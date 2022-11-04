inside indiana logo.jpg


“Happy HallowThanksMas” is one of the tongue-in-cheek greetings heard around this time of year, a gibe at the commercially driven blur of the October, November and December holidays, often offered by those who lament the loss of distinction that they believe Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas should retain. Now a third of the way through that rush, it’s worth suggesting that the commercial linkage isn’t the only connection, and may not be the strongest. There’s the sense of festivity associated with each phase of the season, and even the ongoing opportunity for escape from the stone-cold realities of making election decisions, fortifying for winter weather and crafting annual budgets.