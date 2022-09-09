To whom it may concern —
CATCHING A WAVE
A shout out and true note of congratulations to Gilbert Woodley, who recently exited his longtime post at Kencove Farm Fence Supplies to go fulltime at his Wave Ryder DJ Services business. A Burrell Township resident and former member of the township’s board of auditors, Woodley has in two short years developed a countywide identity as a dance and wedding reception DJ and now is setting up as a fixture on the downtown Homer Center business scene. Less than a year ago, Woodley opened a booking office for the DJ service at 340 N. Main St., the former Homer City District Court (where magistrates Louis Nocco and Michael Steffee presided in the decades prior to current judge Susanne Steffee). And in a social media post this week, Woodley announced the purchase of the 35 N. Main St. storefront for development as Wave Ryder Sweet Shop, an outlet for ice cream, candies, “vintage gifts” and what he calls “carnival type treats.” Cotton candy anyone? Woodley forecasts a November opening.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
It’s a weekend of dueling festivals (again) in Indiana County and remarkably, they don’t compete against each other in the least. Indiana’s Northern Appalachian Folk Festival commands the 500 block of Philadelphia Street from this evening through Saturday night, and come sunrise Sunday it will be setup time for the 25th Hoodlebug Festival in Homer City.
The magnet of the entertainment schedule again this year at NAFF is headliner Joe Grushecky, Iron City Houserockers founder and Bruce Springsteen heartland rock compatriot, topping off performances by Krazy Kat Daddies, Jerry B & the Bonetones, The Beatles tribute band Eleanor Walrus and Blackridge on the main stage at Philadelphia and Sixth streets. The fifth Storytelling and Liars Contest is set for noon to 2 p.m.
Meanwhile, Penny Perman of the Hoodlebug Fest organizing team, reminds us of the full family attraction of the event beginning with a bicycle raffle run on the trail, the ceremonial flag raising at 10:45 a.m., the parade that marches on Main Street starting at noon, and performances by four local rock bands plus the Homer-Center High School marching band. There’s a Kids Zone attraction for young ones, and a classic car cruise for the older kids, and a smorgasbord of ethic food offerings on “firemen’s field” until 7:30 p.m.
Pause after the weekend for prepare for the next one. The annual Cause for Paws fundraiser for Indiana County Humane Society is set for Sept. 17 at Blue Spruce Park near Ernest, in Rayne Township, where therapy dogs will pay a visit, a pet parade is on the schedule, and a pet boutique and pet photo backdrops also will be offered. Organizers will collect donations of cash and supplies for the Humane Society Shelter.
ADDITION BY DIVISION
The political atmosphere of Indiana County will change in January, not only with the outcomes of the election but with the reconfiguration of the state Senate and House of Representatives districts and the reapportionment of the seats in Congress. As it was following the 2000 Census, Indiana County will again be divided into two congressional districts — although not as dramatically as the gerrymandered configuration of two decades ago, when the yellow line down the middle of Philadelphia Street separated then 9th District Rep. Bill Shuster’s turf (north of the line) from then 12th District Rep. John Murtha’s territory (south of the line).
Instead, the rural northern part of the county — all of Banks, Canoe, East Mahoning, Grant, Montgomery, North Mahoning and West Mahoning townships, part of South Mahoning Township and Glen Campbell, Marion Center and Smicksburg boroughs — will remain in the redesigned 15th District that will include all or parts of 17 more central and northern counties, while the central and southern parts of the county — stretching from Cherry Tree and Clymer to Indiana, Homer City and Blairsville and their surrounding townships — will move to the 14th District and its compact population base of Westmoreland, Somerset, Fayette, Greene and Washington counties.
Would Indiana County benefit from having two voices in Washington? Or would the county’s interests, fragmented, be overshadowed by those of the greater population bases in the new districts?
Following up on Gazette writer Patrick Cloonan’s summary of most mainstream issues discussed Sept. 1 at the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce “Eggs & Issues” legislative breakfast-table forum, it was there also that Pa. Sen. Joe Pittman, of Indiana, reacted to the new congressional configuration. Pittman said the county could benefit from two voices in much the same way as, for example, Jefferson County would with the dual representation of Pittman’s realigned 41st District and the adjacent district of Punxs’y native Cris Dush. “The commonalities … of the communities, regardless of county boundaries,” enable elected officials to collaborate, Pittman said. “Is it ideal? Perhaps not, but both Congressman (Glenn) Thompson and Congressman (Guy) Reschenthaler from my vantage point are very effective people. … They’ve always been very accessible.”
What’s certain is that Indiana County’s lobbying community will have to make twice the phone calls, send twice the emails and write twice the letters to represent the entire county’s interests, and will hope that Indiana is included in the same breath as Greensburg, Uniontown and Washington in winning federal support for the 14th District and push for the rural Purchase Line to be an equal with the Cameron, Elk, Forest and Tioga sections of the sprawling 15th District.
ADDITION BY SUBTRACTION
A quiet transition of the past few weeks on the edge of the IUP campus in Indiana has been the emptying of the 327-unit Carriage House and Essex House apartment complex. A fixture at the Oakland Avenue and South 13th Street intersection for four decades or more, once largely inhabited by university students but known in recent years for a more diverse clientele, the building now stands vacant and nearly gutted.
Indiana County Development Corporation has taken ownership and with the developmental advantages of Keystone Opportunity Zone status and a $2.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant intends to give the property a new look and meaning in the community. Its exact future purpose hasn’t been announced.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
The countdown is on for closure of the Rustic Lodge, the 75-year-old event and banquet hall in White Township, where one of the final bookings will be a celebration of the Lodge’s heyday, an oldies dance sponsored by St. Thomas More University Parish. The fundraising sock hop (at the 2022 admission price of $20 a person, though) with DJ Mike Miller will bring back memories of the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s. Tickets are available at St. Thomas More Church or by phoning (724) 463-2277. … Indiana County Amateur Radio Club is sponsoring an introductory amateur radio license class to help would-be hams study up for their FCC licenses. The four-week course is set to start Oct. 19 but because textbooks are required, the club organizers have set an Oct. 3 registration deadline. Email icarc73@gmail.com. … Gasoline prices took a late-week plunge heading into Labor Day weekend and have settled in at a shade under $4 a gallon at most stations in the Indiana area. … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, envisions the after-sundown crowd at Northern Appalachian Folk Festival on Saturday, living up the words, “You can’t start a fire without a spark,” a credo from Springsteen’s 1984 hit Dancing In The Dark.
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. Email items including news releases, newsletters, posters, fliers and scribbled notes for submission to cross@indianagazette.net.