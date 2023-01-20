To whom it may concern —
Saltsburg’s storied history earned a combination of preservation and promotion as History Channel antique collector Mike Wolfe picked over the trove of local relics kept in storage by local historian Jack Maguire.
Wolfe, an original host of the “American Pickers,” and his brother Robbie pulled up in a big cargo van and toured Altman’s Mill, Martin’s Restaurant and Saltsburg Academy, some of the mothballed historic structures that Maguire has rescued over the decades for secure preservation of elements of Saltsburg’s history.
“God’s country,” they called the surrounding rural area in the opening footage of the program. “It’s calming, it’s just sweet,” they called Saltsburg.
The poked, they probed, they picked. They dealt with Maguire for century-old Coca-Cola restaurant menu-advertising boards, for a Whitman’s chocolate wall poster and hot fudge dispenser.
There were a lot of handshakes on the pickers’ offers but Maguire was shrewd, talking up Wolfe’s offer $275 to $300 for a 1920s vintage painted glass lamp cover. Then he pushed Wolfe to up his measured proposal of $6,500 for a dusty, red 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air to an even $7,000. (Maguire drove the car from 1967 to 1971, sidelined it at 99,950 miles and has kept it in storage since he and his wife, Linda, were newlyweds.)
“It’s a huge deal for him to get to the point where he wants to sell the car, but he wants to contribute in a big way to the mill that he’s working on,” Wolfe explained to viewers his reason for paying what Maguire asked. “So, he’s kind of trading one passion for another.”
“I collect old buildings because I value the quality of construction .... and the history, the generations that have enjoyed the buildings in the past,” Maguire said. “I have about half a dozen.”
“Jack and I are cut from the same cloth,” Wolfe, a career preservationist, told viewers. “It took him a lifetime of passion to get all this done. That’s the guy you want in your community!”
Maguire, a retired Penn State-educated civil engineer and a fixture on the Saltsburg Historical Society board for decades, is a long-respected civic leader and promoter of his town.
Wolfe, a seasoned antique “archaeologist” and student of rustic America, talked about the returning interest in small-town living, in large part of lower property values and a stronger sense of community.
“But it’s not just about that, it’s also about the value and the quality of life,” Wolfe said. “Guys like Jack figured that out a long time ago. Jack is a perfect example of how one man’s voice and one man’s work can inspire a whole community.”
Filmed last summer after series producers announced a venture to Pennsylvania and solicited site proposals, the “Small Towns, Big Picking” episode is the third of the series’ 24th season.
A GOOD PROBLEM TO HAVE
White Township Recreation, operating four large parks and the S&T Bank Arena along East Pike, has been gifted an estimated $40,000 worth of exercise and weightlifting equipment from an area fitness center. Grateful for the contribution to the township’s inventory and for broadening its program offerings, the challenge for the rec board is to find the best home for it.
Nearly all the floor space in the arena is spoken for, but White Township Recreation has plans for upgrades to the “turf side” of the complex in the coming months. The landing spot for the fitness gear and its available will be announced soon.
Speaking of the township, the rec program’s advisory board re-elected Matt Jackson as chairman for 2023 (and has the help-wanted sign up for a recreation enthusiast to serve a 5-year term on the board). White Township Municipal Authority this week reappointed Gene Gemmell as its board chairman.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Indiana Mall hosts the second Red Cross blood drive of the week from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Another bloodmobile visit to Indiana is set for 12:30 to 6 p.m. Monday at Trinity United Methodist Church .... Commodore Volunteer Fire Department stages a fun fundraiser Saturday at Station 540 on Musser Street in Commodore: “A Night at The Races” lets supporters wager on outcomes of a dozen prerecorded thoroughbred horse races. Food and festivities begin at 4; the races begin at 5:30 p.m. ... Blairsville Volunteer Fire Department serves a fundraising spaghetti dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the fire station ... It’s bingo night this evening at Chevy Chase Community Center, where new staffer Aleah Kessell has come on board to direct the Meals 2 You program (its founder, Brandi Ports, took the reins as director of the center in late December) ... Disobedient Spirits in Homer City hosts trivia night at 6:30 p.m. today ... Indiana Free Library offers another Wee Ones Storytime program from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
Commercial development was providing new business opportunities in the county. Angelo Sgro was set to open the Michael’s Courtyard complex on North Eighth Street in Indiana (across from the county courthouse). The building went up next to his Sgro’s Lounge (Donatello’s Restaurant today) ... and Betty Britsky signed leases for a shoe store and a ladies’ clothing shop in a new four-unit mini-mall at the former Levinson’s Furniture location in Clymer, 34 years ago this week. Gazette Managing Editor Bill Hastings also wrote of the Lazor brothers’ apartment complex still under construction on Wayne Avenue at Grant Street, the appointment of Sandi Dill as food program coordinator for Indiana County Community Action Program (she later served many years as ICCAP executive director), and a visit by Pirates baseball broadcaster Lanny Frattare with the Pirate Parrot mascot at McGregor Motors (now a Tri-Star dealership) on North Fourth Street, in his Inside Indiana column of Friday, Jan. 20, 1989.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Little change noted this week at the area gas stations: Most posted prices around $3.76 for regular. The blip on the PennsylvaniaGasPrices.com radar was the BP station in Shelocta, listing 87 octane at $3.70 ... Historical and Genealogical Society gives area photographers a little over a week more to send in their “My Indiana County” photo contest entries. The best looks that characterize the county will appear on the 2024 wall calendar. The deadline is Jan. 31. ... One more week before the next in Chuck Olson’s series of Indiana Theater revival rock concerts. Western Pennsylvania blues legend Billy Price brings guests Jimmy Adler and Charlie Barath to the stage for a concert at 7 p.m. Jan. 28. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says he pushes his way through the gloomy gray days of January remembering the wisdom of C.S. Lewis, “There are far, far better things ahead than any we leave behind.”
Good evening!
