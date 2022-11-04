“Happy HallowThanksMas” is one of the tongue-in-cheek greetings heard around this time of year, a gibe at the commercially driven blur of the October, November and December holidays, often offered by those who lament the loss of distinction that they believe Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas should retain. Now a third of the way through that rush, it’s worth suggesting that the commercial linkage isn’t the only connection, and may not be the strongest. There’s the sense of festivity associated with each phase of the season, and even the ongoing opportunity for escape from the stone-cold realities of making election decisions, fortifying for winter weather and crafting annual budgets.
Blending Hannukah and Kwanzaa into the latter part of the season, we go from counting candy bars to counting blessings; reaping harvests of chocolate, turkey and presents; and embracing opportunities to give where possible — or necessary.
In that spirit, the Fishel family along with neighbors and friends have organized a benefit basket raffle and pasta dinner event Saturday at the Sagamore VFW. The campaign is to help cover mounting medical expenses for Amber Fishel, who faces two brain surgery operations and travel to California for treatment at UC-Irvine for chronic pain conditions centered on cranial and facial nerves — trigeminal and geniculate neuralgia. Supporters have donated more than 180 basket packages for the raffle (tickets sold from 1:15 until 8 p.m., the drawing time); pasta dinners will be offered at $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 5 to 10 (served from 3 to 7 p.m., for in-house dining or takeout). Amber’s mom, Amy Fishel, has more information at (724) 717-9327.
Jimmy Stewart, as emblematic of the Christmas season in Indiana as Santa Claus, in recent years has “appeared” earlier than Thanksgiving for local activities, mainly the opening of the It’s a Wonderful Life festival, the county courthouse tree lighting and the downtown Indiana parade (this year on Nov. 18). This year, the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County sponsors a “Tea with Jimmy Stewart” program from 2 to 4 p.m. Nov. 19 at the historic Clark House. The society’s Stewart knock-off will reprise the actor’s performance in “Shop Around the Corner” (while guests enjoy tea, coffee and pastries) and hold a question-and-answer session with guests about Stewart’s film career. A limited number of tickets are available at $25 by phone at (724) 463-9600 or email at info@hgsic.org.
Neighboring Northern Cambria Rotary Club hosts its annual Trivia Night dinner/fundraiser Saturday evening at Prince of Peace Church in Patton. There, teams compete for top prizes of $500 and $300 — which they will earmark for their favorite community charitable causes ... Sunday at 2 p.m., Indiana University of Pennsylvania’s “Bands in Review” concert, part of the Sound Choices series, takes the Fisher Auditorium stage ... Indiana Players present “Deer Camp — The Musical” this evening through Sunday at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse ... it’s the first weekend of Smicksburg’s Old Fashioned Country Christmas Open House at a variety of its rustic shops and eateries ... The InFirst Bank Veterans Marathon, Half Marathon and Marathon Relay to raise money for veterans’ assistance agencies starts at 9 o’clock (Standard Time) Sunday morning at the Ghost Town Trail head at Saylor Park in Black Lick ... and United Way’s annual Pancake and Sausage Day is coming up Tuesday at New Life Community Church in Indiana Mall.
Jimmy Stewart Museum was set to unveil the new military hall with displays of Stewart’s career of flying bombing missions over Germany during World War II and welcomed two generals and a colonel, who all had served with Stewart in the 8th Air Force, as special guests along with seven other local veterans who ranked as generals, among them Maj. Gen. Dominic Rocco, the master of ceremonies at a post-event luncheon ... according to Bill Hastings of the Gazette staff this month 24 years ago. Hastings gave a shout-out to Murry Medsger of the American Legion post in Indiana, organizers of the Veterans Day parade; to Debnar’s Pools & Spas/Lawn & Garden, upon the opening of the new showroom along Route 22 in Blairsville; to Jane George, the newly appointed director of the Downtown Indiana merchants promotion group; and to Indiana County Tourist Bureau Executive Director Christine Brownlee, on the upcoming opening of the Blue Spruce Park Festival of Lights attraction that boasted more than 100,000 lights, in the Inside Indiana column of Nov. 13, 1998.
It’s a rare concert this weekend by Indiana’s virtual all-star rock band The Six, Saturday evening at The Coney, part of a series organized by Chuck Olson to spark the revival of the Indiana Theater ... Gasoline prices in the Indiana area generally ranged from $3.96 to $4 a gallon this week. Please read but don’t bet: IUP 36, Clarion 3; Syracuse 27, Pitt 17; Penn State 31, Indiana 13; Notre Dame 24, Clemson 22 ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says he gains an hour of sleep when daylight saving time ends, but loses three hours by staying up until 2 a.m. to change his clocks.
