To whom it may concern —
STILL GIVING THANKS
They’re called Disabled American Veterans but it would be hard to guess. The local Chapter 20 in Indiana has well and ably provided turkeys for Thanksgiving dinner to veterans and their families in need in Indiana County annually with the strong support of Tate’s Supermarket in Clymer. DAV members saluted store manager George Tate for 10 years of assistance to the veterans’ turkey program.
ON THE DOWNTOWN STREETSCAPE
Erick Lauber’s Technology and Entrepreneurship Center in the Atrium in downtown Indiana welcomes an up-and-coming local business that’s already doing business in a half dozen states. Dan and Brittany Fleming’s home-based analog-to-digital media conversion form, “Memory Lane Media,” will move to the Atrium soon after the first of the year. Since early 2021, the Flemings have helped families preserve treasured memories with professional conversion of old photos, slides, Super 8 movies and VHS videos to digital form provided on disks, flash drives or on the cloud — a truly tech-based venture that fits Lauber’s mission at TEC to inspire fledgling businesses with mentorship and affordable commercial space.
ON THE DRAWING BOARDS
Very early-stage plans in Indiana Borough call for extension of Nixon Avenue from its eastern end point at Second Avenue one half block farther to East Avenue, on a path running next to the Pennsylvania Department of Health building, with an eye on remediating a newly-forming wetland. Also on the Public Works Committee agenda is making Nixon Avenue a one-way street with a designated shared-bike lane from Second Street west to Fourth Street, part of what Borough Manager Nicole Sipos says is the panel’s mission to “establish walkable and bikeable connections to neighborhood parks, environmental features and Downtown.”
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
It was a third of a century ago when Gingerbread Man restaurant and lounge replaced The Gazebo tavern on Oakland Avenue near the IUP Campus (an Italian restaurant later followed; today, the Family Video rental store stands at the location) ... the Love Basket Foundation got a boost for its annual food drive with a celebrity visit by Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Bill Landrum ... and local attorneys John Bonya and Robert Douglass opened their new partnership on South Sixth Street, as Gazette Managing Editor Bill Hastings chronicled in his Friday column.
Hastings also noted the transition of WDAD Radio news reporter Marianne Kelly to the public relations post at Citizens’ Ambulance Service ... the entry of IUP graduate Marlene Woodson in the Republican primary for governor of Florida ... and an unfortunate early kill on the first day of buck hunting season by state Trooper Joe Krawczyk, whose police cruiser mowed down a deer just after sunrise on Airport Road... according to reports in Inside Indiana on Friday, Dec. 1, 1989.
YOUR WEEKEND SCHEDULE
Ambrose Baptist Church, 22 Georgeville Road, is excited to be back in person to host its annual women’s Christmas tea at 2 p.m. Sunday. There will be sing-along Christmas carols led by Lauren Yackubosky on guitar, and Christmas stories and readings followed by tea. Guests also will receive a take-home homemade ornament. The church also is collecting items such as digital thermometers, towels, bathroom scales, washcloths, combs, slippers, dietary supplements, toiletries, etc. for the Visiting Nurse Association ... Also on Georgeville Road, Lone Oak Farm outside Marion Center sponsors Day One of its “Have Yourself a Merry Local Christmas” promotion with a number of local vendors on site from with gift ideas, decorations and refreshments from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (and again Dec. 10) ... Saltsburg community Light-Up Night festivities are set for 4 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday ... and the Heilwood-based Tri-County ATV Reindeer Run for off-roading enthusiasts includes a winter open house and other entertainment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at 632 Tower Hill Road.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gasoline prices moderated in the Indiana County area this week with most posted 87 octane prices still in the $3.96 to $4.10 range ... a telltale sign that the winter season rollback in construction is taking effect, contractors on the Oakland Avenue widening project have completed the latest realignment of traffic lanes in the work zone between Rustic Lodge Road and the Route 422 interchange, putting motorists on what will be the center section of the road until spring. Gulisek Construction of Mount Pleasant has a December 2023 deadline to wrap up the $19.8 million project ... the next in artist Chuck Olson’s series of rock concerts to revive the Indiana Theater is the show Saturday evening featuring Jim Donovan and the Sun King Warriors with Tres Lads ... Downtown Indiana’s “It’s A Wonderful Life” Festival, though centered at IRMC Park where the decorated 30-foot-tall evergreen will stand through Christmas, remains a daily active promotion with at least 22 Philadelphia Street retailers and eateries awarding and honoring “Downtown Dollars” to encourage support of the small business economy ... of course, web users can easily find the link for an ongoing live look at the tree on North Seventh Street (the camera is mounted atop the IRMC Park sign) ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, agrees “Schlepping around from city to city is nothing I want to do,” commiserating with the sentiment of late Fleetwood Mac singer/songwriter Christine McVie.
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. Email items including news releases, newsletters, posters, fliers and scribbled notes for submission to cross@indianagazette.net, or phone your tips and quips to (724) 463-4262.