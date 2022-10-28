To whom it may concern —
Next up on the United Way of Indiana County fund campaign for 2023: the pancake and sausage day tradition continues Nov. 8, Election Day, when a team of volunteers cook up and serve a menu of hot breakfasts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. from the kitchen of New Life Community Church in Indiana Mall. For minimum $8 donations, United Way will deliver to offices, meet at curbside or serve in the church café. It’s almost two weeks away, but the deadline to get on the delivery schedule is Tuesday.
IN OUR NEIGHBORHOODS
The Gazette has been publishing compilations of community trick-or-treat and Halloween parade activities set for the coming weekend. Don’t forget the trunk-or-treat event from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Cherryhill Township Volunteer Fire Company in Penn Run. Area residents will park decorated vehicles and hand out treats to costumed kids making the circuit at the firehall parking lot. It’s a popular concept that incorporates the safety of staying off the streets, the convenience of daylight, the security of knowing who’s there, and the fun of “trunkers” and kids enjoying each other’s holiday get-ups. Those taking part can register online at www.cht240.com/content/treat/.
A TALE OF TWO COPS
The Gazette obituary pages this month told of the departures of a pair of law enforcement figures, each of whom left distinct legacies of service to Indiana and the commonwealth.
• Russell States, 70, of Indiana, a retired Indiana Borough police detective remembered by his colleagues for having a born-with-it knack for coaxing confessions from offenders, leading to a top-notch record of arrests and convictions. Former Indiana detectives John Scherf and Joe Clement told of States’ leadership on the Indiana County Drug Task Force and a day-after-day, month-after-month mission of halting drug trade on the region’s streets, and his critical roles in high-profile arson and murder cases in Indiana.
“He’d give ‘em a cigarette, have a chat with ‘em, and before you know it, they’d be writing a statement,” Scherf said of States’ technique. It was about empathy, developing a rapport, gaining trust and showing respect and dignity where it ordinarily wouldn’t be expected.
“Most people that do something bad want to get it off their chest, and they want to talk to someone they trust,” Clement recalled. “He could sit down with a suspect in a most heinous crime and talk to them like his son or grandson. And I don’t know anyone who harbored a grudge, because he always treated them right.”
States anchored the Operation Firefly investigation of the 1985-88 arson spree and won a conviction of suspect Walter Beatty on homicide charges in the worst of the scores of fires, a deadly January 1987 blaze at a downtown tavern, and partnered in the “missing shoe” investigation of the July 2000 slaying of Russian college student Mourat Khadartsev in the 900 block of Church Street, a case that closed with convictions of three suspects. States spent some of his retirement years in loss prevention for Sheetz after leaving IBPD in 2002. He passed away Oct. 22.
• Vernon Blystone, 78, of Creekside, a retired Pennsylvania state trooper who returned to his home turf after leaving the force for a quiet retirement with his wife Jeanne in Washington Township. A devout Christian and supporter of U.S. military and service veterans, Blystone in his later years shunned the spotlight that he had earned for meritorious service as a 23-year-old rookie in 1968. He earned statewide attention after capturing three robbery suspects in Washington County, where he was wounded in an exchange of gunfire at a traffic stop. The state police commissioner presented a commendation for bravery in a ceremony at the state police academy in Hershey on June 19, 1968, and Gov. Raymond Shafer proclaimed that day as “Trooper Blystone Day” in Pennsylvania. Blystone, whose dad was the well-known pastor Reid Blystone, died Oct. 12.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
It was in the heat of the Nixon-Muskie campaign when Edwin Nixon, brother of the president, spoke at the Indiana County Republican Party fall banquet on Oct. 31 at Rustic Lodge ... Pittsburgh Pirates third-baseman Richie Hebner was noted for a series of off-season visits to the Homer City area ... and the ribbon-cutting was just days away for the Agway store on Route 22 east of Blairsville, Gazette Managing Editor Bill Hastings reported 50 years ago this week. Work was nearly complete on a new doughnut shop at Maple and South 13th streets (that became Mister Donut, on the site of today’s Venice Cafe & Pizzeria) ... Homer City Kiwanis Club was prepping for its fundraising spaghetti dinner ... and Indiana Police Chief Harry Owens had a plug in for school crossing guards needed at Chestnut at Fourth and School at Sixth streets, according to the Inside Indiana column of Saturday, Oct. 21, 1972.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gasoline prices in the area have started retreating from the $4 level in the area, with several stations posting prices around $3.96 and $3.90 this week ... the Indiana County Farmers’ Market is about to put a wrap on the season with the final market from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the S&T Bank parking lot at South Eighth and Church streets ... Please read but don’t bet: IUP 38, Gannon 31; UNC 27, Pitt 13; Ohio State 34, Penn State 24; Eagles 27, Steelers 19 ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, takes to heart the philosophy of Dr. Maya Angelou, and her wisdom: “I’m convinced of this: Good done anywhere is good done everywhere. For a change, start by speaking to people rather than walking by them like they’re stones that don’t matter. As long as you’re breathing, it’s never too late to do some good.” Good guy, that Willie.
