To whom it may concern —

STILL GIVING THANKS

Turkey donations

Celebrating 10 years of distributing turkeys to Indiana County veterans were, from left, DAV Chapter 20 Chaplain John Burtick; Charlie Dotts, son of member Chip Dotts; Jim Shindehite; First Junior Vice Commander Louis Kluchurosky; Mike Jones; Historian Richard Rainey; supermarket manager George Tate; Adjutant/Treasurer Ted Gordish; and Sergeant-at-Arms Jim Dawson.

