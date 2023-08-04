To whom it may concern —
In only its second year of taking root in Homer City Borough’s In-Town Park, the Community Garden project is sprouting a bumper crop of — ambition.
Misty Hunt is the driving force of the largely volunteer-driven project. (Aaron Lehman, the chairman of Homer-Center Recreation & Parks, inspired the garden as an attraction to increase awareness and usage of In-Town Park.) Hunt oversaw the layout and construction of the vegetable beds in 2022 and this year added a schedule of educational events for the folks who visit and use the garden. (Formally it’s called Community Garden & Learning Center.) In her latest report to Homer City’s borough council this week, Hunt outlined plans for Harvest Fest 2023 from 3 to 10 p.m. Oct. 7 in In-Town Park. Funds raised at the event would help expand Community Garden programming in 2024.
“Using” the garden has been a challenging sell for Hunt and the Community Garden leadership team. Most-often misunderstood is the notion that only the people who plant there can harvest there.
The bounty is for all, Hunt said.
“I wish more people would be more comfortable coming here taking the produce,” Hunt said. “Everybody doesn’t understand that it is free, and they think they are obligated to do something.”
Hunt said she surveyed park users early this year for their preferences for fruits and vegetables they could use. The garden team stepped up the perimeter fencing to deter rabbits and other local wildlife from munching all the greens. Hunt’s most eager visitors so far have been curious kids who wander over from the playground and ask a lot of questions.
But all are welcome, Hunt said, to take what they need — and use what they take.
The next educational program focuses on seed harvesting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Hunt’s garden committee has more online at https://www.homercitygarden.com.
COMMUNICATING
A shout-out to Tony Utnik, of Indiana, leader of the local chapter of Toastmasters International, who reminds of the group’s twice-monthly morning get-togethers for coffee and grooming public speaking and leadership skills. The Toastmasters group meets every other Friday (next one is Aug. 18) at 7 a.m., hosted by the IRMC Outpatient Building walk-in clinic. The meetings are hybrid, with a Zoom platform conference for those unable to attend in person.
TACO TUESDAY, WAVES ON WEDNESDAY
The weekend typically carries a burgeoning calendar of things to do and see in Indiana County. The Monday-through-Thursday offerings are so shabby!
Chevy Chase Community Center introduces the Taco Tuesday fundraiser supporting the center’s ongoing meal service and support programs. Diners get three crust-bustin’ tacos of seasoned beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream with sides of beans and rice for a $10 donation from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. A friendly reminder: The Center’s kitchen and dining room are open Mondays through Thursdays for lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There’s no charge and no questions asked. You read that right — there is a free lunch.
The Friends of Yellow Creek organization on Wednesday introduces its “Sea Scout Ship 1023” program for young people eager to explore the marine world and learn sailing skills. Its an open-house-style program for youth from 10 to 20 years of age to see the boats, talk with the experts and get the cut of their jib. Joining the program puts Sea Scouts on a course of learning leadership, teamwork, responsibility and respect while enjoying the life of sailing. Organizers ask those interested in the 4 to 7 p.m. session to RSVP to yellowcreek seascouts@gmail.com.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
The “Wonder of Nature” flower show sponsored by Indiana Garden Club takes place today from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Indiana County Conservation District’s education center on Hamill Road, near Indiana County Technology Center ... contemporary Christian music band We The Kingdom is in concert this evening at Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex. They’ll play a blend of rock, pop, folk and country style music starting at 7 p.m. ... and Pittsburgh based band Blues Attack plays at 7 this evening at Chestnut Ridge Resort near Blairsville.
The Indiana County Farmers Market brings produce to town, from 9 to noon Saturday at the S&T Bank parking lot at Church and South Eighth streets ... Indiana Community Garden welcomes young budding artists for the Art in the Garden program from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the Carter Avenue/South Sixth Street corner of Mack Park ... “Take Her, She’s Mine,” is the Jimmy Stewart flick being shown through the weekend at the Stewart Museum theater (1 p.m. daily) ... Smicksburg’s specialty shops band together for the Peachy Saturday promotion from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday ... it’s a full day of music Saturday at Freedom Church at 905 McKnight Road (it’s off Oakland Avenue across from Rustic Lodge), as the Life Rocks Festival features a slate of live bands on stage from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendor tables and food trucks round out the event.
This is kind of like karaoke for poets: The Indiana Theater opens the stage and opens the mikes but dims the lights for the Poeming in the Dark, a free reading and listening event from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Poets can sign up at 5:45 p.m. to get in line for three to five minutes of reading time before the audience ... There’s another how-to for aspiring artists from 8 to noon Saturday at Yellow Creek State Park, where Jonelle Summerfield will direct the Plein Air (oil) Painting Workshop at the North Shore boat launch area. The registration deadline has passed but Indiana Art Association still has details of the program and its future offerings online at https://www.indianaartassociation.org/.
Aultman Volunteer Fire Department hosts a motorcycle cruise to benefit the Teddy Bear Fund Drive starting at noon Sunday ... and singer Johnny Rand and the Pittsburgh Bel-Airs play the Summer Concerts in the Park series, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Park in Indiana.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Little change in area gasoline prices this week with most stations posting about $3.90 a gallon for regular 87 (the yellow shop at Fourth and Philadelphia streets continues to post a penny less than the red one) ... July rainfall in the area exceeded the historic average, with 7.40 inches recorded for the month on the Indiana County Stormwater Education Partnership rain gauge. The total for the year is 28.61 inches ... Organizers of the accessible playground project at East Pike Elementary School have scheduled a social-hour fundraiser for 5 to 7 p.m. Friday (Aug. 11) at Benjamin’s Restaurant with more events to follow ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, salutes Barack Obama and Louis Armstrong, who have Aug. 4 birthdays, but quotes Billy Bob Thornton (who turns 68 today) on the role of discipline in life, “Sometimes I’m playing somebody that I may have a problem with. Your job as an actor is not to go only play things that make you look good.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. All contributions are welcomed. Send news releases, posters, newsletters, copies of promotional docs, and general messages by email to cross@indianagazette.net, or phone your quips and tips to (724) 463-4262.
