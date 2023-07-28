To whom it may concern —
The prognostication business is tough but it’s great if you’re good at it. From sports bookmakers to TV weather forecasters, they rely on people trusting them to be right.
When it comes to weather, the granddaddy of them all is The Old Farmer’s Almanac, which doesn’t just dare to say whether it will rain on Saturday but tells the nation what conditions to expect as much as a year out.
Annually, Old Farmer’s and competing almanacs make a brief splash when they go on sale: Will it rain on the Fourth of July almost a year from now? There’s a buzz, but it generally fades and is forgotten.
But let’s compare.
Did Old Farmer’s Almanac and its rivals found on Indiana area magazine racks in late 2022 nail the late July heat wave that’s upon us?
Harris’ Farmer’s Almanac and J. Gruber’s Town and Country Almanack make the same long-range predictions.
In its 2023 edition, Harris’ call for Region 9 (our area): Temperatures near normal and precipitation slightly above normal. July 27-28 are among the coolest days; July 25 and 30-31 are among the warmest. Vague enough?
How about Gruber’s outlook for the Mid-Atlantic Region in July: “26-31, dry, warm and humid at first, then PM showers and thunderstorms with heavy rain and turning slightly cooler.” We wish.
Now, Old Farmer’s prediction for Region 3, the Appalachians, in July: Temperature 1 degree above average, precipitation 1 inch above average. For the 20th to 31st, thunderstorms, cool north, mild south. Hmm. (Farmers’ famous Weather Prediction Rhyme for the end of July: “Some lightning about — swimmers, get out!”)
You be the judge.
Footnote: The first of the 2024 almanacs came out earlier this month. Harris’ almanac predicts average temperatures and a higher-than-average chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on Independence Day next summer.
COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP
The weekend has come for the fundraising campaign to help defray mounting medical costs incurred by Black Lick volunteer firefighter and Burrell Township Supervisor Dan Shacreaw, who is battling a rare form of brain tumor. The “Ride to Extinguish Cancer” poker run moves out from the Black Lick fire station at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, while a daylong dinner starts at 11:30 a.m. Basket raffles and commemorative T-shirt sales are part of the effort. Shacreaw’s family and friends have led the organization efforts and set up a web page for supporters to register for the ride or make a donation at https://ride-to-extinguish-cancer.square.site/.
Quietly led by parents, teachers and Indiana Area School District staff, there’s a grassroots effort to build a playground that kids with disabilities can enjoy at East Pike Elementary School. Plans for a benefit Fitness Fest from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday capitalize on kids’ natural interest in being active and having fun with one another. The fun includes demonstrations by Sharon’s School of Dance and the Sue Hewitt Dance Studio, Dance to Fit led by Chris McClure, “Bodycombat” with Bailey Adams and more. Organizers are asking a $10 donation to fund construction of an inclusive playground that enables children using wheelchairs or with other mild disabilities to join the fun. Details are on their web page, https://sites.google.com/iasd.cc/ep-playground-project/home.
The school district in September will oversee installation of a new but basic playground. The fundraising effort would cover costs of “Phase II,” making the new equipment safe and accessible, and “Phase III,” adding more equipment designed especially for children of all abilities. Adams, one of the organizers, told Gazette writer Frey Heide, the goal is “to build this playground so that these kids have a place to play, and a place to play that allows them to play safely with their peers because as an elementary kid, what’s better than playing on the playground?”
DRAIN A VEIN
The need for blood for medical purposes never goes completely filled. Opportunities to roll up a sleeve are offered by the American Red Cross with blood drives from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today at YMCA of Indiana County; 11:30 to 5 p.m. today at Presbyterian Church of Plumville; 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Elderton Volunteer Fire Department; then 12:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Indiana Mall.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Noted local artist Jonelle J. Summerfield hosts a Still Life Painting Workshop from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at The Artists Hand Gallery on Philadelphia Street ... live music shows Saturday in Blairsville feature Minestrone at Ungrapeful Winery from 5 to 9 p.m., Jerry B and the Bone Tones at the West Market Street amphitheater from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and Mark Syster at Chestnut Ridge Resort starting at 7 p.m. ... it’s the second weekend of Indiana Players’ children’s stage production, “Press Start: A New Children’s Musical” at the downtown playhouse at 7:30 this evening and Saturday, then 2:30 p.m. Sunday ... Jimmy Stewart’s film “Bell, Book and Candle” is showing at 1 p.m. through Sunday at the Stewart Museum Theater ... Indiana’s Summer Concerts in the Park welcomes The Bricks’ performance of Americana music at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Park.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
Construction of the senior living apartments, Clairvaux Commons, was set to start, work was expected soon on a new taxiway parallel to the runway at Indiana County/Jimmy Stewart Airport, and conversion of Indiana Borough’s former municipal building on North Seventh Street into an office complex was on the drawing board, according to reports 40 years ago this month.
The former A&P supermarket on South Seventh Street was ready to reopen as a Giant Eagle store; state police Capt. Glenn Walp, of Dayton, then the commander of the Indiana PSP station, was promoted to lead the Pennsylvania Turnpike patrol and enforcement detail; and Enrico Colonna’s UMW Local 1412 Pops Concert Band was preparing for a community show at Quick Park in Clarksburg, Gazette Managing Editor Bill Hastings wrote in Inside Indiana on Friday, July 15, 1983.
VILLAGE VIGNETTES
An update on staffing at Pa. Sen. Joe Pittman’s 41st District office in Indiana, where his district director, Benjamin Bush, has moved on to serve as CEO of Forward Lawrence, a New Castle-based economic development partnership for Lawrence County, similar to the Indiana County Center for Economic Operations. District staffers Laura Terihay and Diann Overman are the lead local constituent contacts at the Philadelphia Street office. Jeremy Dias is Pittman’s deputy chief of staff, based at the Kittanning office. …. And congratulations to longtime staffer Carrie Lisbon at the T.J. Maxx store at Regency Mall in White Township, who has accepted promotion (and a long commute) as assistant manager at the chain’s Pittsburgh-area Waterfront store.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gasoline prices shot up about 14 cents from the $3.76 to $3.90 range at midweek at many stations in the Indiana area. PennsylvaniaGasPrices.com reported some outlets still at the mid $3.70s, and the One Stop station in Armagh posting the lowest rate for 87 in the county at about $3.60. ... The Indiana County Stormwater Education Partnership rainfall dashboard puts precipitation over the historic average for July, with 5.94 inches as of mid-week compared to the 3- to 5-inch range for Julys of the past ... U.S. Rep Guy Reschenthaler, who began representing most of Indiana County following congressional reapportionment based on the 2020 Census, makes a rare appearance in the area next week. He’ll hear constituents’ concerns at an open community forum from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the auditorium in Eberly College of Business building at IUP … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says there may not be a lot to see in these small towns, but oh, boy, what you can hear!
Good evening!
