To whom it may concern —
Coming across the desk is a notice from Jeff Tobin, a leader of the local ham radio community, is word of a presentation Monday by amateur radio expert David Hunter. In a program sponsored by Indiana County Amateur Radio Club, Hunter will talk about advances in ham radio communication that smack of internet apps.
His program, “Real-Time HF PSP Digital Chat VarAC: Your Next Adventure,” will explain a new person-to-person live chatting application for amateur radio. Ham operators are first to point out that if the worldwide communication grid were to fail, their radio network will remain standing ... and have a platform like the internet for live chat and exchanging images. Hunter’s program starts at 6 p.m. at Indiana Mall beside Kay Jewelers. Guests are asked to use Service #5 door from the parking lot to enter the meeting site.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
A burgeoning calendar leads off with Indiana Theater’s presentation of 1970s cult classic film “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” showing at 7 and 11 p.m. this evening and Saturday. Participate all you want, but please don’t throw rice during the wedding scene, theater management advises ... Indiana County Humane Society has booked Blue Spruce Park for the “Cause for Paws” fundraising and food collecting event from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. A pet parade, basket raffle, a “Tails & Trails” storytelling session with therapy dogs, and the Great Duck Derby featuring 600 rubber ducks highlight the event ... Saltsburg’s Oktoberfest 2023 celebration runs from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday ... the Smicksburg Apple Weekend is slated from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday ... Indiana Coin Club hosts its semiannual collectibles show at S&T Bank Arena in White Township from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday ... in neighboring Avonmore, the 59th annual Harvest Jubilee celebration is planned from 5 to 11 this evening and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday ... a pizza festival to raise money for ICCAP, the “Best Slice of Indiana” event, is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at IRMC Park ... Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church serves a roast beef and holupki dinner beginning at 11 a.m. Sunday ... and the suicide prevention task force stages the 11the annual “Walk for a Wonderful Life” from 1 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Mack Park fairgrounds.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
The popular Coachlite Inn near Blairsville was undergoing major renovation and upgrade, and a representative of the new owner, Martin Bearer, said it would be “a fine, classy restaurant.” It would have a new name: Chestnut Ridge Inn on the Green, as Gazette editor Bill Hastings reported 45 years ago.
Hastings also noted the opening of the new Burger King restaurant along Route 286 (Oakland Avenue), the testimonial dinner for Bud Hewitt on his retirement after 30 years at Sears Roebuck, the appointment of Deborah Dennis as sales manager at Sheraton-Evergreen Hotel along Route 286, the relocation of George Ruffner’s auto service business at Fourth and Philadelphia streets to the rear of the IUP Student Union, and the 50th anniversary celebration underway at Widdowson’s Jewelry on Philadelphia Street, in his “Inside Indiana” column of Sept. 22, 1978.
VILLAGE VIGNETTES
Friends of White’s Woods has begun a volunteer project to protect the health and future of the forest on the north side of Indiana with regular missions to eradicate the woods of the invasive Japanese barberry plant. Figuratively speaking, the doors are open to those who want to help, at 11 a.m. Saturday, setting out from the North 12th Street trail head. ... IUP geology professor Jonathan Warnock is the guest presenter for a series of talks on “Climate Change and Its Consequences,” sponsored by New Century Club, at First Unitarian Universalist Church on Two Lick Drive. The first of three is set for 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday .... Bethel Presbyterian Church holds a spaghetti dinner 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, as a fundraiser for a kitchen renovation project at the church on Bethel Church Road in Center Township. Meals are $10 for grownups, $5 for kids 5 to 12, younger kids dine free ...
SHOP TALK AT SIX
The traditional but seasonal Spirit Halloween franchise won’t be selling costumes, gory makeup and spooky decorations this year at Indiana Mall. Manager Sherry Renosky reports the former Kmart floor space has been booked for an as-yet-undisclosed permanent tenant. The Spirit franchise so far hasn’t appeared to set up in an alternate location in the Indiana market ... The long-planned Planet Fitness health club is almost ready to sign up members for its Indiana-area location in Indiana West Shopping Plaza (in the floor space last used by Super Shoes, which closed in July 2022.) “Pre-Grand Opening Sale coming soon!” it announces online. The opening date hasn’t been announced. Visit https://www.planetfitness.com/gyms/indiana-pa for the scant details ... Gasoline prices are steady again in the $3.90 range at most Indiana County locations, with three posting lower rates: about $3.75 at Townsend Gas & Oil on Old Route 119 south of Indiana, and about $3.80 for 87 regular at One-Stop in Armagh and Kwik-Fill in Clymer ... so far in September, the county’s rainfall dashboard shows 2.24 inches of precipitation. Between 3 and 5 inches is considered average ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, puzzles over the words of England’s Prince Harry (who turns 39 today), “With bagpipes it’s not the tune, it’s the tone.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. All contributions are welcomed. Send news releases, posters, newsletters, copies of promotional docs, and general messages by email to cross@indianagazette.net, or phone your quips and tips to (724) 463-4262.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.