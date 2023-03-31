Inside Indiana new logo

To whom it may concern —

Supporters and subscribers of Citizens’ Ambulance Service have so far contributed about $25,000 during the special matching donation window called the Jo-Jo Challenge. That translates to an actual $50,000 boost the ambulance company’s campaign to cover a predicted $1.3 million budget deficit for this year. Two anonymous donors (Joe and Joe?) have pledged to match every new contribution, dollar for dollar, up to $100,000. The deadline to get the full match is April 30.

Tags