To whom it may concern —
A welcome sign of commercial development in the area is a new one hanging on Indiana Mall at the former Bon Ton department store. It’s yet a grand opening announcement for the new Dunham’s Sports store, but it’s the all important help wanted sign. The company is advertising for general manager, key team leader, cashier, team coordinator, team manager and team member positions and welcomes applicants who “love to talk sports” on each of the job descriptions. While the dropdown menu on the job page includes the Indiana Mall location, Dunham’s news release page doesn’t yet include an announcement of opening day for the Indiana store. From the mall office, the word is a July opening.
The ACE Hardware store in downtown Indiana is expected to open its doors for business this summer. Late June is the tentative startup, according to Frank Kinter.
“Our space is 95 percent complete and we are anxiously awaiting the arrival of our setup team and initial inventory shipment in mid-late May,” Kinter reported. “We are excited to bring Ace Hardware to downtown Indiana.
SUMMER FUN
There’s an interesting twist to the softball tournament being planned on the Burrell Township park fields in early June. Organizers announced the event this week at the same time the township supervisors approved the startup of the Friends of Burrell Township Recreation & Parks Foundation as a fundraising arm for the township-run parks board. It’s a co-ed tournament and players may register now at $20 each. Don’t worry about rounding up a team: The teams will be done by a draft of all registered players. The deadline is May 27. The game matchups and schedule have not yet been determined.
The Burrell event is sandwiched by a part of travel baseball tournaments planned for the White Township Recreation Complex fields. The first is for 14U and 15U teams on June 2, 3 and 4. The second, also for the 14U and 15U age groups plus high school age players, is the Christmas Tree Classic, set for July 7, 8 and 9. Dan Clark and Gavin Cummings of White Township Recreation are taking registrations.
Summer wouldn’t be complete without a nice dip in the pool. Chris Villa’s IUP Swimming & Diving program has scheduled swim and dive camps focusing on technique of four fundamental swimming strokes, starts, turns and relays.
“Our elect camps offer a unique experience by regulating the number of campers to 18 per camp in order to maximize the coaching and camp experience,” Villa reported. Registration is underway now for the first camps beginning June 20.
Before spring is done, White Township Recreation offers a Fundamentals of Tennis class for 7- to 17-year-old beginners, on four Tuesdays from May 9 to 30 at the outdoor tennis courts at the East Pike complex. Registration is being taken at the Rec Department office, 724.465.2665.
NEWSY RELEASES
Indiana County Center for Economic Operations, the CEO, is out with its Spring 2023 newsletter, edited by Dana Henry, chief of economic development. The brochure has a roundup of the soft-skills competition held for local high school seniors to demonstrate their grasp of workplace practices expected of employees across the boundaries of trades and industries; a look at local planning for the United States’ 250th anniversary celebrations in 2026; and an architectural excellence award presented to the Indiana County Education & Technology Center — the new home of Westmoreland County Community College’s Indiana branch campus on Hamill Road. Visit indianacountyceo.com for a link to view the digital version.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
It’s a busy spring weekend in the county with several events grounded in Earth Day observances tomorrow. Friends of White’s Woods sponsors the “Walk to White’s Woods” event from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the North 12th Street entrance to the White Township-owned forest, where conservation and environmental groups plan to man information tables to celebrate the day. Grist For The Mill is booked for live music entertainment.
The next Indiana County Decathlon event starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Floodway Park in Homer City, for a tour or murals and a look at the grounds for planned community development projects.
Hungry decathloners can fill up without leaving town. Homer City Police Department sponsors its annual K-9 officer fundraiser, a picnic-style chicken barbecue meal to be served from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Homer City fire station. A basket raffle also is set up to help raise money for care of Thor, Chief Tony Jellison’s tracking dog.
Indiana County’s Habitat for Humanity welcomes guests for a benefit concert by 7 Mile Run and Fire Within at 6 p.m. Saturday at Freedom Church, 905 McKnight Road at the corner of Oakland Avenue.
The final free performances of Devising Identity, a production of the An Acorn Project in Progress group in the IUP Lively Arts program, are set for 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday at the Waller Hall Studio Theater off the Oak Grove.
To start off the weekend, however, organizers of the Indiana Singles Dance are bringing DJ Jammin Jim to spin the tunes this evening from 8 to 11 at the Eagles’ lodge on Philadelphia Street. Guests are welcome to bring covered dishes, desserts and non-alcoholic beverages while the Eagles’ kitchen and will be open to serve hot food and drinks.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
Preparations were underway for the Indiana 500, the campus version of the famed Indy 500, for soap box derby car racers, planned at the intersection of South 11th and Grant Streets ... and a charity all-night concert was planned for midnight to 6 a.m. in the Regency Mall parking lot, Gazette News Editor Bill Hastings reported in his column 49 years ago. Hastings mentioned the Gazette’s planned “full coverage” of the National Day of Prayer, gave a push for Don Platter’s Indiana Auto Kingdom used car lot that recently opened near the entrance to Westgate Terrace along Oakland Avenue, and reported that Penns Manor School District hired George Joiner as the new superintendent while Purchase Line School Board also was poised to name a new super as well, in the Inside Indiana column of Friday, April 26, 1974.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gasoline prices remained steady this week in the $3.90 a gallon range in the Indiana area ... the planned opening of a new Daily Thread store at Indiana Mall has been indefinitely delayed, with no new date set. The women’s clothing retailer had predicted a mid-April ribbon-cutting. Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, sums up Earth day in the words of John James Audubon: “A true conservationist is a man who knows that the world is not given by his fathers, but borrowed from his children.”
Good evening!
