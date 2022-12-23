To whom it may concern —
POST SCRIPT
A familiar figure was seen this summer doing some impromptu groundskeeping at the basketball court in tiny Fourth Ward Park on North 12th Street across from White’s Woods on the Indiana/White Township border. In completely volunteer service, he took up leaf-blowing the fenced-in court, power-washing the surface, scraping and repainting the backboards, replacing the nets and painting new foul lines.
He was David Force, 67, of Indiana, the subject of an article published a year ago this week in the Gazette telling of the living-donor liver transplant surgery that staved off the advance of a progressive and irreversible disease, primary sclerosing cholangitis.
Sapped of his strength and deteriorating quickly, he was accepted for the surgical transplant of half of a healthy liver from a live donor, his son Bryan, on Nov. 29, 2021.
A year ago, David Force was recovering and adjusting to a new life of being faithful to a complicated regimen of medications. His doctors last week credited the meds for a clean biopsy that showed no evidence of rejection of the donated liver.
Bryan, David said, has had equally clean followup testing.
The procedure has become common in recent years but it hasn’t reached the level of public acceptance that surgeons say it deserves.
“If we can bring some awareness — if we can save one life 10 years from now, it all is worth it,” Bryan Force said last year.
David on Thursday declared himself “back to 90 percent” of normal condition.
“My body tells me when it’s time to quit,” he said. Volunteering to rehab Fourth Ward Park remains within his range.
“I was so happy. The more I did, the more I saw kids playing,” David Force said. “I played basketball when I was a kid. It’s good to see the kids using it.”
IT MUST BE ITALIAN
Call it what you may, but one of the most head-turning holiday season decorations to be seen in Indiana has nothing to do with Christmas. Instead, it’s best known as a random prop in a classic Christmas film. For more than 20 years, a replica of the light-up leg lamp made famous in 1983’s “A Christmas Story” has been perched in the front window in the house at North 12th and Water streets in Indiana.
Dick and Chris Gigliotti said they began showing the fragile piece a decade before they retired as directors and instructors of Keys Montessori School.
“We’ve had people saying, ‘We went around the block three or four times! I couldn’t believe it!’” Dick Gigliotti said.
Despite the nearly universal recognition of the lamp as a seasonal accessory although it has no reference to Christ, Santa Claus or snow and sleigh bells, the Gigliottis said they still must provide pop culture explanations to some unknowing friends and guests.
“It’s a major award,” Ralphie Parker’s dad declared in the film. On some evenings, it’s a major attraction in the Fourth Ward.
MILESTONES
Best wishes in retirement for Mike Baker, who signs out at the end of today as the borough manager and secretary in his hometown, Blairsville, topping off a career that began in coal mining and continued through decades of public service in the Indiana County coroner’s office and on the Indiana County board of commissioners … Disobedient Spirits celebrates its eighth anniversary on Homer City’s Main Street today.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Pittsburgh Steelers’ hall of famer Franco Harris’ visit for the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce annual gathering Dec. 15 was a time of reunions for Harris and his fellow Penn State alumni in the area, his associates connected with his Steelers career and those who honored him in March 2018 at the Heart of a Champion banquet at Indiana Country Club. Joyce Sharman had a key role in inviting Harris for recognition along with Indiana County Sheriff Bob Fyock for their personal efforts in promoting awareness of and treatment for opioid addictions. It was the locals who testified of their personal battles, Shari Topeka and A.J. Donnelly, who got the recognition instead: “What can I say after listening to Shari and A.J.,” Harris said after accepting his award. “What you did here tonight — you hit it out of the park, this is your Immaculate Reception.” The event generated $100,000 for The Open Door counseling and treatment center in Indiana … Gasoline prices stayed steady around $3.76 a gallon for regular in most of Indiana County this week … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, often abides by the quality over quantity philosophy, as expressed by Franco Harris, “And so, it’s not a thing of how many carries, but were you effective when you did carry.” Carry on, Willie.
Good evening and merry Christmas!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. Email items including news releases, newsletters, posters, fliers and scribbled notes for submission to cross@indianagazette.net, or phone your tips and quips to (724) 463-4262.