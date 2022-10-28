inside indiana logo.jpg
Next up on the United Way of Indiana County fund campaign for 2023: the pancake and sausage day tradition continues Nov. 8, Election Day, when a team of volunteers cook up and serve a menu of hot breakfasts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from the kitchen of New Life Community Church in Indiana Mall. For minimum $8 donations, United Way will deliver to offices, meet at curbside or serve in the church café. It’s almost two weeks away, but the deadline to get on the delivery schedule is Tuesday.

