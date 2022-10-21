To whom it may concern —
SEASONAL TRENDS
With the first snowfall in the books (accumulations Wednesday in areas north of Indiana and speckled windshields throughout the county), thoughts are turning to November and feasts of Thanksgiving. The thoughts for many in this economically trying year may be more of keeping daily food on the table than the spread of a bountiful harvest. A chance for neighbors to help neighbors comes up Saturday, Nov. 12, when Giant Eagle Supermarket in TownFair Center will host a food drive staffed by Knights of Columbus volunteers for the benefit of Indiana County Community Action Program and Chevy Chase Community Center food bank programs. Shoppers will get the chance to share from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Among area Halloween festivities, Bolivar Volunteer Fire Company hosts the annual Tri-Community Halloween Parade representing the costumed kids of Bolivar, Robinson and West Bolivar. The procession forms at 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at the former Bolivar Elementary School site. There are prizes for some, but treats for all, organizers say.
Exit the admiring and enter the raking. Indiana County’s peak days of spectacular fall foliage have given way to evenings and weekends of raking and bagging leaves for collection and composting. No word in yet of roving bands of neighborhood leaf blowers helping their neighbors to clean up the lawns, but any such reports reaching the Gazette desk would be certain to get a shout out. It won’t be long before snow-shoveling good neighbors start to get their salutes.
A SERVICE SALUTE
Best wishes and a round of thanks came this week for R.K. Shoemaker, of Blairsville, as he finished his service on the Burrell Township Library board of directors. The stalwart on the board saw his way through the groundbreaking of the library’s new home on Main Street in Black Lick but has family obligations (football coaching and a newborn) at hand, Library Director Jen Van Hannak said. “It really was a hard decision for him. He was such a great positive and energetic influence on the board with great ideas for things we didn’t know we needed to do,” Van Hannak said. “He was both the arms and the brains for the library.” … Burrell Library, meanwhile, is raffling off pumpkin décor later this month and a quilt in December, and is holding a surplus used-book sale Nov. 19.
Those thinking of the roll-up-the-sleeve type of giving can be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church on Monday, United High School on Wednesday, Hampton Inn in Blairsville and Indiana Mall on Thursday and the Elks Lodge on Nov. 2 for the next series of Red Cross blood drives in Indiana County.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
Indiana area residents welcomed the new Murphy Mart store at its grand opening in the Indiana West Shopping Center and the new St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church on the hill overlooking the east side of Indiana was nearly complete, Gazette Managing Editor Bill Hastings reported this week in 1978.
The Inside Indiana column included Danny Sacco and Sally Zellem’s critiques of a recent countywide mock disaster drill, a mention of the parking lot expansion at Tony Bruno’s restaurant near 11th Street, and a report that Pittsburgh TV personality “Chilly Billy” Cardille, an Indiana State Teachers College grad, returned to town to visit the Indiana Jaycees’ haunted house along Wayne Avenue across from Bonanza Steak House, in the Friday, Oct. 27, edition 44 years ago.
BUSINESS BYTES
Marking a milestone in business this month, Olma Photography celebrated its 40th anniversary of service to people and their pets in the Indiana area, according to a note from Shelocta photographer Frank Olma … Among the changing facades of downtown Indiana this month is the historic college bar at Philadelphia Street and Taylor Avenue. After decades as Poor Carl’s, Caleco’s College Pub, Kangaroo’s Outback Café, Boomerangs and its post-COVID resurrection as Voodoo Brewing, owner and restaurateur Shane Caylor has rebranded the tavern as Los Locos 547 (in a nod to his adjacent co-owned Mexican eatery, El Tesoro) and shifted from an offering of craft brews to a more mainstream beer and beverage selection … And a facelift is in progress across Philadelphia Street from El Tesoro at the former site of the Trimarchi family’s Foremost Consumer Loan Co. The Elizabeth Hutton Group with eXp Realty took over ownership this past spring. Hutton and her real estate team will occupy the entire building, with work now taking shape behind a temporary private plywood cover.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Indiana artist-musician, promoter and advocate Chuck Olson still has a few “Front Row Center” tickets for the Joe Grushecky concert Nov. 12 at the rehabbed Indiana Theater on Philadelphia Street. Not literally seats at the edge of the stage for the show (that’s all general admission), the extra value tickets get supporters backstage for the post-concert meet-and-greet with the Pittsburgh rocker ... Tony Utnik, a leader of Indiana’s branch of Toastmasters International, the personal development and leadership club, says the group has relocated its periodic Friday morning meetings in downtown Indiana to Suite 110 in The Atrium, 665 Philadelphia St. … Gasoline prices remained at the $4 level in most of the Indiana area this week … Please read but don’t bet: Indiana Little Indians 17, North Catholic 14; Homer-Center Wildcats 24, Purchase Line Dragons 18; IUP Crimson Hawks 38, Seton Hill 10; Steelers 17, Dolphins 13 … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, abides by the notion that “Understanding comes through communication, and through communication we find the way to peace,” a credo of Ralph C. Smedley, founder of Toastmasters International. Cheers, Willie!
Good evening!
