kelly said the decision would depend on further feasibility and financial studies ... Meanwhile, gasoline prices in the area inched upward to about $1.19 for unleaded, self-serve brands, Hastings reported April 12, 1996.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gasoline prices stayed steady in the $3.65 range in the Indiana area this week … the YMCA this morning hosted the 66th annual Good Friday Breakfast program, this time featuring guest speaker Travis Freeman with the inspirational story of his conquering blindness to become a championship high school football player, a college professor and organizer of The Freeman Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to getting out the message that “disability does not equal inability”... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, eyes that brown patch out back and recalls Audrey Hepburn’s wisdom, “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.”
Good evening, blessed Easter and joyful Passover!
