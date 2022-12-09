To whom it may concern —
BEG YOUR PARDON
Premature was the Inside Indiana report of Nov. 25 telling of plumber Bob Colgan and his career plans. Bob reassures us that he’s still responding to calls from his longtime customers; he is fixing leaks, changing filters and generally continuing his HVAC business in the present tense. His retirement plan at this point is a future fixture, he says.
THE RALLYING CRY
Kudos to the downtown eateries that rushed food to the weary firefighters from three counties as they battled the million-dollar fire that gutted six apartments at 122 N. Sixth St. on Dec. 2. But true laurels as well to the community spirited donors helping to get the 10 residents back on their feet after losing all they owned in the blaze. The American Red Cross was on the spot with disaster relief serving the families’ immediate needs, and at midweek more than 160 donors gave more than $17,500 to an online GoFundMe collection (https://gofund.me/bfc0d62a) toward a goal of $20,000 to be shared by all the fire victims. A separate collection of furniture and housewares is being taken up by McNaughton Moving & Storage. Grace United Methodist ran a collection for gift cards for groceries, gas and clothing (and almost $800 cash that went in through GoFundMe). And the final count of volunteer fire companies that answered the alarm last week was 12, according to Gazette staff writer Pat Cloonan’s reports.
Even without rushing out on emergencies that most see as the root of their existence, volunteer firefighters across the county remain on their feet dealing with the undeniable real root of their existence: raising funds to pay for apparatus, equipment, certification and training of the responders. Most of the time, those efforts are neatly couched in activities and events serving their local communities.
Tonight at 6, the Iselin/West Lebanon Volunteer Fire Company sponsors a Christmas Light-Up Night for Young Township. A parade of vehicles from surrounding fire departments, ambulance companies and local groups marches out at 6:30 p.m., trophies are presented to the best decorated of them at 7:30, then it’s an evening of caroling, hayrides, a bonfire, delivering letters to Santa, an ornament-making station for kids at the firehall and a music show by the Pittsburgh Belairs.
Saturday morning in Pine Township, Station 570 opens its monthly sub sandwich sale at 8 a.m. at the fire hall in Heilwood and at a remote point-of-sale at the intersection of Routes 422 and 403 in Strongstown.
Clymer VFC is looking to make someone’s spirits bright with a giveaway of $1,250 worth of retail and restaurant gift cards. The evening pick three number on Dec. 17 determines the winner.
NO PLACE LIKE HOMER
Here’s a story of a guy too busy to be honored for what he does because he was doing it. The time came last Friday night for the announcement of the Good Citizen Award for 2022 at the Homer City Borough community light-up night. Mayor Arlene Wanatosky surveyed the gathered crowd at the Christmas Tree outside the Station 180 fire hall and realized the honoree wasn’t there to receive a plaque, enjoy a round of congratulatory handshakes and pose for photos. Good Citizen Scott Johnston, a longtime member of Homer City VFD, was on the run with the department battling the apartment fire in Indiana. Johnston’s wife Roxie was rounded up to accept Scott’s award and to relay to him the thanks of a grateful community.
St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church on Yellow Creek Street, Homer City, plans its Christmas season “cookies by the mile” cookie sale next weekend, 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 17. The cookie crew there anticipates a hungry crowd, declaring a limit of 6 dozen cookies per buyer. In an environmentally conscious move, the church also asks shoppers to bring their own containers.
HALLOWED HALLS
Indiana University of Pennsylvania tomorrow celebrates the graduation of some 550 students who completed their associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in the fall semester. The winter commencement ceremonies are set at Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex: 9:30 a.m. for grad degrees, 1 p.m. for undergrads. The university and town alike welcome the graduates’ families for the events. IUP and local officials are making appropriate plans to handle parking needs and traffic around the campus.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
Randy Degenkolb, Bernie Smith and Bill Shane were mulling their political futures as they entered the final years of their terms on the Indiana County board of commissioners ... Kathy Pino, of Plumville, was named the new assistant director of the American Red Cross chapter in Indiana, the No. 1 backup to Sally Zellem ... and St. Andrew’s Village announced a multi-million-dollar plan for renovation and expansion of its assisted-living center on Indian Springs Road, according to Gazette staffer Bill Hastings’ reports in Inside Indiana of 20 years ago, Dec. 13, 2002.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
There’s no shortage of holiday-related festivities on the calendar: The Indiana model train enthusiasts continue their massive setup at the former American Eagle Outfitters storefront in Indiana Mall ... Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County hosts its annual Christmas Open House from 6 to 8 p.m. with a presentation that touched on author Charles Dickens’ canal trip through the Saltsburg area in the 1840s ... The Indiana Players also capitalize on that same historic nugget in their production of Mary Jo Bowes’ “A Dash of Dickens” on the Philadelphia Street Playhouse stage at 7:30 this evening and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday (same days and times next weekend, too) ... and “The Gift of Giving” is the thought behind the White Township Recreation craft-making class geared to 5- to 10-year-old kids, set for 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at The Artists Hand Gallery on Philadelphia Street.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Steve and Richelle McCabe’s new gourmet coffee shop, Aroma Joe’s, and VFW Post No. 1989’s new meeting center and pavilion complex both moved through municipal regulatory channels this week and are nearing their award of construction permits. “Sometime 2023” are the general outlooks for those projects reaching completion — Aroma Joe’s on Oakland Avenue, and the VFW on Airport Road ... Indiana artist/musician Chuck Olson has announced the third of the Indiana Theater revival concert series: regional blues/soul singer Billy Price, frontman of the Keystone Rhythm Band and certified “Pittsburgh Rock & Roll Legend,” is slated for a Jan. 28 show ... Please read but don’t bet: Steelers 27, Ravens 24 ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy is feeling the wisdom of tennis star John McEnroe, who observed 20 years ago, “As they say in sports, the older you get, the better you used to be.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. Email items including news releases, newsletters, posters, fliers and scribbled notes for submission to cross@indianagazette.net, or phone your tips and quips to (724) 463-4262.