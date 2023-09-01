To whom it may concern —

Changes on the downtown area business landscape include the conversion of the former Buggey’s Exxon/Auto Service/Towing center at South Fifth and Philadelphia streets to an uncertain future use. Brian Buggey, whose father, Ray, took over the business in the 1970s (it was born as Brown’s Esso in October 1951), said his towing and seasonal property maintenance business remains based on Ben Avon Street in White Township. He sold the high-profile but generally idle downtown property in May, after several years on the market, to realtor Earl Hewitt, whose business poster indicates it remains for sale. Hewitt already has invested in replacing the concrete parking lot and the classic porcelain enamel siding. The site’s next look or use hasn’t drawn wide speculation ... yet.