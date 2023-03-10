White Township Recreation Complex playground

Work is underway on the playground at the White Township Recreation Complex.

 Submitted photo

Remember last fall when White Township razed the generations-old playground equipment at the recreation complex along East Pike? The new replacement equipment was delivered this week for installation by Sport and Recreation Associates, of Apollo, the project contractor. Long delayed by pandemic-related supply chain slowdowns, the project moved at warp speed this week. With the structures in place, the recreation department will apply a new safe, rubber surface and open it for kids’ use in mid- to late-April, says Recreation Director Ryan Shaffer.