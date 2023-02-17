To whom it may concern —
TURNING EARTH
Deep digging is underway in the Route 286/Airport Road area east of Indiana where a symbolic groundbreaking July 19, followed by months of site preparation and supply delivery, has turned into full-blown construction of a $3 million extension of the Indiana regional sanitary sewage system. Bison Construction Co., of Clarion County, has forecast a September completion of the project commissioned by White Township Municipal Authority.
TRANSITIONS
Jane Kokolis, a longtime member and the treasurer of the Burrell Township Library board of directors, won fond praise Wednesday with the announcement of her retirement from the board at the recent conclusion of her term. Library Director Jen Van Hannak and the township supervisors appealed for a community volunteer with a love of reading and, importantly, financial savvy, to consider replacing Kokolis.
“I want to be sure people know how amazing she is,” Van Hannak said. “She’s an incredible human.” Those interested in serving the library — which is poised to move into a new home in the spring — should contact the Burrell Township office.
Meanwhile, at the Indiana County Assistance Office, coworkers and friends are hailing the caring service provided the past 27 years by Kathy Maple, who will retire Feb. 24.
“She has been a wonderful, compassionate caseworker ... she has worked tirelessly and always goes the extra mile to help people,” Karen Hixon mentions in a note to the Gazette. “She is looking forward to traveling after.”
KEEPING MEMORIES ALIVE
The anniversary of one of Indiana County’s worst coal mining disasters quietly passed Saturday, 107 years since the explosion that killed 21 men in the Ernest Mine on Feb. 11, 1916. A monument to the mostly immigrant victims, a black marble slab etched with their names, is found in Old St. Bernard Cemetery in White Township.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Bingo night starts at 7 p.m. today at Chevy Chase Community Center (the kitchen is open early, doors open at 6:30) ... The Indiana Players stage Steve Martin’s “Meteor Shower” this evening and Saturday at 7:30, then Sunday at 2:30 p.m. at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse ... Indiana Free Library holds Wee Ones Story Time for toddlers up to 2 years old from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., followed by the free Craft House program for kids 6 to 12 years old from 1 to 2 p.m. ... Cherryhill Township VFC in Penn Run hosts a benefit bingo game from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday ... and Indiana County Recovery Center holds another Pay-It-Forward Haircut Session from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
It was a rough time for economic development when Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection prohibited any new connections to the overburdened Indiana sanitary sewage system and treatment plan, virtually handcuffing builders with plans for new construction ... but it was prime time for a new pizza shop, Romeo’s Pizza, to set up at existing space: the former Phone Booth tavern on North Sixth Street, Gazette Managing Editor Bill Hastings reported 35 years ago in Inside Indiana.
Hastings also reported Kathy King earned a coveted pink Cadillac as a top local sales representative for the Mary Kay Cosmetics company ... Tom Zaucha’s Keystone Rehabilitation Systems was poised to move its headquarters to the remodeled second floor of The Atrium in downtown Indiana ... Ed Bratton was planning a major expansion of Giant Eagle Supermarket on South Seventh Street ... and the idled B&O Railroad station on the 1100-block of Philadelphia Street was being converted for its new life as a restaurant and tavern, in his column on Friday, Feb. 26, 1988.
VILLAGE VIGNETTES
Thanks to Dave Fairman for the reminder that Indiana County Woodturners Association meets at 6:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month in the lower level of Sprowls Hall at the IUP campus. It’s more than just discussion of the nuances of the fine art of woodcrafting, as Fairman says members now offer hands-on instructional sessions for beginners from 9 a.m. to noon on the third Saturday of each month (that would be tomorrow) at the Sprowls meeting room.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Little change noted in Indiana area gasoline prices the past week, as most stations posted prices about $3.84 for regular 87, with the BP station along Route 422 near Shelocta and Sheetz in Clymer both with prices about $3.80 a gallon ... American Red Cross staffers will set up for blood drives in the county the next two Mondays: from 1:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 20 at Brush Valley fire station, then 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Feb. 27 in Folger Hall at IUP and from 12:30 to 6 p.m. Feb. 27 at Trinity United Methodist Church at Fourth and Church streets ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says it is still true: The harder you work, the luckier you get.
Good evening!
