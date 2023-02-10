In case you missed it, the Gazette continues to celebrate the selection of Advertising Manager Jessica Uptegraph as one of 16 “Sales Superstars” by the Editor & Publisher trade magazine. Jessica took charge of the Indiana Gazette ad department a year ago, having climbed through the marketing division after starting as a part-time weekend and evening news/sports photographer. But what Jessica is also known for here at 899 Water St. is being a world-class swimming mom and a primo hair stylist from a previous world. A leader on the staff in the mastery of online resources for advertisers, Jessica also has been a key player in the just-revamped look of the Gazette’s news website at www.indianagazette.com.
Back in the day (2008 to 2011), Gazette readers regularly found photos by Erica Hilliard, of Homer City, illustrating the lives and times of Indiana County in the daily paper. Now she’s Erica Dietz, of Slippery Rock, and her career behind the lens has led to acclaim for her work as a wedding photographer. Dietz recently was ranked among the top 15 in the United States and top 50 in the world by the Wedding Photojournalist Association.
“I’m speechless right now — I’ve been ranked amongst the rockstars of my craft at a global level,” Dietz wrote on social media of the recognition by her industry peers. Dietz studied communications media at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Plenty of evidence shows the boroughs and townships of Indiana County are more cooperative than competitive, if one digs for it. Public works employees from Indiana, Homer City and White Township recently shared the township’s municipal meeting room as a classroom for a daylong safety training program. Training specialist Monica Rakoczy instructed 16 workers on hazard awareness and personal protection on projects involving ditches and trenches. The township booked the program and opened the doors to neighbors to fill the available class space.
BACKING YOUR FIRST RESPONDERS
The monthly submarine sandwich fundraiser by Pine Township Volunteer Fire Department is set for Saturday. Starting at 8 a.m. at the fire station and at 9:30 a.m. at the satellite sale point near the Routes 422-403 intersection ... Black Lick fire company’s ladies auxiliary has a gun bash fundraiser planned March 11 ... Elderton Fire Department holds regular tip board contests, has a fish fry planned for Feb. 24, and will host the Spring Craft Show on March 11 ... The Pennsylvania Office of State Fire Commissioner recently awarded grants to several Indiana County fire departments, including a sum of $15,000 that will help Marion Center VFC pay off the loan taken to refurbish Engine 192 two years earlier than planned ... Hope Lutheran Church is hosting a Shrove Tuesday pancake supper on Feb. 21 to benefit Homer City’s fire company ... By the way, Homer City VFD now has a second mascot, Buddy, a black dog discovered late last month on Route 286 near Prymak Road. After exhausting all avenues of tracking down his owner, “Buddy the Cuddlebug” has been licensed through the Indiana County treasurer’s office as now belonging to a fire company member, according to the department’s Facebook.
There was a shout-out for the rebranding of Chapman’s Country Kitchen on West Pike as Chappy’s, during an interim renovation by owner Ed Chapman; and Gazette staffer Bill Hastings noted a long list of good neighbors who had recently helped to plow their streets of as much as 12 inches of snow, 19 years ago this week.
On the local business front, Hastings reminded readers during that void between the closing of the former Burger King restaurant and opening of the current one along Oakland Avenue, that the burger outlet indeed had a local outlet in the student union near the IUP campus; and he tagged his writeup with a plug for a pair of military documentary films scheduled for showing at the Indiana County Veterans Memorial next to Clark House, in the Friday, Feb. 13, 2004, edition of Inside Indiana.
Heritage Conference basketball championship games tip off this evening at the Kovalchick Center at IUP ... followed by a baton-twirling competition all day Saturday (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) at KCAC ... showings of “Vivacious Lady” with Jimmy Stewart and co-star Ginger Rogers at 1 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at the Stewart Museum ... features the soups and snacks sale 10 a.m. Saturday at Penn Run Christian Outreach Center ... and wraps up with Indiana County Recovery Center’s “Love & Football” event starting about 4 p.m. Sunday.
A few local gas stations marked prices around $3.84 a gallon this week, and PennsylvaniaGasPrices.com ranks the BP station on Route 422 near Shelocta and the Gulf station on Route 422 near Strongstown among the lowest in the region at about $3.80 for regular 87 ... The United Way came $28 short of raising $12,000 on the Souper Bowl soup sale Monday. The beer cheese with pretzel croutons soup by C.H. Fields Craft Kitchen is the three-peat champion. Co-chairmen Chris Adams and Amanda Hilliard with their team of volunteers will reveal next Friday morning how the “Building Bridges to Brighter Futures” campaign fared since setting a goal of $622,222.22 on Sept. 15. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, agrees the safest parlay on the big game is one proposed by the late Gilbert Gottfried, “I predict one of these two teams will win the Super Bowl.” But Willie also would bet that readers mentally heard that in a whiny voice.
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. All contributions are welcomed. Send news releases, posters, newsletters, copies of promotional docs and general messages by email to cross@indianagazette.net, or phone your quips and tips to (724) 463-4262.