To whom it may concern —

In case you missed it, the Gazette continues to celebrate the selection of Advertising Manager Jessica Uptegraph as one of 16 “Sales Superstars” by the Editor & Publisher trade magazine. Jessica took charge of the Indiana Gazette ad department a year ago, having climbed through the marketing division after starting as a part-time weekend and evening news/sports photographer. But what Jessica is also known for here at 899 Water St. is being a world-class swimming mom and a primo hair stylist from a previous world. A leader on the staff in the mastery of online resources for advertisers, Jessica also has been a key player in the just-revamped look of the Gazette’s news website at www.indianagazette.com.