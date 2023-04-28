To whom it may concern —
For the second time in as many weeks, the Indiana media community has mourned the passing of a pillar of the local mass communication industry.
Dick Sherry, 82, a former owner of WDAD and WQMU radio stations, died Monday, 15 days after the loss of his longtime colleague, Don Berkebile.
Sherry influenced not only the media but the Indiana County business community at large for some 37 years — beginning as an advertising representative in 1967, then as ad manager, general manager, president, and owner of WDAD from 1989 to 2003.
Few in local emergency services would argue the fire companies enjoy more avid community support in Indiana County than in some other parts of the state, due in no small part to a culture that Sherry engendered through his radio stations.
Sherry served more than 17 years on the Indiana Fire Department. As its chief from 1979 to 1985, he was as often seen and heard in the media promoting fire prevention as reporting what transpired in emergencies that his department handled. Even after he retired from firefighting, Sherry made it his radio stations’ policy to instantly interrupt programming to report every dispatch of the fire company and to remind drivers to yield to the responding volunteers with flashing blue lights on their cars.
“I think what Dick was able to do was open up … exactly how important it was to have strong safety protection through the fire department,” said Sherry’s longtime Indiana Fire Association colleague William Simmons. “In January 1979, he took me up to St. Bernard Church and looked out over the town, and said ‘look, we are responsible for protecting this whole community.’ That was a good way of sending the message of what we had to do. I remember that to this day.”
Simmons, now mayor of Indiana and president of the fire association, said Sherry had a knack for motivating the firefighters.
“He realized that he was working with 60 volunteers and wanted them to be interested in what they were doing,” Simmons said. “He was able to keep all of us excited and understanding of how important it was to show up.”
Under Sherry’s watch, WDAD in 1979 instituted one of Indiana County’s most strongly supported annual charity efforts, the Children’s Hospital Fund Drive, that defrays out-of-pocket costs for medical care at both Children’s and the Indiana hospital’s pediatric care unit (Sherry changed the name to Teddy Bear Fund Drive about 10 years into its run).
Something of an avid pool player, Sherry gathered his friends to form a fundraising billiards tournament, the annual Q-Stick Challenge (WQMU-FM was the flagship promotional vehicle), benefitting various causes.
The commitments of his stations’ air time and staff support in those and other projects (American Trauma Society’s annual “Trauma In The Woods” hunter safety program comes to mind) were held as examples of Sherry’s determination to boost Indiana and its people.
Sherry purchased Indiana Broadcasters Inc. from W. K. Ulerich, of Clearfield, in late 1988 and renamed the business RMS Media Management Inc. to symbolize (along with his monogram) the broader direction that the company took through the 1990s.
Media management, to Sherry, meant more than music, news and ads on the AM and FM radio waves. In 1989, he leased a channel on Adelphia Cable for delivery of WDAD news to TV viewers. The “TV-44 InstaNews” channel filled viewers’ screens with text and graphics, with the radio broadcast as background. A trio of college kids — Vince Brown, Tim Shock and Ken Hawk — teamed up to program the channel. Of that group, Hawk now is president and general manager of Saxonburg radio station WIYQ.
Sherry helped his radio advertising clients to display their messages through the SignPro Company that he started about 1995 in the Nixon Avenue entrance to the WDAD/WQMU building on North Fifth Street. Tammy Cravener Palmo, owner of Creative Minds design and fashion business near Elderton for the past 25 years, and then-IUP student Jonelle Joyner, better known today as award-winning painter JJ Summerfield, plied their skills in the SignPro venture.
Sherry showed true diversity in January 1987 when he started Indiana Limousine Service, the first business of its kind in Indiana County, from his home in White Township.
Don Sherry, a former ad rep at the radio stations, said his father encouraged and enabled people to meet their potential and found success by surrounding himself with talented people.
“To be a Hall of Fame coach, you have to have a great offense and great defense,” he said. “He circled himself with the best people, whether it was at the radio station or at the fire department.
“If he didn’t have those people, he wouldn’t be who he was. At the fire department, he got the best out of them. Even at other fire departments of the area, he had people step up their game.”
The pedigrees of WDAD alumni spoke volumes of the Dick Sherry era. Among them, advertising representative Ellen Ruddock formed a professional development firm, Career Dynamics, and to this day is regularly called upon as a management consultant; ad manager Chris Lash went on to broadcast ownership in Texas, Tennessee and other states; news reporters Ken Rich went to PennDOT as a community relations coordinator, David Fullerton served as president of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce, and Marianne Kelly took up publicist positions with Citizens’ Ambulance Service and Pennsylvania-American Water Company; DJ “Terri K” later was a regional favorite as “Cricket” on Froggy 98 in Altoona; and staffers Tim Shock and Randy Wells were not the only ones to transition to careers at The Indiana Gazette.
Sherry equally valued loyalty, and WDAD counted among its career employees salesman Joe Milsop, administrator Mary Ann Ballard, engineer Dyle Miller and the late ad rep Berkebile.
Sherry exited broadcast ownership in 2003 at what some called “the right time,” as the industry trend toward group ownership of radio stations signaled an era of new efficiencies at the expense of competition for audiences. Sherry sold his Indiana licenses to Renda Broadcasting, also the owner of the Homer City and Blairsville stations.
Over his years in Indiana radio, Sherry had a finger on the pulse of the community, enhanced by his memberships in the Elks, the Masons, the Salvation Army and Indiana County Fair boards, and the Allied Club. He arguably was among most connected men in Indiana County, possibly second only to Gazette Editor Bill Hastings.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
The gasoline price war at Fourth and Philadelphia streets continued this week as the red station cut the price per gallon of 87 regular to $3.88 and the yellow station undercut red at $3.87 ... Bouquets to organizers of Homer City Community Garden, where planting season has opened at Intown Park. In their second year, leaders Misty Hunt and Kelly Elliott have added elevated beds accessible to residents with disabilities and have configured the garden for learning and volunteer opportunities … St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store plans its annual “Not Your Ordinary Fashion Show,” featuring models wearing clothing from the store, a luncheon, basket raffle and merchandise sale, for 11 a.m. June 10 at St. Bernard Regional Catholic School … Indiana County Humane Society’s benefit “Dawg Gone Flea Market” comes up a week from now, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 6 and noon to 4 p.m. May 7, at the sportsmen’s barn at Mack Park (they’re accepting donations from today through Thursday) … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, finds peace in Mahatma Ghandi’s words on the downers of life, “I will not allow anyone to walk in my mind with dirty feet.”
Good evening!
