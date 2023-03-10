Remember last fall when White Township razed the generations-old playground equipment at the recreation complex along East Pike? The new replacement equipment was delivered this week for installation by Sport and Recreation Associates, of Apollo, the project contractor. Long delayed by pandemic-related supply chain slowdowns, the project moved at warp speed this week. With the structures in place, the recreation department will apply a new safe, rubber surface and open it for kids’ use in mid- to late-April, says Recreation Director Ryan Shaffer.
County elections officials are readying the ballots for the Democratic and Republican nominating primaries set for May 16. Pennsylvania’s Department of State refers to the date as the municipal primary and local partisans agree on one thing: In no way is this an “off-year” for elections. The fall contests will decide officeholders who will most directly affect our day-to-day lives in our communities, in the county courthouse, borough council chambers, township supervisors’ halls, school board meeting rooms and district court chambers throughout the county. One of the quietest entries in the fray is that of Aaron Lehman, of Homer City, who filed Tuesday to seek one of two Democratic nominations to run for the county board of commissioners.
Nominations are being accepted for the annual Peggy Clark Grassroots Environmental Leadership Awards, to be presented to an individual and a group who best exemplify the community environmentalist’s passion and vigor in her efforts to protect Indiana County natural resources. The League of Women Voters sponsors the awards each year and is accepting nominations through April 1. Laurie Lafontaine is answering questions about the procedures and the nominees’ qualifications at (724) 422-3763.
At Anderson’s Chimney Service and Fireplace Shop of Ben Franklin Road North outside Indiana, Ed and Lorraine Anderson have announced their retirement and sale of the business to Atlee and David Miller. Miller’s Hearth and Home will use the same phone number and handle the same client list. The Andersons served the region for 45 years.
The Indiana Coin Club’s 65th annual spring coin show is set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at S&T Bank Arena, with more than 25 coin and collectibles dealers from three states setting up to buy and sell ... Indiana County Recovery Center hosts a trivia game with host Nate Vanderneck at 2 p.m. Saturday at the center, 574 Philadelphia St. The center offers another Free Haircut Day on Sunday afternoon ... the eagle watch program at Loyalhanna Dam on Loyalhanna Creek near Saltsburg (thanks for the reader’s geography lesson to pinpoint that site), part of the 2023 Indiana County Decathlon, runs from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday ... and add to the list of fundraising Friday fish dinners during Lent: Seeds of Faith School at 181 Hudson Road near Creekside is serving takeout dinners from 4 to 6 p.m., and asking patrons to phone in their orders at (724) 463-7719.
Auto service operator Tom Huff was out to snuff rumors that his shop at Fourth and Philadelphia streets would close if Rite-Aid won borough approval to build a new drugstore there. Huff planned only to relocate. And Super 8 Hotel was preparing to open its facility in SouthTowne Plaza in the spring 26 years ago, according to Gazette staffer Bill Hasting’s weekly column.
Hastings told of the Flower Gallery’s takeover of Balloons of Indiana, the upcoming appearance of NASCAR driver Sterling Marlin for a promotional event at Indiana Mall, a planned charity pool tournament at Ernie Lorelli’s Lucky Break Billiards parlor in downtown Indiana, and the expected Irish music sing-along led by Keith Bloom, Terry Sabo and Carl Perkins on St. Patrick’s Day at Tom Coyne’s Pub on Wayne Avenue, in Inside Indiana on Friday, March 14, 1997.
PennsylvaniaGasPrices.com pegged most regular fuel prices around $3.78 to $3.80 in the Indiana area this week, with Townsend Gas & Oil on Old Route 119 south of Indiana toward Homer City posting $3.56 ... the spring home show by Indiana-Armstrong Builders Association opens later this month and runs March 24-26 at the Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex. A good reason to plan to attend is the rain barrel raffle by Indiana County Stormwater Education Partnership, a public-private coalition of those with expertise and influence on public policies concerning stormwater/snowmelt runoff control in the region. ICSEP has promoted use of rain barrels at past events but is going a step farther this year by actually making them available to the public. Home show visitors can get a ticket for the giveaway at the group’s booth ... tickets to The Clarks’ show March 31 at Indiana Theater are at a premium. It’s a sellers’ market because the box office is sold out ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says he savors the popular fish dinners at the places with lengthy lines, “the longer you wait, the better it tastes!”
