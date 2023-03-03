To whom it may concern —

Cures for cabin fever have been hard to come by as winter wears on. The weather has flirted with the extremes the past month, when temperatures in the 70s and 20s have been registered on successive days. A few teases of warmth have coaxed early growth in some lawns and gardens, photos on social media attest, while deep plunges haven’t been extensive enough to sustain what little snow has hit the region. The county reportedly registered less than two inches of accumulation in February — yet some forecasts warned of up to two inches of wintry mix that could stack up on Indiana County today.