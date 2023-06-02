To whom it may concern —
A striking addition to the Indiana area horizon received its finishing touches this week, as Pastor Jack Lucas of Hilltop Baptist Church, Route 286, announced the completion of a 100-foot-tall cross that first went up May 24 on the church grounds southwest of Indiana in White Township.
Second to symbolizing area Christians’ faith in the promises of Jesus, Lucas said, is the potential of the cross to attract Christians from distant areas, much the way the famous cross in Jumonville, Fayette County, has been a destination for thousands for several decades.
The ground level amenities, such as illumination, benches, a walking path and interpretive displays still are being assembled.
“This will be a monumental effort to do this,” Lucas said when the plan was unveiled a few months ago. “Near the intersection of Routes 422 and 286, about 30,000 people a day will be able to see this cross. It will be incredible.
“I anticipate that once word gets out that we have the largest cross in Pennsylvania, it will draw folks to see it. It will be impressive,” Lucas said.
It’s the second major feature added to the area landscape in the past year. Oakland Cemetery erected a 100-foot-tall flagpole in late 2022 and daily flies a huge American flag visible to thousands.
The flagpole dedication was postponed in November. Indiana B.P.O Elks Lodge No. 931 and the cemetery this week jointly announced the rescheduled dedication of the Garden of Honor surrounding the flagpole in tandem with the Elks’ annual Flag Day Celebration on June 14.
COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP
Time is drawing near for the annual salute to those who have helped to make Indiana County a thriving place for business and families. Indiana County Chamber of Commerce holds the eighth induction for the Business Hall of Fame, set for June 22. Todd Brice, the Brody family, Michael Donnelly, Roseann Lubold, Robert Marcus and Rodney Ruddock will be honored this year.
DRAIN A VEIN
Red Cross blood drives are set for 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Indiana Mall, 12:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at Ramada Inn, and from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Friday at Blairsville VFW Post No. 5821 on Route 22.
GOOD NEIGHBORS TO HAVE
What a rare winter we enjoyed/endured. Readers requested only one public thank you to a kind neighbor for shoveling snow from more than their own sidewalk this past season. The “good neighbors” section really isn’t reserved for snow shovelers. Good news about the folks who mow just a little extra lawn or help dress up their neighborhoods always is welcome.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Saltsburg’s flagship annual event, the Canal Days celebration of its historic role as a stop on the Pennsylvania Mainline Canal, takes place this evening through Sunday. A parade and fireworks are on the schedule.
The Children’s Advisory Commission of Indiana County hosts the Family Nature Palooza from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Blue Spruce Park. The full schedule of family friendly activities includes a presentation by “The SPIDER Whisperer.” One can only wonder. Indiana County Office of Planning & Development has helped to publicize the event, making it a destination on the annual Indiana County Decathlon of healthy outdoor walking events.
Indiana Players raises the curtain for “Anne of Green Gables” at 7:30 this evening. Shows also are set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday, and the same times next weekend, at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse. (The Players host auditions Monday and Tuesday for performers from age 6 to 18 for “Press Start: A New Children’s Musical.” No experience necessary. The ability to sing a simple song will help. One talented tap dancer is needed.)
The Armstrong-Indiana County Special Olympics program is looking for a boost from supporters this weekend. The Indiana-Clymer area Knights of Columbus council is leading a “tag day” collection at BiLo, Giant Eagle and Walmart from 4 to 8 this evening and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
“The Naked Spur” is on screen at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Jimmy Stewart Museum theater... Indiana Quota Club holds its annual 5K run/walk fundraiser starting at 9 a.m. Saturday on the Hoodlebug Trail. This year, the IUP Hearing & Speech Scholarship and the Gold Scholarship will benefit ... Smicksburg Antique Tractor Club holds the Outlaw Pulling Night this evening at the Dayton Fair grounds, registration at 5 and pulls at 7 p.m. The club follows that with its 10the annual Truck & Tractor Show, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.
The big Summer Slam Baseball Tournament is contested this evening through Sunday at the White Township Recreation Complex ballfields along East Pike. ... Boaters and canoeists are taking the leisurely paddle from Johnstown to Apollo on the Conemaugh Valley Conservancy’s Stony-Kiski-Conemaugh Sojourn, a scenic 44-mile journey set to end Sunday. ... Indiana Art Association holds the outdoor “Plein Air Painting” workshop at Blue Spruce Park from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday ... the Blairsville Summer Music Series features The Boomers from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the amphitheater near the veterans’ memorial ... and the weekly meeting of Indiana Writers Club convenes at 11 a.m. Saturday at The Artists Hand gallery in Indiana.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
The American Cancer Society unit in Indiana County was preparing for its major annual fundraising event, what then was the wildly-popular “Greatest Auction on Earth,” run by auctioneer Pete Stewart, and VFW Post No. 1989 welcomed 300 golfers from across the state for the annual Pennsylvania VFW Golf Tournament during the first week of June 42 years ago.
Gazette Managing Editor Bill Hastings also reported about the Indiana Jaycees yearly Memorial Park cleanup project, the grand opening of Sweetwater Lounge along Route 286 (Oakland Avenue) and the impending battle for mayor of Indiana between Democrat incumbent Harry Owens and Republican challenger George Thompson in the fall election, in his weekly “Inside Indiana” column on June 5, 1981.
VILLAGE VIGNETTES
Grace Methodist Church hosts a presentation by retired Major League Baseball pitcher Dave Dravecky, an All-Star and a cancer survivor, at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 25, at the church. There’s no charge to attend his program.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
While most Indiana area gas stations are posting regular at about $3.72 a gallon, they’re still dramatically undercut by Dixonville Food N’ Gas, at $3.60 and Townsend Gas & Oil, Old Route 119 south of Indiana, at about $3.56, according to pennsylvaniagasprices.com ... Framing work finally has begun on Steve McCabe’s new Aroma Joe coffee shop along Oakland Avenue ... Upstreet Ace Hardware on Philadelphia Street is stocking inventory for an as-yet-unannounced grand opening ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, shares the wisdom of comic actor Dana Carvey (who turns 68 today), “The two things that can hurt you are if you need money or if you need fame. Those are the things that can be your Achilles’ heel. But if you don’t need money and you don’t need fame, then you’re free.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. All contributions are welcomed. Send news releases, posters, newsletters, copies of promotional docs, and general messages by email to cross@indianagazette.net, or phone your quips and tips to (724) 463-4262.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.