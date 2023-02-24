inside indiana logo.jpg
With the passing of Ash Wednesday and the start of the 40 days of Lent, area churches and nonprofits are readying their menus for fish dinners the next several Fridays. St. Bernard Regional Catholic School parents and friends serve meals from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Bernard Church social hall. Dining in the hall has resumed this year; takeout service is offered as in the past.