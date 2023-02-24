To whom it may concern —
With the passing of Ash Wednesday and the start of the 40 days of Lent, area churches and nonprofits are readying their menus for fish dinners the next several Fridays. St. Bernard Regional Catholic School parents and friends serve meals from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the St. Bernard Church social hall. Dining in the hall has resumed this year; takeout service is offered as in the past.
St. Mary Mother of God Church in Yatesboro serves fish dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. each Friday through March 31. ... and Church of the Good Shepherd in Kent is offering the choice of cod, salmon, shrimp or pierogi dinners from 4 to 7 p.m. the next six Fridays.
STIRRING THE POT
Demonstrating the diversity of its promotional concepts, Downtown Indiana heads to Nobel Stein Brewing on Wayne Avenue in White Township for the annual Bowl Full of Chili Cookoff from noon to 3 Saturday. Guests can sample the works of chili chefs in three categories: restaurant pros, IUP culinary students and home recipes. Tickets at $20 are available online at Showclix.com.
SPORTS CENTER 15701
Indiana could make a case as a regional sports center in coming weekends as the S&T Bank Arena and Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex will host major hockey and wrestling attractions.
The College Hockey Mid-America conference playoffs are on tap this evening through Sunday afternoon at the S&T Arena ice rink, with the IUP Crimson Hawks hosting five other teams from three states by virtue of finishing in first place (11-1) in the regular season, earning the No. 1 seed and home-ice advantage. The title game is 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The champion advances to the ACHA national finals in mid-March in Boston.
Later, March 17-19, promoters say the KCAC will draw 2,000 wrestlers for the Keystone State Championship, a privately operated pay-to-play tournament that’s predicted to attract upwards of 10,000 fans to Indiana — and to neighboring counties, as all local hotels are fully booked.
The Keystone event organized by WrestleReg.com follows the PIAA scholastic wrestling state championship matches set for March 9-11 at Giant Center in Hershey.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
Glancing through archived versions of Gazette reporter-editor-writer Bill Hastings’ “Inside Indiana” column over the decades yields lessons in local history never experienced along with reminders of noteworthy events still within memory. But above and beyond the business and government notes Hastings reported were the personal acknowledgements of events in the lives of people – those who passed, those in mourning, those convalescing, those infantiding, those otherwise celebrating — an array of family matters that 2020s culture treats more with protective privacy than with the visibility that stirs the care and concern of a community. Some welcome that societal shield while some rue the loss of neighborly connections.
While the traditional sharing of many personal life events through the paper has migrated to social media — there constrained by the limits of “friend lists” — one still is a mainstay of Inside Indiana: the thanks extended on winter season Fridays to those good neighbors who shovel or snow-blow clear the sidewalks of others on their local streets. The notable absence of those acknowledgements the past few months has been a product of the scarcity of significant snow events — unlike this month 13 years ago, when Hastings’ columns were stretched with long lists of names of Samaritans who sprang into service following the 19-inch blizzard that blanketed Indiana, as noted in Inside Indiana on Feb. 12 and Feb. 19, 2010.
BEG YOUR PARDON!
History buff Janice Dembosky clarifies that the Feb. 11, 1916, Ernest Mine Disaster claimed the lives of not only the 21 men named on the memorial marker in St. Bernard Cemetery in Indiana (shown last week in the column) but six others who were buried elsewhere in the county. Dembosky, a granddaughter of one of the 27 victims, reports she’s drafting a historical-fiction novel based on the death of her grandfather in that explosion, and on the death of her grandmother’s second husband in an accident in the same mine eight years later.
It’s not only Burrell Township Library Board member Jane Kokolis who was lauded by Library Director Jen Van Hannak, as reported Feb. 17 in Inside Indiana, but the Rev. Dawn Krishart, an associate pastor of Greater Blairsville Cooperative Parish, who has completed her term and earned praise for “(bringing) a lot of thoughtfulness and heart and care into being a board member. ... She always was there with ideas and got the United Methodist Church for our summer programming. I want people to know how amazing she is in this community,” in Van Hannak’s words. The library has appealed for a successor on the board with financial skills to step in when Kokolis, the longtime treasurer, retires.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gasoline prices stayed steady in most of the area the past week. PennsylvaniaGasPrices.com lists the Dixonville Food & Gas with the lowest posted price for a gallon of regular 87 at about $3.70; Keystone station on Old Route 119 north of Indiana listed at about $3.76 a gallon and the Amoco station at Routes 422 and 156 in Shelocta priced regular at $3.78 ... Indiana Coin Club Inc. has booked S&T Bank Arena in White Township for the annual coin and collectibles show 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 11. Coin show exhibitor Dicky Kurimsky last year sold from his document collection a stock certificate representing shares of Rochester & Pittsburgh Coal Company held decades earlier by Indiana Printing & Publishing Company ... Readers with February birthdays are invited to celebrate Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the monthly Community Birthday Party at Chevy Chase Community Center ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, enjoys his “seafood diet.” When he sees food, he eats it.
