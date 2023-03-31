To whom it may concern —
Supporters and subscribers of Citizens’ Ambulance Service have so far contributed about $25,000 during the special matching donation window called the Jo-Jo Challenge. That translates to an actual $50,000 boost the ambulance company’s campaign to cover a predicted $1.3 million budget deficit for this year. Two anonymous donors (Joe and Joe?) have pledged to match every new contribution, dollar for dollar, up to $100,000. The deadline to get the full match is April 30.
HOMECOMING PLANS
The instantly identifiable cowboy hat-wearing drummer of the house band for the CBS TV Late Show with Stephen Colbert plans a pair of concerts in late May in downtown Indiana. Native son Joe Saylor is booked for a show in the friendly confines of the Indiana Theater on a Friday evening then to headline an outdoor slate of shows on Saturday of the Delaney Chevrolet Westsylvania Jazz & Blues Festival weekend. The Gazette has chronicled Saylor’s musical career from 1995, when he was photographed as a 9-year-old fan attending a concert by Harry Connick Jr. at IUP’s Fisher Auditorium. A 3-year-old drumming prodigy, he and classmates Phil Kuehn and Angelo Versace formed a celebrated trio during their Indiana High School days before he headed to the acclaimed Juilliard School and Manhattan School of Music.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
The fifth event in the long Indiana County Decathlon of community walking/hiking/learning events is the Adult Salamander Hike starting at 1 p.m. Saturday at Yellow Creek State Park’s north shore pavilion. Hiking boots and long pants are recommended, and no kids allowed, according to organizers with Indiana County Office of Planning and Development. Organized through the grant-funded WalkWorks Program, the Decathlon is a series of free events designed to take participants on healthy and educational walks at points of interest throughout the county from February to June. ... Grace United Methodist Church welcomes youngsters for the Great Easter Egg Hunt from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church on South Seventh Street ... Blairsville Public Library has an egg hunt, too, from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday ... the Kovalchick Center at IUP is host to another regional attraction, the Pennsylvania State Taxidermy & Wildlife Art Competition Outdoor Sportsman Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday ... this evening, Indiana Theater hosts the sold-out Clarks concert, while deep thinkers vie for prizes at the Indiana County History Museum in a trivia tournament to benefit the Historical and Genealogical Society... The Salvation Army’s Sally’s Craft Bazaar takes place today and Saturday at Indiana Mall ...IUP Lively Arts (Music Theater and Theater-by-the-Grove) presents “A Blossoming Romance” at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, then 2 p.m. Sunday, in Waller Hall ... and the Indiana Road Runners Club hits the trails for the annual Fools Run 10K race and 5K walk, starting at Saylor Park in Black Lick.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
Gazette Managing Editor Bill Hastings was still saluting the good sports who helped to shovel snow from their neighbors’ sidewalks as March prepared to bow out, and he noted the impending and much-awaited extension of cable television service to Stonebraker Road in White Township, this week 35 years ago. In the weekly Inside Indiana column, Hastings reported that Indiana University of Pennsylvania athletics was reviewing the resumes of about 150 head basketball coach wannabes, and that Bill Beck had purchased the former PPG building along Oakland Avenue for a future retail strip center. Diamond Medical Supply and Monro Auto Service are the major tenants there today. Meanwhile, Hastings said, Beck and other developers and contractors welcomed the end of the state’s year-long moratorium on new connections to the Indiana sewage treatment system, 35 years ago on March 25, 1988.
VILLAGE VIGNETTES
Sorry to see the announced closing of Tracey’s Upscale Resale & Consignment shop in Indiana Mall. Owner Sean Howard, who took over the venture in 2015 following the death of the founder, his mother Tracey Howard, has posted a one-half off sale for the closing April 6 through 8, wrapping up a 15-year run that began on Philadelphia Street. ... Congratulations to the recent Builders Association Home Show-goers who went away with new rain barrels donated by the Indiana County Stormwater Education Partnership: Brenda Brunner, of Kittanning; David Bole, of Clarksburg; and Madison Shobert, Maria Ellenberger Nicole Mumau, all of Indiana. The ICSEP group plans more promotion and giveaways later in the spring at May Mart at S&T Bank Arena.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
The slow drop in gasoline prices continued this week. Sheetz at Fourth and Philadelphia streets marked 87 regular just below $3.65 while most other stations in 15701 posted prices just under $3.70. (Yes, the Choice store and gas station across from Sheetz dropped the price to a penny less than the competitor.) Among the lower prices out of town, Dixonville Food N’ Gas advertised regular at just less than $3.50. ... Indiana Mall welcomes the Sensory Friendly Easter Bunny for appearances from noon to 6 p.m. today and Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday ... To be clear, the films shown at the Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater every week start at 1 p.m. daily. Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, learned it from Eleanor Roosevelt: “No one can make you feel inferior without your consent.”
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. All contributions are welcomed. Send news releases, posters, newsletters, copies of promotional docs, and general messages by email to cross@indianagazette.net, or phone your quips and tips to (724) 463-4262.