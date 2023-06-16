To whom it may concern —
GETTING SOME CULTURE
Heavier traffic may be seen this afternoon on East Pike and a flurry of activity is expected at the White Township Recreation Complex, as many of the 100-plus vendors will be setting up for the Ethnic Food Music Crafter/Vendor festival. The event goes beyond the selection of winery booths set up at past events at the complex; adult beverage service will be offered in a designated area among the food vendors. The diversity celebration/Family Promise fundraiser hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, with the forecast predicting sunny and 74. Bring a lawn chair if you plan to camp in front of the show stage, organizer Tammy Curry has advised.
AS THE DIRT FLIES
With a PennDOT regulatory hurdle in the rear-view mirror, construction of the new Aroma Joe’s coffee shop is underway along Oakland Avenue in White Township (across from Lilac Street in the “auto parts triangle”). Developer Steve McCabe has an eye on a pre-Labor Day opening.
At Upstreet Ace Hardware on Philadelphia Street, a Tuesday, June 27, soft opening is planned for the local franchise. Owner Frank Kinter says to watch for the grand opening Aug. 18 to 20.
Heavy equipment operators have been plowing through a runoff-saturated patch of land adjacent to the Pennsylvania Department of Health Center along North Second Street and behind the homes in the 100 block of Philadelphia Street. Indiana Borough looks to cure the drainage issue (and overgrowth of vegetation) with construction of the Nixon Avenue Extension between Second Street and East Avenue.
All’s quiet opposite the ALDI store on Oakland Avenue, where developers of planned Panera Bread and Applebee’s eateries have building permits in hand but haven’t brought shovels to the site.
In Indiana Mall, Dunham’s Sports has begun offering “Store No. 281 — Indiana, Pa.” as an option on drop-down menus for online shopping on its website but still hasn’t formally announced an opening date.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Tee time is 1 p.m. today for the Indiana Knights of Columbus annual golf outing at Meadow Lane golf course. Proceeds benefit the many charities supported by the knights ... the annual Courtyard Carnival at Grace Church, South Seventh Street, welcomes kids (they can bring their grownups) for fun, food and activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday on the church’s front lawn ... it’s sure to be an attraction for the weekend but you should log on today to register for the popular Farm to Table Dinner, a four-course, made-from-scratch meal being served at 5:30 p.m. Saturday at Lone Oak Farm on Georgeville Road in the Marion Center area. Visit www.loneoakfarmpa.com ... Hungry again Sunday? Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church serves a Father’s Day Dinner of roast beef, holupki and all the fixings starting at 11 a.m. Sunday. Again, the dinner team is serving drive-through patrons only ... Hilltop Baptist Church this weekend celebrates the completion of a 100-foot-tall cross on the church grounds along Route 286 southwest of Indiana. A formal dedication ceremony is set for 12:15 p.m. Sunday following morning worship service, led by Pastor Jack Lucas. ... Jerry B & The Bonetones play the Blairsville Summer Music Series from 5:30 to 7:30 Saturday evening ... Jimmy Stewart’s western “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” is on the screen at the Stewart Museum at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday ... Judy Holliday’s Sunday Concerts in the Park in Indiana has The Boomers performing rock music from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday ... it’s Wee Ones Story Time at Indiana Free Library on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. ... Cherryhill Township Fire Company in Penn Run hosts bingo at 6:45 p.m. Saturday (doors open at 4) ... and the Indiana County Historical and Genealogical Society has put up a display made years ago by Paul McGregor featuring the model-size Lane & Kedy Circus, open for visitors from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through July 22.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
Remember the predecessor of 9th Street Deli? The Country Cupboard, as it was known beginning in 1973, changed hands from Bill Medsger to Kay Battaglini while Long’s Mobile Home Park opened an RV sales lot and shop on Lutz School Road this week 44 years ago, Gazette Managing Editor Bill Hastings reported.
Remember the processor of Indiana Commons (Starbucks, Great Cuts)? A new Ponderosa Steak House restaurant was on the drawing board for the corner of Rustic Lodge Road and Route 286. The under-construction Indiana Mall said a Ponderosa restaurant planned inside the shopping center might be changed to York Steak House (it did). IUP football hero Jim Hazlett was set to marry Julie Woods, of Indiana, before heading off to training camp with the Buffalo Bills, and former Homer City high football standout Steve Wassick was named the new golf pro at Chestnut Ridge Golf Course east of Blairsville, according to Hastings’ “Inside Indiana” column on Friday, June 15, 1979.
VILLAGE VIGNETTES
Days remain before Burrell Township Library reopens in a new permanent home, its first in more than five years since the freezing January 2018 weekend when unheated water pipes burst and poured water into the offices. While the collection of books and periodicals was left generally undamaged, it was the flooring that absorbed the water and was left in irreparable condition, leading to condemnation of the building.
The co-tenant in the building, Burrell Sewer Authority, took temporary quarters in the Corporate Campus industrial park until moving to new offices at the overhauled Josephine sewage treatment plant along Route 119.
Meanwhile, the library went on an itinerant journey of storage from place to place in the Black Lick area until the township supervisors agreed to share part of the public meeting room in the municipal building to allow bookcases, desks and computer stations.
Vigorously fought-for grant funding enabled the township to design a new joint home for the library and municipal offices on donated land along Main Street in Black Lick. The township building will singly serve as the garage and maintenance shop for the public works department, while the business office and public meeting hall will combine with the library, possibly before the month is out.
The township supervisors plan to give the new building a test drive Wednesday, when they convene for their monthly board meeting in the ready-to-go public hall. It will be a proud moment for the veteran supervisors, Chairman Dan Shacreaw and Vice Chairman John Shields, and rookie supervisor Sam Hilty, who stepped in at the start of the year after the resignation of Larry Henry, also an early planner of the transition.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Little change in early summer gasoline prices this week in the Indiana area, where most gas stations are pricing 87 regular just a hair less than $3.70. Townsend Gas & Oil along Old Route 119 remains the lowest in the county according to pennsylvaniagasprices.com at $3.56, while Snax Food & Gas across the county line in Dayton undercuts them all at $3.50 ... the municipal website for White Township has undergone a facelift to give the site a modern and user-friendly look. It’s one of the most functional websites on the local government level in Indiana County, and the township is inviting residents and others to suggest ways to make it more responsive to users’ needs ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says it was a self-fulfilling prophesy when “Rosanne” TV show co-star Laurie Metcalf (who turns 68 today) explained why she doesn’t give interviews: “It’s not because I want to play hard to get. It’s just that I never seem to have anything interesting to say.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. All contributions are welcomed. Send news releases, posters, newsletters, copies of promotional docs and general messages by email to cross@indianagazette.net, or phone your quips and tips to (724) 463-4262.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.