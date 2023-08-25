To whom it may concern —
Personal milestones are worth celebrating and there’s been a certain amount of that within the walls of The Indiana Gazette offices this week.
The Gazette family congratulates circulation representative George Hnatko, one of the long-time front-line contacts for Gazette subscribers, who is days from retiring from his customer service duties, and Patty Kois, of the composing department, reaches her 49th anniversary of service to the Gazette this weekend.
“George will be missed! I know from taking calls and the walk-ins how much people like George & he is great with customers!” came the reflections from coworkers.
“I know I could not do my job without Patty! I think everyone should sit back there with her and see what she does ... until I sat back there, I had no idea what she has to do to pull the paper together.”
“George is loved by all and takes his lunch to walk around town or heads over to the YMCA to get a workout in. And he enjoys his Harley!”
“It’s amazing to learn what Patty does. I know she is the TRUE glue that holds the paper together. She also lets me know when I am missing ads! Keeps me on my toes and out of trouble!”
George has been a top-notch ambassador for The Indiana Gazette during some challenging years, and Patty has been a steadying force over decades of changes in technology and the processes that make a daily newspaper possible. Best wishes to George in his next chapter, and good luck to Patty as she marches toward her 50th year.
THE CHANGING LANDSCAPE
It was interesting to recently field a question along the lines of “do you know what is going in the building where Dunkin’ Donuts was?” The answer was easy. Dunkin’.
The popular doughnut and coffee shop has completed a facelift project at its sit-down and drive-through restaurant at Oakland Avenue and Rose Street and celebrated its reopening this week.
Along with the new look of Dunkin’ this week came word that a Jersey Mike’s Sub Shop is planned at the former Payless Shoe Source store along Oakland Avenue. Aroma Joe’s coffee shop is still under construction and Texas Roadhouse will soon conduct traffic studies near its planned site next to ALDI. The Panera Bread and Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill developer has its building permit but hasn’t shown signs of moving dirt. Yet.
COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP
How do they do it? A volunteer firefighter could put in enough training hours during a career to earn a college degree. They drop everything any hour of the day or night to put a stranger’s needs ahead of theirs. Their sacrifices of family time, work hours (and pay), their own safety, health and lives have not gone unnoticed.
Front-line emergency response operations aren’t done without the effective “backstage” work of the volunteers and social members who log hours and hours in fundraising activities to make sure their departments are fully equipped and maintained.
Here’s a rundown of those efforts now underway. Community support keeps their community service strong:
Aultman VFC, a fall gun bash at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 21, at the station. Sarah Shaffer for details, (724) 541-4868 ... Tunnelton-Conemaugh Township VFD regularly holds online tip board contests (they just gave away Hillview Store credits Tuesday) ... count Coal Run/McIntyre VFD among the tip board opportunities ... Clymer VFC No. 1, a Scratch-off Ticket Mania game that goes off with the 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16, Pick Three lottery drawing ... Coral-Graceton VFC conducts hoagie sales on the third Saturday of each month ... Homer City VFD is hosting a regional training session Saturday at the Indiana County Fire Academy and is accepting food donations for their lunch break ... Marion Center VFD, Black Lick VFC and Pine Township VFC hold monthly sub sandwich sales (check their social media) ... the Pine Township company also has a gun bash scheduled 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 28 ... Iselin/West Lebanon VFC is busy planning the Apple Pumpkin Craft Festival for Oct. 14 and 15 (and occasional tip boards in the meantime) ... Armagh & East Wheatfield VFC is running a scratch-off card fundraiser until all the spots are sold ... and Elderton VFC has been on the run with tip boards, a tractor raffle and a monthly auction of grocery and household item packages (the next is Sept. 27) detailed on Facebook.
DRAIN A VEIN
Red Cross blood drives scheduled in the area include 12:30 to 6 p.m. Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church and 12:30 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Indiana Elks Lodge ... then noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at Folger Dining Hall on the IUP campus.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Our Lady of The Assumption Church is set to close out August with the “End of Summer Bash,” a day of polka music, ethnic foods, games and activities for children, a 50/50 drawing and basket raffles. The gathering is set for noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the church in Lucernemines (the former St. Louis RC Church) ... The calendar is flush with Indiana County Fair events Saturday through Sept. 2 ... The first of three major football seasons opens this evening. The Heritage Conference and WPIAL high schools open their 2023 campaigns under the Friday night lights, a week before the NCAA schedule starts and two weeks ahead of the NFL ... Jimmy Stewart’s “How the West Was Won” is showing 1 p.m. daily at the Jimmy Stewart Museum theater ... The Artists Hand Gallery hosts “Lit Night at The Hand” this evening from 6 to 8 p.m. It’s an open mic opportunity for those with a passion for the spoken presentation of classic literature ... Mountain bike races start at 9 a.m. Saturday at Yellow Creek State Park with three skill-level divisions and distances ... The Legend, the IUP Marching Band, plays a free concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at George P. Miller Stadium ... Black Ridge rocks Memorial Park at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Indiana-area gasoline prices are defying reports of rising prices nationally. Most stations again have regular 87 at about $3.90 a gallon this week. Townsend Gas & Oil on Old Route 119 between Indiana and Homer City posted it at about $3.75 ... The Indiana County Stormwater Education Partnership rainfall dashboard has been updated to show 4.46 inches of rain so far this month in Indiana, not far from exceeding the 3- to 5-inch average for the area. Precipitation for the year totals 33.07 inches ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says TV actress Blake Lively (who turns 36 today) has a thoughtful take on the roots of American entertainment, “The New York that Frank Sinatra sang about, people will never know that place. The New Orleans that Louis Armstrong sang about is the New Orleans that’s still there — it’s preserved.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. All contributions are welcomed. Send news releases, posters, newsletters, copies of promotional docs and general messages by email to cross@indianagazette.net, or phone your quips and tips to (724) 463-4262.
