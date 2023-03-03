Cures for cabin fever have been hard to come by as winter wears on. The weather has flirted with the extremes the past month, when temperatures in the 70s and 20s have been registered on successive days. A few teases of warmth have coaxed early growth in some lawns and gardens, photos on social media attest, while deep plunges haven’t been extensive enough to sustain what little snow has hit the region. The county reportedly registered less than two inches of accumulation in February — yet some forecasts warned of up to two inches of wintry mix that could stack up on Indiana County today.
For fans of countdowns: We stand 13 days from the end of Punxsutawney Phil’s predicted six weeks of winter, 14 days from St. Patrick’s Day, 17 days from the vernal equinox, 123 days from July 4, 185 days (half the year) from Labor Day and 297 days from Christmas.
… the days are numbered for the popular Six Hand Bakery across from Indiana County Court House on North Eighth Street. Founded in 2010 by Jean Yves-Boulard, Cari Meil and Stephanie Chandler, the owners have alerted customers of their planned retirement and closing at the end of April. The storefront won’t go idle for long as a local in-home bakery operator is said to be ready to take over operation under a different name and with some variations in the product menu.
A couple of months ago, the column featured an image of the rubble where PNC Bank’s drive-through lanes and teller booth once stood on Nixon Avenue. Today the lot has been leveled, paved and striped for parking for the impending opening of Frank and Hastie Kinter’s local franchise of Ace Hardware on the 600 block of Philadelphia Street. … Work continues at the Aroma Joe’s coffee shop site along Oakland Avenue across from Meadows Custard; decision-making continues among the developers of Panera Bread and Applebee’s Restaurant, with building permit in hand and no clear date for groundbreaking on Oakland Avenue across from ALDI; interior renovation goes on at the former Bon-Ton floor space in Indiana Mall, where Dunham’s Sports will become a new anchor; and work continues in the Indiana West shopping plaza where Planet Fitness will open a health club this year.
Add the Young Men’s Volunteer Fire Company of Blairsville to the list of destinations for Friday fish dinners during Lent. The firefighters serve fish sandwiches or full dinners (choice of baked fish or panko breaded shrimp) from 4 to 7 p.m. through Good Friday, take-out service only. … By all accounts, St. Bernard Church is the only non-profit dining hall open for sit-down meal service as the St. Bernard School parents serve dinners (entrees of fried or baked fish, shrimp, pierogis or macaroni and cheese) from 4 to 6:30 p.m. through April 2.
At the Jimmy Stewart Airport, Riziki Café serves early fish meals from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays during Lent, offering dine-in or fly-out service.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania men’s basketball continues its run in the PSAC semifinals Saturday afternoon against East Stroudsburg at conference tournament host Shippensburg. The title game is set for Sunday. The Crimson Hawks hockey team, meanwhile, takes a breather before heading to the ACHA national tournament in Boston-Marlborough, Mass. IUP hockey claimed the CHMA conference championship Sunday at S&T Bank Arena.
Todd Bird Club offers a free, public bird outing to scope out winter birds at Yellow Creek State Park from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, setting out from the Boy Scouts camp parking lot … Homer-Center Library holds a benefit Basket Bash from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Homer City fire station, with drawings to start at 3 p.m. … And the renovated Indiana Theater, reverted into a show house once more, presents a fundraising film night — the first in almost 10 years — at 7:30 this evening. “The Goonies” shows again at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Fuel prices dipped a smidge in Indiana the past week. Most stations in town were posting prices about $3.80 for regular 87. At the Fourth Street intersection, the price skirmish continued with the red station posting about $3.79 and the yellow station across the street again undercutting by a penny at $3.78 … The second leg of the Indiana County Decathlon, a WalkWorks project of the state Department of Health, Indiana County Parks & Trails and the YMCA, features an eagle watch at Loyalhanna Dam on the Conemaugh River at 9 a.m. March 11 … Local blood drives in the coming week are set for 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Connect Church, 50 S. Walnut St., Blairsville, and noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the PNC Conference Room in Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, has a certain sparkle in his eye when he rationalizes that it’s easier to ask for forgiveness than to ask for permission.
