To whom it may concern —
DRAINING VEINS NOT IN VAIN
In its perpetual campaign to recruit and retain whole blood donors to supply emergency and surgical transfusion needs for patients in regional hospitals, the American Red Cross has played the emotion card in Indiana County.
Some donors respond to their knowledge of the needs of medical patients. Some like the free snacks provided at the canteen after they give a pint. And some choose to emulate the giving nature of Indiana County-area residents known for their spirits of support of their neighbors in need.
Today the Red Cross blood drive at the Eagles lodge, 420 Philadelphia St., is accepting donations in memory of Fabrizio “Fab” Pirrone, a “larger than life” man who is remembered by family and friends for his contagious drive to assist others while he battled leukemia. The sixth annual Fab Pirrone Memorial blood drive closes at 6:30 p.m.
Then on Aug. 1, 8-year-old Charlotte Rosborough, of Elderton, who now is fighting a bleeding disorder called Von Willebrand Disease, is the spunky encouragement for donors to give in honor of her determination. The diagnosis “has not stopped her from doing what she loves,” including taking a place on the cheer team when she starts third grade next month. Charlotte’s blood drive will run from 1:30 to 6 p.m. at the Elderton fire station.
Donors may visit redcrossblood.org or phone 1-(800)-RED-CROSS to make an appointment.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Free community concerts are scheduled in Marion Center, where Keystone State Gospel Quartet performs from 7 to 8:20 p.m. at the community park; in Blairsville, with Jukehouse Bombers on the stage at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Veterans’ Memorial Park Amphitheater; and in Indiana, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday when the G-6 Band plays Motown and oldies covers on the bandstand in Memorial Park ... the Cookport Antique Machinery Show organizers will hold a mid-summer point pull from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Green Township fairgrounds ... bingo games from 4:30 to 9 p.m. Sunday at the B.P.O. Elks Lodge in Indiana once again will help raise money for Indiana County Humane Society.
TRANSITIONS
Best wishes in retirement go to the departed Citizens’ Ambulance Service Operations Manager Randy Thomas, of Homer City, who wrapped up 38-plus years of service at the ambulance company on July 15 ... add retirement shoutouts to Tony Palamone, director of the Small Business Development Center through Eberly College of Business at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and a mentor to hundreds of entrepreneurs over the decades until June, and to Dr. Don Gibbon, the past head of emergency services at Indiana Regional Medical Center, who wrapped up service with CVS-Aetna as chief medical officer of Aetna Better Health of West Virginia and Pennsylvania on June 30.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
Summertime favorites Yarnick’s Farm and Dairy Queen earned mention this week in history with plugs by Gazette editor-emeritus Bill Hastings for the annual Sweet Corn Festival (featuring a barn dance by polka favorite Eddie & The Slovenes) coming up over the weekend at the Yarnick family’s Armstrong Township farm and for the recent 43rd anniversary of the Fink family’s then-young DQ ice cream parlor in Indiana, in the weekly installment of Inside Indiana.
It was Friday, July 23, 1999, when Hastings reported the impending departure of Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 Community Relations Manager Ken Rich for a public relations specialist post in a private-sector engineering firm. Rich had been the media contact at PennDOT since 1986. The backstory of Rich’s coming and going at District 10: His arrival 13 years earlier from his previous post as news director at WDAD radio opened the door to a personnel shuffle in the radio station’s newsroom; his exit opened the door for his then-young successor, Jim Struzzi, of Beaver County, to begin his continuing career in the public eye in Indiana County. (Footnote: Rich’s wife Pat for many years was a part-time reporter and writer in The Indiana Gazette editorial department while also working as a United School District teacher.)
And on the development front, Inside Indiana chronicled the recent expansion of Bob Hamill’s Regency Exxon gas station on Oakland Avenue at Rose Street, and the planned enlargement of the Sheetz store on Ben Franklin Road South at Warren Road.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Regional gasoline prices continue to tumble after the record high rates registered in June, and perhaps the biggest plunge has been noted in Armstrong County, where a gas station on Route 422 near Worthington is charging $3.99 a gallon for cash customers. PennsylvaniaGasPrices.com lists that as the lowest rate for 87 octane anywhere in the state. While most Indiana-area stations have settled in at $4.59 a gallon, the website lists prices of $4.55 in Blairsville, $4.39 in Homer City and $4.29 in Armagh ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, kept commitment to community service in mind when recalling the wisdom of Mahatma Ghandi, “The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. Email items including news releases, newsletters, posters, fliers and scribbled notes for submission to cross@indianagazette.net.