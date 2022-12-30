To whom it may concern —
STIRRING THE POT
The 2022 political season comes to an end with the swearings-in of officials elected Nov. 8 (most already have been seated) but the 2023 campaigns will command interest in the coming days as candidates come out for local elections.
One of the most heated races will be that for magisterial district judge in the Indiana court (District 40-2-01), which has had as little turnover as the head coaching job for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the last 53 years.
Judge Guy Haberl tells us he won’t run again, and will retire a year from now upon completion of his third term. Haberl, who retired as a sergeant on the Indiana Borough police department in February 2005, succeeded retiring Judge Richard Orendorff, who won the first of five elections (30 years) in November 1975.
Being an open seat, the interest in the post this year without doubt will far exceed the mild challenges (sometimes none) when the judges ran for retention. Although they may announce as early as they wish, candidates may first collect signatures on Feb. 14 and must file nominating petitions by March 7 to have their names on the May 16 primary ballots.
The county commissioners, sheriff, district attorney and prothonotary terms are up for election this year along with myriad school board, borough council and township supervisor seats throughout the county.
For the record, Albert Cox was elected judge of Magisterial District 2-1 in 1969, when Pennsylvania’s minor judiciary system was revamped into the current district form (justices of the peace formerly served on the borough and township level). That’s the year the Steelers hired coach Chuck Noll (only Bill Cowher and Mike Tomlin have followed).
Cox lost the seat after one term to challenger Orendorff. The Steelers’ coaches, meanwhile, all left on their own terms.
COMMUNITY LEADERSHIP
Congratulations to Brandi Ports, the newly named executive director of Chevy Chase Community Center on North Fifth Avenue in White Township, who says her mission is more than to preserve the building and its services but to build on its role as an institution and expand its reach in Indiana.
Trivia nights, movie nights (with fresh popcorn) and board game nights are planned as attractions “to bring families to the center who don’t have access to those things anywhere else,” Ports said. “I want to focus on inclusivity. I don’t want anyone in this community to feel like they’re left out. Lunchtime at the center is free to the whole community; you don’t have to be in poverty or homeless, you’re welcome to come eat with us.”
The center has long been an activity, gathering and training center, and a cornerstone for NAACP and other organizations advocating for social justice. (There’s more online at https://chevychasecenter.org.)
Ports joined the staff at the center two years ago as the first organizer of Meals 2 You, a program partly founded in response to pandemic restrictions, which provides home delivery of hot lunches and “welfare check” services to clients.
The center is closed for a holiday break and reopens Tuesday. Ports said suggestions for programs and services the center could provide are always welcome at (724) 463-0674.
KEEPING MEMORIES ALIVE
Classmates and teammates of celebrated Indiana High School and Slippery Rock University athlete Tim Wilt recently recalled his dedication and perseverance not only on the sports fields but in his decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis. A memorial scholarship fund has been set up in honor of Wilt (IASHS Class of 1963) who passed away in July.
Organizers so far have tallied more than $2,200 of donations to a fund that will be divided equally as scholarships to current Little Indians multiple-sports athletes and as donations to the MS Society.
Committee leader Ken “Jake” Watkins said contributions will be accepted on a perpetual basis and disbursed over the coming years to help young athletes pay college tuition. Supporters can reach Watkins at (717) 798-6263 (he lives in Indiana although it’s a central Pennsylvania area code) for details on sending donations to the fund account at S&T Bank.
A WILD NIGHT
The packed house at Sanso’s Pizza along Route 119 in Homer City this past Tuesday evening represented the latest and best-attended celebration of the history of the Homer-Center Wildcats sports programs. The come-as-you-please assembly of better than 100 H-CHS athletes and coaches was borne of a formal 40-year reunion of the undefeated 1977 Wildcats football team in October 2017.
Organizer Ron Kolman, Wildcats football head coach 1968-1979, saw the event grow at first to a Christmas season gathering of 1960s and ‘70s players, then expand to include former H-C athletes of all sports in all years. The gatherings bounced between Indiana taverns before settling in at Sanso’s in 2020 and, except for a down year during the pandemic, has grown in attendance and social media presence each year.
“One of the interesting aspects of having the event during the holidays is we get to see folks who live out of the area but are home for the holidays,” Kolman said. “Basically, the evening is all about conversations and camaraderie with an awful lot of humor mixed in!”
Kolman’s “Night of the Wildcat” for 2023 already is in the planning stages, with his ambition to “see guys and girls from every year” taking part and his Facebook page as ground zero for information on the next reunion.
GOOD NEIGHBORS TO HAVE
The first reports of folks looking out for one another on their own block have come in following the pre-Christmas snow and deep freeze: bouquets to Cal and Bert Cecconi, Ellsworth Avenue, Homer City, for sharing their plowing efforts with their neighbors.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
It’s a sparse calendar of general events for this weekend but Anthony Utnik has the notice out that the Indiana unit of Toastmasters International meets for the first time in 2023 at 7 a.m. Friday in the Indiana Regional Medical Center meeting room in the walk-in clinic … local gasoline prices still hovered about $3.76 at most filling stations this week … Please read but don’t bet: Steelers 27, Ravens 24 … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, agrees with American minister and social reformer Charles M. Sheldon’s take on resolutions: “Good resolutions are like babies crying in church. They should be carried out immediately.”
Good evening and happy new year!
