A case of the blahs after saying goodbye to the holiday season is not imaginary, is quite common, and has easy solutions, an Indiana counselor says.
In two steps, Joseph Van Hannak says, identifying unmet needs at the root of the letdown comes first, then finding ways to meet those needs is an answer.
“In my humble opinion, sadness and the blues are more often about unmet needs. Are you sad because family left the state? Are you bummed you won’t get more presents? Are Indiana’s gray skies weighing on your shoulders?” Van Hannak said.
Directly meeting the needs, such as spending more time with family or booking a trip to Florida, could be a start.
If not practical, then compromises in meeting needs — writing letters or FaceTiming with relatives, or installing full-spectrum lighting — can help chase away January doldrums.
“I also really think finding meaningful activities helps overall. Volunteering. Writing. Painting. Joining a choir. I think we feel our best when we are engaging with meaningful activities.”
Van Hannak serves clients at his Working with Understanding office in Indiana.
AT THE PEAK
Indiana County Chamber of Commerce has announced a “save the date” for one of the first of its yearly professional service and advocacy events, the third annual Indiana County Women’s Summit. It’s half-day program featuring a buffet luncheon and breakout sessions with presenters focusing on topics of interest to women, set for March 2 at Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex at IUP.
A LITTLE OFF THE TOP
Add another to the educational and professional advancement opportunities offered in the Indiana area. Dreaming of being on the cutting edge in the changing age of precision barbering and hair styling? Reginald Henderson, of Indiana, is holding open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Headz Up Barber University at 1690 Warren Road (across from Indiana Square personal care) in White Township. Henderson, chief of the Headz Up barber shop on North Fifth Street, Indiana, offers the full 1,250-hour curriculum required for students to pass the Pennsylvania State Board of Examiners and become licensed professionals. A 695-hour training program is offered for licensed cosmetologists to add barbering to their certification. HUBU, Henderson calls it, operates on the mantra, “don’t cheat your education, treat your elevation.”
BEING BRAVE IN THE ATTEMPT
Anticipation is building for youth and adult athletes of the Special Olympics Pennsylvania Armstrong/Indiana Counties organization. Weekly bowling practice sessions in the two counties wrap up Saturday, then the championship tournament bringing all the teams of Indiana and Armstrong counties together, is slated for the following weekend, Jan. 14, at Mohawk Lanes in White Township. Under leadership of Michelle Jordan, the executive director of The Arc of Indiana County, the program welcomes spectators to cheer their favorite teams and support all the Olympians.
QUICK QUOTING
“This sculpture could be my own family. This is a meaningful way to show how dairy farmers work with their loved ones on land where they have deep roots, but always farming for the future,” said dairy farmer Steve Harnish, of Lancaster County, describing the 1,000-pound statue made of butter as it was unveiled this week at the Pennsylvania State Farm Show Complex and Expo Center. The sculpture depicts several generations of a dairy farming family, enjoying a moment together amid the backdrop of their family farm, celebrating how they work together to produce wholesome food for their community in a sustainable way, the state Agriculture Department reported.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Chevy Chase Community Center Trivia Night, a combination fundraising and community-building event, is set for 7 o’clock this evening at the center on North Fifth Avenue ... Penn Run Christian Outreach Center serves a pasta buffet from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, at $12 for adults and $8 for pre-teens ... Founders Gallery & Gifts shop in Blairsville welcomes artists of all age and skill levels for the opening weekend of a series of canvas “open paint” sessions. Seats are $35 a person, reservations are advised, sessions run from noon to 2 p.m. every Friday and Saturday in January ... Indiana Free Library offers its Craft House event, a self-directed arts and crafts program for kids aged 6 through 12, no charge, no reservations required, from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
“Feel sort of duped by all the Y2K hype...? Gazette editor emeritus Bill Hastings asked in his first Inside Indiana column of the 2000s, in the wake of the generally seamless rollover of computer systems from 1999, especially ones that used two-digit years in dating. U.S. businesses had spent an estimated $100 billion on fixes and preventive measures to avert a feared digital shutdown that didn’t happen.
Hastings also reported of Pa. Sen. Patrick Stapleton’s announcement that he would not run again after 30 years in office, opening the door for insurance man Don White to begin a 28-year tenure in the Senate.
The new year also marked new ownership of Ninth Street Deli, by Steven McCabe, who moved from Wilkes-Barre to Indiana to run the business and start his family, and the relocation of L.K. (Leo Kay) Drilling Co. offices from The Atrium on Philadelphia to Lutz School Road, according to Hastings’ column 23 years ago, Friday, Jan. 7, 2000.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Most roadside gasoline price signs had regular 87 running about $3.76 a gallon in the Indiana area the past week but many motorists were surprised by closer inspection of some gas stations’ pumps where less-heralded prices for 89 and 93 octane gas were set at a penny less than regular ... the hospitality industry can expect some stimulus the next two weekends with the influx of hockey players for the annual Charlie Hogan Memorial Tournament, an invitational event, at White Township’s S&T Bank Arena. Organizer Don Hogan reports 17 teams in the under-8 and under-10 age groups take the ice today through Sunday, and similar numbers of under-12 and under-14 teams compete Jan. 13 to 16. Multiply those team numbers by coaches, players, parents and other fans and it means a jumpstart for area eateries and overnight lodging facilities to start the year ... Please read but don’t bet: Steelers 26, Browns 21 ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, suggests “The only thing more exhausting than being depressed is pretending that you’re not.” Ask for help.
