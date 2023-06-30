To whom it may concern —
He gives all the appearance of business as usual, at the Burrell Township municipal center in Black Lick. Township Supervisor Dan Shacreaw, one of the elected administrators for 10 years, doubles as a roadmaster 40 hours a week, heading a road crew taking care of township roads and public works. It’s business as usual for Shacreaw except for working late each day, making up for time taken off every morning for radiation treatment of a dangerously located brain tumor that so far has only impacted his vision.
This week, “business as usual” for Shacreaw’s friends and family has become the organization and promotion of a fundraising dinner and poker run to help pay what are expected to be mounting medical bills.
The all-day event opens at 9:30 a.m. July 29 at the Black Lick fire station, where Shacreaw has been a volunteer firefighter for 18 years. The “Ride to Extinguish Cancer” moves out at 11 a.m., taking riders (any motor vehicle is welcome) around the county by way of the Commodore, Creekside and Coal Run fire stations and back to Black Lick.
Samantha Shacreaw and Kim Swiencki are taking registrations for the ride ($15 per driver, $10 per rider), selling commemorative T-shirts, accepting donations for a basket raffle, and organizing a dinner being served at $10 a person beginning at 11:30 a.m. on event day. Supporters can visit https://ride-to-extinguish-cancer.square.site for information and to sign up.
It’s all intended to defray costs that are expected only to rise as Shacreaw faces travel expenses and increasingly sophisticated therapies to conquer the tumor.
This brief isn’t breaking news. Dan Shacreaw, a newlywed this month, has been more than forthcoming about his diagnosis, treatment and outlook on life on his social media page ... with those posts coming amidst his comments on hunting, wildlife, politics, the military (he served in the Army in Afghanistan), volunteer fire service, Burrell Township business and community servants and the ongoing transition of the township offices and library to a new headquarters. You know, business as usual.
A SOFT TOUCH
Three soft openings going on at the same time can only signal confidence in the shape of things to come. The new Burrell Township municipal center on Blaire Road at the corner of Main Street, Black Lick, has opened for township business while the library move is in progress. The formal dedication is expected in July. Frank and Hastie Kinter opened the doors Tuesday at Uptown Ace Hardware on Philadelphia Street, and have set a grand opening celebration for Aug. 18. And Dunham’s Sports, which first announced its intent to open a store at Indiana Mall in 2018, has bumped its informal start of business to today. A ribbon-cutting event is slated there on July 14. For those who asked: Yes, Dunham has both outdoor and indoor entrances at the mall (unlike the recently added Kohl’s and Harbor Freight stores that only have exterior entrances).
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
On what many are seeing as a four-day holiday weekend (statistically, state police count their traffic stops and accident investigations this evening through Tuesday night), the county offers a full slate of things to do. Yellow Creek State Park has the instructional/recreational Paddling the Lake Kayak Program at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday ... Jukehouse Bombers play the Blairsville Amphitheater stage at 5 p.m. Saturday ... Jimmy Stewart stars in “The Mountain Road,” showing in the James M. Stewart Museum theater at 1 p.m. daily through Monday ... Community Yoga in the Garden is presented at 10 a.m. Sunday at the community garden in Mack Park ... the Summer Concerts in the Park series features Krazy Kat Daddies at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Memorial Park in Indiana ... Levity Brewing hosts Hair Force One, a tribute group covering 1980s hair/metal bands, for an outdoor show 7 to 10 p.m. Monday ... Indiana Theater opens a week of classic movies — films so old they’ve fallen to public domain — with James Cagney’s “Something to Sing About,” 7 p.m. Monday ... and the all-day Star Spangled Celebration of Independence Day runs noon to 10 p.m. Tuesday at Mack Park, a family entertainment and nonprofit benefit event capped off with the community fireworks display.
VILLAGE VIGNETTES
Thanks for the heads-up from Todd Good Nationwide Insurance Agency about July Fourth preparations for those with pets in their homes. Provide sensitive animals a quiet retreat from the noise of fireworks and the bustle of picnic and party visitors, the agency suggests. Keep windows and doors secured. And make sure pets have collars and ID tags to enable their return, should they bolt in a bout of anxiety over the noise and excitement of the weekend.
Credit Indiana County Emergency Management Agency, the leader in directing emergency response in the area, for the proactive recommendation for residents to subscribe to the AlertPA CodeRED text message service. Users who register their home or office addresses can receive notification of approaching weather, health and other emergency situations specific to their locations. The weather has often demonstrated its selectivity, for example, when heavy storms and hail hit one community while another only a couple of miles away enjoys bright warm sunshine. The help can come in handy at times unlike now when the more-than-obvious blanket of Canadian forest fire smoke leaves no location untouched.
Mark the calendar way ahead. In the wake of the successful Ethnic Food Music Crafter and Vendor fair June 17 at White Township Recreation Complex, a follow-up two-day festival has been booked for Sept. 23-24 at the center. Organizer Tammy Curry also has arranged with S&T Bank Arena to host a Christmas time fair on Dec. 2.
NOTABLE OBITS
Recently seen on Page A-4 in the Gazette ...
Dr. Merle Eugene Stilwell, the retired IUP professor and coach, popular barbershop-quartet and church choir singer and all-around gregarious ambassador for the former VFW Golf Course, died June 11. Readers recall Stilwell was profiled in December in a Gazette report of the return of his long-lost wedding ring, after it was discovered in a sewer pipeline not far from his former home in White Township. Stilwell passed away at St. Andrews Village at age 90. A celebration of life was set for 11 a.m. today at Grace Methodist Church in Indiana.
Malinda Menteer (Johnson), the mother of former Indiana Gazette photographer Jason Johnson (who later enjoyed a career as an Emmy-winning television news producer in the Washington, D.C., market). Menteer passed away Feb. 27 at age 70. Her family is hosting a celebration of life 4 to 8 p.m. this evening at Blue Spruce Park.
William Lee Simpson, M.D., an eye doctor in Indiana from 1984 to 2002 and a well-known model-aircraft enthusiast, with noted backgrounds in military aerospace medicine and civilian emergency medicine before arriving in Indiana. Simpson, 91, died June 11. The Indiana Flyers Club, Homer City, is accepting memorial donations.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gasoline prices in the 15701 moderated around the $3.70 mark over the past week. The area has enjoyed a break from traditional spikes in prices over holidays popular for travel. In the region, Snax Food & Gas along Route 119 near Punxsutawney posted regular 87 at about $3.40 a gallon ... For those who asked, that’s a vape shop being developed in the former Rita’s Italian Ice outlet in the SouthTowne Plaza parking lot (diagonal across the property from Walmart) ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, wishes a Happy Fiscal New Year to area accountants and business managers, and reminds them that if they chose to celebrate, don’t drink and derive: appoint a designated amortization calculator.
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. All contributions are welcomed. Send news releases, posters, newsletters, copies of promotional docs, and general messages by email to cross@indianagazette.net, or phone your quips and tips to (724) 463-4262.
