Jimmy Stewart opens water plant

JIMMY STEWART last came to town 40 years ago, when the community erected the statue in front of the county courthouse and President Ronald Reagan directed an Air Force flyover during a phone call extending 75th birthday greetings to his Hollywood pal in 1983. Stewart made the rounds of Indiana including the Pennsylvania-American Water Company’s new Two Lick Creek treatment plant, where Manager Carson Greene slated the plant’s dedication to coincide with Stewart’s visit.

To whom it may concern —

There could be no shortage of congratulations for Purchase Line High School senior Andrew Beer and Marion Center High School teacher Kristy Hopper, who were named Student of the Year and Educator of the Year, respectively, in the inaugural Excellence in Education award program. C.J. Spadafora of Colonial Motor Mart donated a new car for each as their top prizes in the contest. But what has gone unheralded, according to Indiana County Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hilliard, is that the chamber cut through the red tape for the winners by covering the cost of title, transfer, registration, taxes and auto insurance coverage for the first year, assuring no hidden burdens for the winners....