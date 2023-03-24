To whom it may concern —
To enjoy everything Indiana County has to offer this weekend, you’d best be twins.
The student-inspired IUPatty’s celebration of spring, an informal array of parties in the Indiana area through Saturday night, is accompanied by a passel of both university-staged and downtown-organized events — most meant to be of interest to students but some attractive to townies as well:
Indiana-Armstrong Builders’ Association annual home show runs this evening through Sunday afternoon at Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex.
Indiana Theater is showing “Back to The Future” tonight at 7, then 4 and 7 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday.
The Indiana Players stages the 12th Festival of One-Acts, a set of five plays in a single afternoon, starting at 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Philadelphia Street Playhouse.
And Jimmy Stewart stars in “The FBI Story” in the James M. Stewart Museum theater, showing at 1 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
The hectic pace of weekends doesn’t end here. There’s the Historical & Genealogical Society of Indiana County benefit trivia tournament set for March 31 (Monday is the registration deadline) while Chuck Olson’s lineup of regional favorite music acts continues with a concert by The Clarks next Friday in Indiana Theater (public tickets sold out long ago) ... the Pa. State Taxidermy & Wildlife Art Competition Outdoor Sportsman Show opens at 9 a.m. April 1 at KCAC.
In the midst of all this, retired Penguins’ hockey broadcaster Mike Lange might exclaim, “How much fried fish can you eat?!” as the region’s schedule of Lenten season fish dinners continues.
A BIG SALUTE
The third annual National Vietnam War Veterans Day program is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday at the American Legion Post No. 141 in Indiana, cosponsored by Historical & Genealogical Society and in partnership with VFW Post No. 1989, the legion’s auxiliary and Sons of the American Legion post. It’s a time set aside to bestow past-due honors on Americans who served in the unpopular Vietnam War and came home to less than the enthusiastic welcomes accorded to returning World War II and other conflicts’ vets. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. The admission is free. The respect would be priceless.
DRAIN A VEIN
The American Red Cross is accepting blood donations at a drive Monday from 1 to 6 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Indiana, then Friday from noon to 5 p.m. at Folger Dining Hall on the IUP campus.
GOOD NEIGHBORS TO HAVE
Hats off the folks of Blairsville who could have just walked away ... after Judy McAtee recently reported mishandling an envelope full of cash donations collected by River Valley High School students to provide bottled water for local volunteer firefighters. McAtee told on social media of how Larry Koreni found the money on a Market Street sidewalk near Chaek’s Photography and turned it in to the borough police. Blairsville Officer Larry Ong delivered the “Hydrating Our Heroes” envelope to McAtee’s home soon after. “What a great town!” McAtee wrote. Who could disagree?
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
The YMCA made news when it broke its fund drive goal by 28 percent — raising $1,400 more than the $5,000 goal ... and the IUP Memorial Fieldhouse was rejected for a high school basketball playoff game because its capacity of 2,400 was too small, Gazette Editor Bill Hastings reported 53 years ago.
In an Inside Indiana column that appeared on Saturdays back in the day, Hastings also noted a three-way battle shaped up for the Republican nomination for state House of Representatives in the 62nd district, between incumbent Frank Moore and challengers Bill Fiscus (a county commissioner) and Bill Buchanan (a former rep) while Bill Shane ran unopposed for the Democratic nomination. That’s a lot of Bills. (Spoiler alert: Shane won the first of his three terms as legislator that fall) ... a new branch of S&T Bank was under construction on the former site of Stewart Hardware at Eighth and Philadelphia streets. It was a one-floor branch office that was replaced by S&T’s big tall corporate headquarters in 2006 ... while the Homer-Center school board looked into building a new elementary school on the high school property, according to Hastings’ column of March 14, 1970.
VILLAGE VIGNETTES
The Jimmy Stewart Airport area has attracted another business from downtown to the suburbs. Environmental Pest Management, in business for 49 years and operating since 1986 in the 300 block of Gompers Avenue, has purchased a larger site at 242 Airport Road near the county airport terminal. Entomologist Jeff Rice, president of the company, says the new site offers more space for parking and room for growth of the residential and commercial pest and nuisance wildlife control service. EPM is online at www.e pestman.com.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Brunner Landscape Supply, a fixture for 45 years on the local lawn care scene, has opened a new retail supply yard along Old Route 119 between Indiana and Homer City ... area gasoline prices have slowly edged down to the $3.70 mark in most of the area ($3.69 at the Choice station across from Sheetz at the Fourth Street intersection). Townsend Gas & Oil near Homer City posted 87 regular at about $3.56 and the Snax Food ‘n Gas in Dayton has cut the price to less than $3.50. ... Amazingly, Homer City United Methodist Church still sells Easter season chocolate eggs at the inflation-proofed price of 50 cents each (get them with maple, butter crème, coconut or peanut butter filling) ... promotion has started for yet another charity trivia game sponsored by the Renda radio stations for the Teddy Bear Fund Drive. Mark your calendar for Friday, May 12, at the Eagles’ lodge hall on Philadelphia Street ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, thinks Duke University coach Mike Krzyzewski summed up the character of the Wildcats and Panthers’ hoops teams this year, noting, “Teamwork is the beauty of our sport, where you have five acting as one.”
