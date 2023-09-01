Changes on the downtown area business landscape include the conversion of the former Buggey’s Exxon/Auto Service/Towing center at South Fifth and Philadelphia streets to an uncertain future use. Brian Buggey, whose father, Ray, took over the business in the 1970s (it was born as Brown’s Esso in October 1951), said his towing and seasonal property maintenance business remains based on Ben Avon Street in White Township. He sold the high-profile but generally idle downtown property in May, after several years on the market, to realtor Earl Hewitt, whose business poster indicates it remains for sale. Hewitt already has invested in replacing the concrete parking lot and the classic porcelain enamel siding. The site’s next look or use hasn’t drawn wide speculation ... yet.
Twisted Jimmy’s tavern on North Seventh Street is looking to recover some of its presence in the downtown hospitality sector. The tavern was one of the last in Indiana to reopen following the COVID outbreak of 2020. Its partner, Steel City Sammiches restaurant, underwent renovation and rebranding as Pig Iron Public House, a conversion that didn’t reach maturity save for an ornate, lettered “OINK” light fixture on the restaurant ceiling. Now, the eatery half of the business has no exterior signage except a bright orange PLCB license application notice. Owner Lang Restaurant Group LLC is seeking the liquor board’s approval to extend beverage to the outdoor patio dining area fronting IRMC Park.
The KFC/Pizza Hut restaurant on South Seventh Street has quietly idled its operation on the edge of the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus. Handmade “KFC is CLOSED” signs have been posted on the front door and over the menu board in the drive-through lane, including an apologetic “sorry for the inconvenience” that begs the question: Will the dining spot actually reopen and restore finger lickin’ convenience to patrons?
Northern Appalachian Folk Festival planning extends beyond the open-air program of music, food, street vendors and children’s activities Sept. 7, 8 and 9 in downtown Indiana. Pittsburgh rockers Joe Grushecky and Rick Witkowski return to host the Writers Showcase show as the kickoff event 7:30 p.m. Sept. 7 in Indiana Theater; the eclectic assembly of regional musicians, The Six, play at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 8 in the theater; and Jim Donovan and Sun King Warriors take the theater stage at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 ... The latest of the autumn event announcements came recently from Burrell Township Parks & Recreation, with their partner Friends of the Burrell Parks group: a plan for a Harvest Festival from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 7 (rain day Sunday, Oct. 8), with craft vendors, food, a car cruise and a tractor show in Saylor Park.
Such contrasting economic figures defined Indiana County 28 years ago as IUP was welcoming a burgeoning student body of 14,000 for the new school year and the state Department of Labor and Industry reported the county registered a drop in unemployment to 8.8 percent (among the highest rates among the 67 counties of the state), according to Gazette staffer Bill Hastings.
The Indiana Holiday Inn was in the midst of a $1.8 million modernization project; Forrest Harris was giving Sanso’s Deli, Homer City, a facelift; a mid-September opening was planned for Turbo Home Brew, a home beer-making supply shop in the 1100 block of Philadelphia Street; Clymer community and Little League supporters were planning a fundraising testimonial dinner in honor of “Hub” Abraham’s 40 years of service to the youth baseball program; and Chanel Simon and Chrissie Schroth captained the Indiana High School cheerleading squad to second place in a regional competition at Kennywood Park in Pittsburgh, Hastings reported in Inside Indiana on Friday, Sept. 1, 1995.
Indiana County Fair is a traditional political touchpoint each summer. The end of fair week, Labor Day weekend, signals the ramping up of campaigning for the final two months before the general election. This year has fit the tradition, with the two major parties manning information booths in the exhibition hall staffed by Indiana County elected officials and local candidates on the Nov. 7 ballot. True to form, out-of-town candidates toured the Mack Park fairgrounds and smiled for the cameras. But independent of the political trappings of the fair, we enjoyed catching up with Don White (retired Pennsylvania senator and insurance broker) and breaking bread — hot sausage rolls, to be exact — at the food court east of the grandstand. On the upswing from a health issue confronted earlier this year, Don said he occasionally dreams of serving again in the public sector, “but then I wake up!”
Congrats on the career move for the second half of one of Indiana’s true power couples. Jen Bush has relocated from the State House 62nd District local office for Rep. Jim Struzzi to the House 9th District office in New Castle, Lawrence County, as district director for Rep. Marla Brown. Husband Ben Bush, the former staff chief in the State Senate 41st District office for Sen. Joe Pittman, earlier transitioned to Lawrence County’s economic development partnership, Forward Lawrence (a group with similar structure to Indiana County’s CEO) ... Rainfall in July and August eclipsed the historic averages for those months according to the county’s Stormwater Education Partnership rainfall dashboard. Indiana expects 3 to 5 inches each month: July finished at 7.4 inches and August had 5.94 as of Wednesday. ... The One Stop convenience store and gas station in Armagh had the county’s cheapest 87 regular fuel this week at about $3.80 a gallon, according to pennsylvaniagasprices.com ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, comforts himself in the wisdom of TV host Dr. Phil McGraw (who turns 73 today), “My dad used to say, ‘You wouldn’t worry so much about what people thought about you if you knew how seldom they did.’”
