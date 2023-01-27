To whom it may concern —
Just as Oakland Cemetery built a new flagpole that rises 100 feet into the sky from the cemetery’s Garden of Honor, Hilltop Baptist Church along Route 286 is preparing to put up a horizon-dominating structure.
The church will soon erect a 100-foot-tall and 60-foot-wide cross on its hilltop grounds on the border of White and Center townships, giving it a vantage point to be discernible from several miles away.
At 100 feet, the cross would tower over a 60-foot-high cross at Jumonville, now the tallest one in Pennsylvania and an attraction for multitudes of visitors, include Hilltop Baptist Church Pastor Jack Lucas and several church groups.
“This will be a monumental effort to do this,” Lucas said. “Near the intersection of Routes 422 and 286, about 30,000 people a day will be able to see this cross. It will be incredible.”
It’s to be made of structural steel, illuminated with ground-level lighting and surrounded by a seating area, interpretive displays and walking path surrounding the base. Lucas expects late March groundbreaking and midsummer completion.
“I anticipate that once word gets out that we have the largest cross in Pennsylvania, it will draw folks to see it. It will be impressive,” Lucas said.
Lucas has shepherded its plan through local regulatory boards and it has met the few applicable land-development standards. Although on a high elevation and tall in its own right, the cross will be far enough from Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport to not be a factor in flight patterns.
TWISTED HISTORY
Folks of the Indiana area were absorbed this week by the news that an unidentified woman who died in a traffic crash Oct. 22, 1987, on the Pennsylvania Turnpike has now been confirmed by DNA evidence to be Linda Jean McClure, of Indiana. McClure had not been reported missing, and the fatal wreck 100 miles away didn’t make the pages of The Indiana Gazette.
But locals were absorbed at that time by a days-long missing-person investigation in Indiana, which ended with the Oct. 22, 1987, discovery of the body of IUP student Jack Davis Jr., 20, of Penn Hills, at the bottom of an exterior stairway of Weyandt Hall near Oakland Avenue. Then-Indiana County Coroner Tom Streams ruled Davis’ death an accident.
PAYING IT FORWARD
We’ve seen the “little libraries,” the small post-mounted boxes found in neighborhoods where readers can leave books they’ve read and take others to enjoy on a no-fee honor system. “Little pantries” have shown up for the donation of canned foods for easy access for those in need. The latest iteration could be considered a “little clothing store” but a regional group’s campaign to make comfortable, warm scarves available on a spur-of-the moment basis is called the “Scarf Bombardiers.”
Based in Monroeville, members have taken new and used scarves to random communities, tied them to parking meters (utility poles, light poles, sign posts) with notes advising the finders, “If you are cold, take this!”
Organizers have posted photos of their visits on Facebook. “We bombed in Homer City, Clymer and Elderton,” according to the page. On its page at www.facebook.com/freescarves, Scarf Bombardiers mentions similar groups in Harrisburg and York.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Chevy Chase Community Center has added a monthly community birthday party to its increasingly busy event calendar. The January celebration is set for 2 p.m. Sunday ... Indiana Amateur Radio Club holds a field day exercise from noon Saturday to 4 p.m. Sunday, setting up tents and communication gear at a site outside Homer City, with the mission of making contact with other ham radio users around the world ... Bingo night starts at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the Elks Lodge on South 13th Street, benefiting Indiana County Humane Society.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Indiana County gasoline prices edged up this week to about $3.80 and $3.90 a gallon at the big-name stations in the Indiana area. Some prices of $3.70 and $3.76 are posted in outlying areas ... Billy Price plays a concert Saturday at Indiana Theater. Next up in Chuck Olson’s theater revival series: Black Ridge and Juke House Bombers on Feb. 25, and The Clarks on March 31, a Friday ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, thinks Bill Murray was spot-on when asked for his prognostication for the arrival of spring, as weatherman Phil Connors in “Groundhog Day,” released 30 years ago: “I’m predicting March 21st.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. All contributions are welcomed. Send news releases, posters, newsletters, copies of promotional docs, and general messages by email to cross@indianagazette.net, or phone your quips and tips to (724) 463-4262.