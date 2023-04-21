To whom it may concern —

A welcome sign of commercial development in the area is a new one hanging on Indiana Mall at the former Bon Ton department store. It’s yet a grand opening announcement for the new Dunham’s Sports store, but it’s the all important help wanted sign. The company is advertising for general manager, key team leader, cashier, team coordinator, team manager and team member positions and welcomes applicants who “love to talk sports” on each of the job descriptions. While the dropdown menu on the job page includes the Indiana Mall location, Dunham’s news release page doesn’t yet include an announcement of opening day for the Indiana store. From the mall office, the word is a July opening.