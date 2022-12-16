To whom it may concern —
As the final weekend before Christmas arrives, the holiday festivities and entertainment are reaching a peak for many. One of the major highlights this weekend — and it’s not a stretch to call it the revival of a tradition — is the Taylor Family Christmas Concert on Sunday at J.S. Byers Auditorium in Homer-Center High School.
Musician B.C. Taylor is the frontman of the band of legendary Pittsburgh rockers founded by his late father B.E. Taylor, whose Christmas Tour regularly included the Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex in Indiana. Rick Witkowski, Jeff Jimerson and other Taylor bandmates deliver a buoyant mix of cover versions of Christmas season classics and original holiday music penned by B.E. over the decades.
H-C marching band director Jon Stolarz, a top promoter of the show, says the show starts at 6 p.m. Sunday with tickets still available at $46 online at HCSDBoxOffice.com and any remaining at the door.
BIRTHDAY BESTS ...
... to retired Indiana watercolor artist and World War II veteran Richard “Dick” Vitale, who notched his 90th this week amid celebrations with family and friends at home in Indiana and at some downtown social spots.
FURRY COMPANIONS
From the winter newsletter of Four Footed Friends comes word of a Christmas tree decorated with photo ornaments of the animals awaiting adoption at the shelter. The tree is on display at PetSmart in Townfair Center, Ben Franklin Road South, and supporters are encouraged to take the ornaments home to hang on their own trees. With each ornament is an envelope for donations to be sent to back to Four Footed Friends to help with the animals’ food and medical care needs while they await new homes. The tree will be on display until New Year’s Day.
A second support opportunity: a commemorative brick program, allowing benefactors to honor or memorialize fellow animal lovers (or their four-footed friends) at $100 per brick to be laid in the front walkway at the shelter. Those details also are in the newsletter.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
On the front burner, reminders of the “cookies by the mile” made and sold by the folks of St. Mary Byzantine Catholic Church in Homer City, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday (or while supplies last) ... the second weekend of production of “A Dash of Dickens,” a fantasy of how Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” might have played out in western Pennsylvania, by the Indiana Players tonight, Saturday evening and Sunday afternoon at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse ... and the Skate with Santa event from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the ice rink in S&T Bank Arena along East Pike.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
Once upon a time, motorists getting parking tickets in downtown Indiana could deposit the money for their overtime fines in a small metal box attached to the parking meter post. That ended 43 years ago this month, Police Chief Harry Owens explained, because too many of the payment boxes had been stolen. Nowadays, Indiana Borough has worked on technology to let drivers pay parking meters by tapping debit cards on site ... the Airport Office and Professional Center buildings were under construction by developer Frank Scerbo ... and controversy surrounded the proposed installation of self-serve gasoline pumps at a new 7-11 convenience store at Ben Franklin Road and Philadelphia Street in White Township. Gazette Managing Editor Bill Hastings also reported the Foodland supermarkets had begun offering Sunday hours at its Indiana-area stores, in his Inside Indiana column of Dec. 7, 1979.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gasoline prices started to dip again in the county, falling to about $3.76 in the Indiana area late this week ... Renda Radio’s annual Teddy Bear Fund Drive, benefiting IRMC Pediatrics Department and Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, brought to mind the days of the KDKA Radio/Pittsburgh Press Old Newsboys campaign for Children’s Hospital, when the station set up a makeshift studio in a downtown storefront and broadcast live while accepting donations from shoppers and passersby. KDKA, years ago, spent weeks in the Kaufmann’s, Gimbel’s and Horne’s department store windows while WCCS appeared in the 700 Shop storefront ... Ready to turn the page to ’23? It will be off to a fast-break start, as the annual Charlie Hogan Hockey Tournament takes over the ice at S&T Bank Arena in White Township on Jan. 7, 8 and 13 to 16 ... Please read but don’t bet: Falcons 30, Steelers 21 ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, loves his editorial department coffee mug that paraphrases Robert Duvall’s line in the 1979 film “Apocalypse Now”: “I love the smell of ink in the morning.” Keep writing, Willie!
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. Email items including news releases, newsletters, posters, fliers and scribbled notes for submission to cross@indianagazette.net, or phone your tips and quips to (724) 463-4262.