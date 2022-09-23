To whom it may concern —
YOUR MILEAGE MAY VARY
Congratulations came in a quiet way for retired Keys Montessori School Director Dick Gigliotti, of Indiana, who reached a distinct personal milestone in late July. A milestone indeed: The avid runner and pillar of the Indiana Road Runners Club, seen by many as the face of running in the Indiana community, logged his 40,000th mile of running since he took up the exercise in the early 1980s. Roadrunner Club leader John Swauger shared a photo of almost two dozen club members converging to congratulate Gigliotti at the designated milepost.
ON THE SHELVES
Louis Tate Jr.’s account of the Luigi’s Ristorante success story, “The Luigi Way: Benedictine Values Proven Effective in Leadership,” has reached more retail outlets, having been stocked at The Book Nook on Philadelphia Street and the Indiana County Tourist Bureau office and visitor center in Indiana Mall. The young Tate, son of founder Lou Tate Sr., reports that a hardcover edition is expected in publication in October. The history of the popular Clymer eatery combines a look at the Tate family philosophies (chapter by chapter, value by value: Obedience, Discipline, Humility, Stewardship and Hospitality, among them) with real-life examples featuring long-time employees and customers of the restaurant.
Broadcaster Jack Benedict’s book-signing tour continues as his memoir, “My Major League Life in Broadcasting,” enjoys a friendly reception through the Indiana area. A fixture on the Indiana County radio airwaves for more than 50 years, Benedict plans to talk about the book Thursday at the Indiana Rotary Club midday luncheon and greet fans on IUP Homecoming, 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 1 in the IUP Co-op Store in the Hadley Student Union Building.
SAVE THE DATES
Add another booking to the list of final public events at Indiana’s treasured event hall, the Rustic Lodge along Oakland Avenue. Job-seekers can look into opportunities at Diamond Drug Store & Medical Supply at the company’s job fair on Oct. 4.
FUZZY, BUT NOT NECESSARILY WARM
Old Farmer’s Almanac predictions for winter called for a few icy patches extending long enough into 2023 to dash any thoughts of early spring. Now it’s the “wooly bear” caterpillar’s turn to prognosticate.
The fuzzy black-and-brown future moths have been spotted in the area in search for their lunch, or a protective spot to ride out the winter, but bearing what legend says are signs of the severity of the season ahead. A photo of a solid black caterpillar posted this week on social media drew multiple analyses from readers. Many saw it symbolizing a long hard winter, some said they had seen milder signs on other caterpillars, some disputed whether this was the “real” forecasting caterpillar, and other said they relied more on how large or low-hanging their back yard hornet nests are to determine whether winter would be mild or harsh. The pragmatist among them suggested looking out the window to figure out the weather.
VILLAGE VIGNETTES
John Morganti reminds us it was B&M Remodeling, the partnership of David Buggey and Morganti, that took on most building projects for the late Gib Zilner, longtime owner of Diamond Drug Store who passed away earlier this month. Morganti reminisced of Zilner’s seemingly larger-than-life persona in the Gazette’s recent tribute report. Meanwhile, tales have been relayed of Zilner, Leonard Anderson and George Lenz and their sons’ days as founding members of the Y Indian Guides program, and Gib’s salmon fishing trips with Lenz to Lake Ontario. Few in the Indiana area reflected on Zilner’s life without some tale of his contributions to Indiana whether in the arena of business, community service, sportsmanship or simply friendship.
In Black Lick, the Main Street construction site has been bulldozed and the footers have been dug. Contractors have begun development of the new home for the Burrell Township Library and Burrell Township municipal office building. While that completion lies months away, Library Director Jen Van Hannak reports that the library already has its new digital home. The rebuilt website at www.burrelltownshiplibrary.org boasts more features than its earlier version and offers a friendlier navigation and user interface than it once did.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
The little kids clothing store, Descendants, and children’s hair stylist Kids’ Kuts, held dual ribbon-cutting ceremonies in mid-September and Indiana Mall’s Fashion Bug and Brooks clothing store underwent remodeling projects in this month 35 years ago.
Gazette Managing Editor Bill Hastings also reported on the opening of Paula Burnett’s home-based Basketsful business in White Township’s Sunset Acres neighborhood, the completion of a new 100-unit parking lot at Indiana Hospital, and Bernard Lockard Jr.’s professional honors as one of the top 30 Exxon fuel distributors in the nation, in his weekly Inside Indiana column on Friday, Sept. 16, 1987.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gasoline prices continued the steady decline that’s been registered since the $5 a gallon peak in late June, to a little less than $3.90 this week at most stations in Indiana. Blairsville stations have set prices about $3.86, one Homer City outlet fell below $3.80 and others in Dayton and Punxsutawney have posted regular 87 at less than $3.76, says pennsylvaniagasprices.com. … Rustic Lodge this evening hosts the benefit oldies dance presented by St. Thomas More University Parish. The event takes the place of the parish’s longtime popular used book sale. What may be the final rock and roll night for the Rustic will run from 7 to 10 p.m. … The Clymer Days festival brings the old mining town together this evening through Sunday … and Dillweed Bed & Breakfast along the Ghost Town Trail in Buffington Township celebrates its Fall Gathering from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. … Please read but don’t bet: Indiana 27, Highlands 23; Northern Cambria 31, Homer-Center 27; Pitt 24, Rhode Island 14; Penn State 31, Central Michigan 9; Notre Dame 28, North Carolina 27. Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, wonders how actress Hillary Duff (who turns 35 on Wednesday) gets a page of notable quotes on the web, but agrees with her self-validating philosophy, “I don’t care what people think of me because I believe in myself and I know everything is going to be okay.” OK, Willie!
Good evening!
