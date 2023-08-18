To whom it may concern —
There’s no shortage of testimonials about how Indiana has hard-to-describe qualities that make it different, unique, memorable among the thousands of Small Towns USA dotting the map. The town touched the hearts of a couple who arrived in “just passing through” status in late spring and left this summer with an indelible memory that’s certain to endure.
On a whim, they got married here.
Margaret Koulalis and her fiancé, David Connelly, were assigned from the headquarters of as part of the setup team to assist with the opening of the new Upstreet Ace Hardware, a franchise owned by Frank and Hastie Kinter and their family, in the 600 block of Philadelphia Street.
From the event schedule and night life, to the family life and the community spirit, the town so charmed Margaret and David that they chose to make Indiana a permanent part of their lives. Having been engaged since December with no firm date or place in mind, they opted to tie the knot June 16 on the steps of Indiana County Court House in a modest ceremony with Indiana Mayor Bill Simmons presiding.
Their 10-hour daily, six-days-a-week routine of laying out the store, stocking the merchandise and training the new staff in the ways of Ace left Margaret and David eager to soak up the real life that Indiana had to offer.
“Everybody seemed to know everybody else. Everybody supported each other — and those events all the time! There was so much going on in the time we were there,” Margaret said.
They were assigned five weeks in Indiana, from late May to the end of June.
“We love meeting new people and experiencing their life, and we don’t get to do that a lot of times where we go. So that made Indiana a special place.”
Margaret said she, David and six other people on the setup team are almost constantly on the road (“100 percent of the year”) to start new Ace stores. They’ve worked in Virginia, Massachusetts and Maine since leaving Indiana.
“We work hard all day long and sometimes, you go to a place and people aren’t always so friendly and welcoming,” she said. “But it was great to go out and enjoy our nights and weekends. Everything just gelled together.
“The experiences we had there are so memorable, we wanted to always remember this place and make it special. So that’s what we did.”
Their regret, Margaret said, is being immersed in another assignment and unable to attend the Uptown Ace grand opening promotion today through Sunday. But Indiana will be the destination when Ace grants them a vacation break, she said.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
The Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church kitchen is busy for the monthly dinner on Sunday. The entrée: chicken and holupki. As usual, it’s drive-through take-out service only, from 11 a.m. until it’s all gone ... Live entertainment over the weekend includes Mountains Meet the Moon Band with a “performance of jigs, reels, waltzes and airs played on traditional instruments,” 6 p.m. Saturday at Pavilion No. 1 in Blue Spruce Park; Hair Force One covers ’80s metal tunes at 7 p.m. Saturday at Levity Brewing; Krazy Kat Daddies, 5 p.m. Saturday at Ungrapeful Winery, Blairsville; Three Good Reasons, 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Blairsville amphitheater; and The Rat Bones, 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Park in Indiana ... and the Jimmy Stewart comedy (read it carefully) “It’s a Wonderful World” co-starring Claudette Colbert and Edgar Kennedy plays at 1 p.m. daily at the Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
Fascinating changes on the business landscape were noted in the Gazette including the addition of a pizza shop to Sanso’s Italian Deli in Homer City, the expansion of Diamond Drug store into the former J.S. Raub Shoe Store on Philadelphia Street, Wayne Obitz’ transition to manager of The Greenery Tavern on Route 286 and Penstan Supply Company’s takeover of Long Hardware & Supply on Philadelphia Street, in Managing Editor Bill Hastings’ weekly column 40 years ago.
Hastings reported Indiana County Child Day Care Program was about to open the new Ben Franklin Children’s Center across from the school on Ben Franklin Road, Citizens’ Ambulance Service planned to build a new headquarters on Hospital Road near the fairgrounds, and Coach Bernie McQuown and the Indiana High Little Indians were seeking a 17th consecutive winning football season, in the Inside Indiana column on Friday, Aug. 19, 1983.
VILLAGE VIGNETTES
By this time next week, the Indiana County Fair will be under way; “officially,” as some view it. The fair schedule starts with a 2 p.m. Thursday post time for the first of two days of harness racing at the Mack Park track. Exhibitors check in their exhibits and entries starting at noon Friday. Still don’t think the fair is “officially open?” Antique tractor pull and farm tractor pull competition highlights the Saturday, Aug. 26 schedule. Any second-guessing should go away with the Sunday, Aug. 27 schedule of events from 8 a.m. to well past 7 p.m. “Fair Week” in all truth runs 10 days, wrapping up Saturday, Sept. 2.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gasoline prices are about $3.90 a gallon for regular across the board in Indiana County. PennsylvaniaGasPrices.com shows Dixonville Food N’ Gas posting the lowest price in the area, about $3.76 a gallon ... the Indiana Over-40 Baseball League has opened its season at White Township Recreation Complex ball fields, with seven teams competing every Sunday afternoon through mid-October ...Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, remembers it was actor-dancer-writer Patrick Swayze (who would have turned 71 today), who had an interesting take on effort and achievement: “The way to screw up somebody’s life is to give them what they want.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. All contributions are welcomed. Send news releases, posters, newsletters, copies of promotional docs and general messages by email to cross@indianagazette.net, or phone your quips and tips to (724) 463-4262.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.