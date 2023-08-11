To whom it may concern —
It is true. The doors of the Sheetz convenience stores that never close, that are open 24/7/365, do indeed have locks.
The Altoona-based convenience store chain was quick to vacate the property at Wayne Avenue and South Seventh Street in Indiana following the announced closing on July 30. The store’s electronics functions — the chainwide computer network-connected cash registers — locked down at midnight. Within days, furnishings and fixtures were seen being hauled from the building. Today, the windows are covered with sheets of black plastic, the backlit Sheetz signs are gone from the exterior, a paper sign taped on the door offers a QR code to direct visitors to other Sheetz locations ... and the doors are dead-bolted shut.
Imaginably, merchandise was restocked at other nearby Sheetz stores and any reusable hardware has been warehoused for future service. Curiosity is mounting, though, about one other item: Where will the liquor license go?
Ultimately, money will determine its fate. For now, Sheetz has designated the license for safekeeping, a status that lets a license holder, who has closed an alcoholic beverage service or sales operation, think about what to do next. They need to think seriously: The privilege costs $5,000 a year.
In all, 15 Indiana County liquor licenses are in safekeeping, including those recently held by Philly Street Station in Indiana; Rustic Lodge, Quality Inn and VFW in White Township; PBJ’s on Route 286 east of Indiana; Plumville Mini Mart; Nanni’s Restaurant in Creekside; Saltsburg Inn; Tunnelton Inn; and the yet-to-be constructed Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar on Oakland Avenue, White Township.
THINGS THAT MAKE YOU GO HMMM?
On another note, PLCB announced a sale of 20 expired restaurant liquor licenses in a Sept. 25 auction. The board said one assigned to Indiana County is among them but didn’t identify which expired restaurant liquor licenses will be on the block.
The PLCB online database shows three expired restaurant liquor licenses assigned to Indiana County.
Those are held by Adamovsky Liquid Assets LLC at 11 N. Sixth St., Indiana (formerly Coventry Inn), expired June 30, 2022.
“I want to turn that into a steakhouse,” software developer Milan Adamovsky said when he bought the vacant property and several others in downtown Indiana in early 2021. “I want to install some of the kitchen stuff bought from the VFW,” Adamovsky told Gazette reporter Pat Cloonan.
After a year of inactivity, Adamovsky told the Gazette in July 2022, “Right now we are going through some legalities ... but once all the dust settles, we will reach out to you. Our focus now is on Indiana.”
The inactivity has gone on two years now.
Indiana County’s other expired licenses are those held at Stratton Food Ventures LLC, 1830 Oakland Ave., White Township (Trotter’s Steak and Seafood House), which expired six weeks ago on June 30; and Alba’s Bar & Grill LLC, 221 S. Main St., Homer City, which expired June 20, 2020.
None of these are up for auction, though. The PLCB auction announcement says the permit for sale is license No. R-18142 in West Wheatfield Township.
The database shows nine liquor licenses serving West Wheatfield including eight expired Special Occasion Permits and one active Catering Club Liquor permit for the VFW post in Robinson. Another search shows license No. R-18142 is missing from the list of 78,861 licenses assigned in the entire commonwealth.
PLCB wouldn’t offer any details other than to say the license expired before the database was implemented.
Hmm, indeed.
NOW AT A BOOKSTORE NEAR YOU
A fifth book has been published by veteran Gazette writer Bob Fulton, a sports department fixture since the early 1970s and occasional travelogue/feature writer. “Burial At Home Plate: An Oddball History of the Pittsburgh Pirates” is a collection of tales certain to distract from the current oddball state of the Bucs on the field. It’s published by Dorrance Publishing Co. and on the shelves now at Indiana-area retailers.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Another session of Art in the Garden is set for 3 to 6 p.m. today at Indiana Community Garden in Mack Park ... Historical & Genealogical Society of Indiana County holds “A Night at the Museum” from 6 to 8 this evening, offering visitors a chance to wander the grounds and mingle with historic preservationists dressed as figures from Indiana’s past ... The Italian Festival weekend in town includes The Indiana Theater showing “The Godfather” this evening at 7 and the festival itself unfolding between 10th Street and Station Avenue on Sunday ... the monthly fundraising sub sale benefiting Pine Township VFC starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at Station 570 ... Blairsville’s big annual bash, the Knotweed Festival, runs from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. It’s way more than food trucks and live stage bands. The “History at High Noon” program includes a narrative tour of Underground Railroad points of interest, the organizers suggest. Most of all, it’s a reunion unlike any other for people of the river town.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Proud moments were planned for today at the new Burrell Township office and library building in Black Lick, where community leaders were scheduled to gather at 10 a.m. for a celebratory ribbon-cutting to mark the full transition of the municipal office and Burrell Township library to their new home ... Congrats to Matt Jackson, of Indiana, who has been named store manager of the new Upstreet Ace Hardware store on Philadelphia Street ... The East Pike Inclusive Playground Task Force has canceled a fundraising event originally set for today at Benjamin’s Restaurant. Watch for a rescheduled date, and another event later this month ... Gasoline prices generally are unchanged from a week ago, judging by prices seen on area streets and on pennsylvaniagasprices.com ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says he aspires to the philosophy of comedian Joe Rogan (who turns 56 today), “Life is too short to be living someone else’s dream.”
Good evening!
