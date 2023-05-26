To whom it may concern —
Someone once said... “Thumbs up for Indiana!”
The death May 19 of John D. Varner has been widely and appropriately marked with tributes to the publicly-proclaimed faith of the popular and charismatic evangelist, who as a layman arguably led more people to accept Jesus as their savior than perhaps many ordained clergy in Indiana County.
His tireless 50-plus-year run as host of broadcast ministries on WDAD and WMUG-FM has been celebrated in the days following his death. His community-based Christian events and activities have been recognized: the Indiana County Prayer Breakfast Committee, the Grit Guys men’s Bible study group, the annual Thanksgiving Concert of Praise among them.
Overshadowed in most accounts of Varner’s life has been his third-strongest passion (following Jesus and his family): his love and zealous advocacy for Indiana Borough.
As the two-term mayor of the borough, Varner rewrote the standards for the office the day he took office. He held his swearing-in and delivered an inaugural address at a gala ball at Rustic Lodge attended an estimated 800 supporters of his call for a better Indiana. Annually, he delivered “state of the borough” addresses to council.
Varner took traditional mayoral ceremonials such as attendance at ground-breaking and ribbon-cuttings to new levels.
Elected in 1989 and 1993 (after a failed run for a Republican nomination in the 1985 party primary), Varner parlayed the name recognition he earned through selling life insurance (literally through New York Life and figuratively through the Bible) to elevate the mayor’s office beyond the few actual responsibilities spelled out in state law.
He formed a cabinet of allies, each of whom headed study commissions addressing a spectrum of borough and community issues. Scores of volunteers joined the ranks.
Varner minted “key to the city” lapel pins he presented to visiting dignitaries or anyone who did good. He commissioned the design of a borough flag and encouraged the composition of an official song, “My Heart, My Home is Indiana” for the town. Varner adopted “Thumbs Up! for Indiana” as the slogan for his administration and designed a logo for imprinted letterheads.
He worked through local resident Bill Moorhead, a childhood friend of Jimmy Stewart, to secure the actor’s willingness to donate memorabilia to a proposed Indiana History Museum that would have occupied the site of a former gas station on the southeast corner of North Ninth and Water Streets, across from The Indiana Gazette.
In 1994, Varner rolled up his sleeves – and trouser legs – and waded into Marsh Run with a crew of other volunteers to pull out debris said to be responsible in part for common flooding along the waterway.
Through a committee led by Robert Morris, a professor of international studies at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, the mayor broke through international political and cultural barriers to form a sister-city relationship with Yushnoye Chertanovo, an administrative district of Moscow. Varner led an Indiana entourage on a visit to Russia in July 1993, and welcomed a delegation from the sister city for 10 days in the summer of 1994.
However, Varner’s over-the-top management of the job that has administration of the police department and breaking tie votes of council among its few real duties ruffled some feathers
among the long-established borough leadership, the 12-member town council. Empowered by state code, Varner started a schedule of ride-alongs to learn first-hand of the street work done by cops on their beat. In addition, he recruited retired state and local police and an IUP criminology professor to a Study Commission on Law Enforcement. While Varner told of the new appreciation he learned for the demands of the job and the dedication of Indiana’s police officers, some on council proposed an ordinance to prohibit the mayor from riding in patrol cars (it had traction but failed on a 4-7 vote).
Some initiatives polarized the community. A study commission to explore the pros and cons of merging Indiana Borough and White Township to form a second-class city drew rebuke from township officials. The township shunned Varner’s study of forming a regional police department. Separately, Varner’s commissions looked at whether Indiana would benefit from adopting a home rule charter or becoming a third-class city.
Some suggestions simply bombed. Varner’s call to move the annual Halloween parade for costumed youngsters from Philadelphia Street to the floodlighted soccer field and track at Indiana Area Senior High School went nowhere.
The appearance of duplication or one-upmanship of Varner’s study commissions vs established council committees and borough authorities left an air of confrontation in town hall. Council members and others wrote letters to the editor of the Gazette complaining that Varner took credit for the work of others and accusing him of “trying to establish his own form of government.” By the midst of his second term, some circulated petitions seeking Varner’s resignation.
Indiana found out who and what it was during Varner’s years as mayor. His commissions asked many uncomfortable questions yet opened doors to untapped resources to make a better future for the town.
His volunteer panels unified town and campus visionaries to cooperatively plan future development. Varner’s efforts secured updated body armor for police officers and saved money by leasing police cars. He appointed a Study Commission on Economic Revitalization in the years when the county was rocked by the demise of the coal mining industry. Another commission focused on finding new revenue streams to stave off tax increases for the borough.
Importantly, Varner’s commissioners crossed all boundaries – he named Democrats and Republicans, business and labor leaders, Indiana and White Township residents. People of all races, religions, ethnicities and abilities served. They have proven to cross generations: current Indiana Mayor William Simmons was chairman of a study commission. And territorialism was set aside as three sitting borough council members joined Varner’s efforts.
Beyond the borough boundaries, he formed the Mayors’ Council of Governments for the 14 communities that host the state-owned universities. For his efforts, Varner was presented a “key to the city” by the mayor of Bloomsburg.
Varner succeeded George Thompson and was succeeded by George Hood in the mayor’s office. Most mayors preceding and since him have been no less loyal to Indiana and have ably served as goodwill ambassadors that, sometimes, the borough really has needed.
Of Varner’s legacies, the longest-lasting has been the Greater Indiana Endowment, now called the Indiana County Endowment, a foundation allowing philanthropists to support the work of nonprofits in the region. And “Jimmy Stewart Boulevard” is still a ceremonial designation for Seventh Street and Wayne Avenue through the borough and White Township.
“Don’t be locked in by what used to be,” Varner told his cabinet members. Few political leaders have been able to pull that off the way Varner did in a largely symbolic office. Mayor Varner will be remembered for making it fashionable to say, “Thumbs up!” for Indiana.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
It’s Delaney Chevrolet Westsylvania Jazz & Blues Festival weekend in Indiana, highlighted by musician Joe Saylor’s homecoming. Two concert performances, this evening in Indiana Theater and Saturday on Philadelphia Street, highlight his public schedule. ... the Downtown Indiana Arts Walk dovetails with festival activities from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday ... “The Glenn Miller Story” shows in the Jimmy Stewart Museum theater at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday ... not necessarily confined to this weekend, the dramatic Flags for Heroes display will stand now through Flag Day, June 14, on the lower open section of Oakland Cemetery a short distance from South 13th Street.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Indiana Lions host a turkey dinner buffet at the Health Camp west of Indiana on Lions Health Camp Road, from 3 to 6 p.m. June 3. The Thanksgiving-like spread is $14 a person and they encourage dining in. Take-outs are available ... No appearance of a holiday weekend gas price spike as regular 87 prices in the immediate area are in the $3.70 to $3.73 range, according to pennsylvaniagasprices.com ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, takes heart in the deep meaning of JD Varner’s traditional broadcast sign-off, “Until then.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. All contributions are welcomed. Send news releases, posters, newsletters, copies of promotional docs, and general messages by email to cross@indianagazette.net, or phone your quips and tips to (724) 463-4262.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.