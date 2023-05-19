To whom it may concern —
There could be no shortage of congratulations for Purchase Line High School senior Andrew Beer and Marion Center High School teacher Kristy Hopper, who were named Student of the Year and Educator of the Year, respectively, in the inaugural Excellence in Education award program. C.J. Spadafora of Colonial Motor Mart donated a new car for each as their top prizes in the contest. But what has gone unheralded, according to Indiana County Chamber of Commerce President Mark Hilliard, is that the chamber cut through the red tape for the winners by covering the cost of title, transfer, registration, taxes and auto insurance coverage for the first year, assuring no hidden burdens for the winners....
HOLD THE PHONE
Nominees for no fewer than 164 positions on the November election ballots were left unsettled following the voting in the party primaries on Tuesday. Gazette staffer Pat Cloonan’s roundup Thursday of the most intimate form of government, the borough and township offices to be held by neighbors serving neighbors, left many office-seekers confident of free rides to election in the fall, while the fact of our system of democratic representation is that no seat is guaranteed until the general election votes are counted. Thus the doors remain open for Democratic and Republican party committees to nominate people who didn’t run on May 16 to yet appear on the Nov. 7 ballots. And hope is not lost for those whose names were quietly scrawled into the write-in positions this week, and whose aspirations may yet be revived when the Indiana County Board of Elections reveals and certifies the results of every race.
DRAIN A VEIN
The American Red Cross is back with a blood drive from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday heading into Memorial Day weekend at Indiana Mall. Donors can register, make appointments, and complete the time-saving “RapidPass” questionnaire online at redcrossblood.org.
KEEPING MEMORIES ALIVE
Don’t wait if you plan to enjoy the oldies music and dancing fun planned by St. Thomas More University Parish on Friday, June 2, at Indiana Country Club. Planning is of the essence so the last day to buy tickets is coming up Wednesday, May 24. (The venue doesn’t allow ticket sales “at the door.”) Phone the parish office at (724) 463-2277 or Deb Lezanic at (724) 349-1306 to reserve yours.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
It’s one of those great weekends when one would need to be twins in order to take in all there is to enjoy. Maybe even triplets. Let’s go:
Jimmy Stewart’s 115th birth anniversary is being celebrated Saturday with events centered at the James M. Stewart Museum. We’re told the foundation will welcome at least 19 folks related to the Indiana native film star (sorry, neither of the twin daughters Kelly or Judy are on the list this year). Fascinatingly, Indiana Amateur Radio Club will set up a broadcast point outside the museum (near the Memorial Wall on the grounds of the county courthouse), where ham radio operators plan to transmit information about Jimmy Stewart facilities to distant listeners and mail contact confirmation cards with the equivalent of the U.S. Postal Service’s commemorative postmark to fellow hams who check in from around the world.
Indiana Garden Club has booked a guest speaker to make the annual May Mart a more engaging event. Emmy Award-winning gardening TV show host and producer Doug Oster has a talk about perfecting your backyard oasis at 1 p.m. Saturday in a meeting room at S&T Bank Arena....May Mart runs until 7 this evening, then 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the White Township Recreation Complex.
The Lions Clubs of Pennsylvania hold their convention at Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex, celebrating the 100th year of Lionism in Pennsylvania. Lions converged on town Thursday and hold their events through Sunday at KCAC...
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church serves its popular chicken and holupki dinner from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, for drive-through diners only ($14 per serving) at the church along Route 286 at Tanoma Road...
Blairsville’s Food Truck Festival opens at 2 p.m. Saturday at “the Diamond” west of downtown, with over a dozen food and drink vendors on wheels, music, children’s activities, basket raffles and more on site through 8 p.m. ...
Penn Run Christian Outreach Center holds its spring craft show with free admission from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday...
Grace United Methodist Church this weekend begins accepting donations of books, DVDs, CDs and puzzles for its annual used book sale in early June. Donors can drop off items from 9 a.m. to noon Sunday (plus May 28 and June 4) and from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday (plus May 31 and June 7) at the parking lot off Church Street...
ICCAP and Chevy Chase Community Center food banks get a boost Saturday from shoppers at Giant Eagle supermarket in White Township. Volunteers from Indiana’s Knights of Columbus Council and Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home are organizing and staffing the food drive from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shoppers can share their harvest from the shelves or from their wallets...
Special Olympians of Indiana and Armstrong counties make the trek to the track at Kittanning High School for the spring track and field games from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. These athletes pledge to be brave in their attempt, which makes them winners in most people’s books.
VILLAGE VIGNETTES
Some eye-catching offerings are noted in the new White Township Recreation summer program catalog. Pickleball and disc golf classes are not surprising. But opportunists can sign up for axe throwing, a four-week course based at The AXperience on Wayne Avenue focusing on safety as well as skill. And for teenagers, registration is underway now for the weeklong Firefighter Summer Cadet Camp program, coming in late June and co-hosted by Indiana Fire Association and the Indiana County Public Safety Academy. The complete schedule is online at www.whitetownshiprec.org.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Local fuel prices, according to PennsylvaniaGasPrices.com, sat mainly in the mid-$3.70s range this week with the independent Townsend Gas & Oil posting 87 regular at about $3.55 a gallon at its station on Old Route 119 between Indiana and Homer City. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, likes a lot that Alabama football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant had to say, especially that “It’s not the will to win that matters — everyone has that. It’s the will to prepare to win that matters.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. All contributions are welcomed. Send news releases, posters, newsletters, copies of promotional docs, and general messages by email to cross@indianagazette.net, or phone your quips and tips to (724) 463-4262.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.