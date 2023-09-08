To whom it may concern —
FILLING THE GAPS
The vacant floor space in the retail strip outparcel in Regency Mall — now occupied by Tres Amigos Mexican Restaurant, First Commonwealth Bank and the UPS Store — is on track to become an eatery once more.
Plans for the 41st outlet of the Primanti Bros. Restaurant & Bar chain are under regulatory review in White Township, where both the planning commission and board of supervisors will have a bearing on the Pittsburgh-based dining service’s first presence in Indiana County. Primanti Corporation’s application to transfer a liquor license into the township will be considered at a public hearing by the supervisors on Sept. 27, while the company’s site plan, which features the addition of an enclosed patio on the end of the retail strip (once the home of CiCi’s Pizza and later a furniture store), will go before the planning panel Tuesday.
Primanti’s has national, if not international, recognition as the cradle of “Pittsburgh-style” sandwiches piled high with cole slaw and fries packed in with the meat and cheese. It’s a culinary delight that since the 1980s has seemed to become an annual feature during ABC/ESPN broadcasts of Monday Night Football games hosted by the Steelers.
TURNING DIRT
Ceremonial groundbreakings and ribbon-cuttings are most often just that — ceremonial. When work crews with power equipment take the place of dignitaries with shiny shovels, that’s when a project really begins. After making an early summer splash with its announced plan to build an inpatient behavioral health center at the Indiana Regional Medical Center complex, the hospital corporation’s construction crews have begun clearing the site with a 14- to 16-month construction schedule ahead.
A late 2024 or early 2025 completion is projected of the new adolescent, adult and geriatric behavioral health facility, to be located on the other side of its parking area from other IRMC campus buildings, and “there will be a dramatic expansion in mental health services to the county,” said Dr. Joseph Buzogany, who chairs IRMC’s Mental Health Services department.
Development of the Aroma Joe’s coffee shop on Oakland Avenue across from Lilac Street appears to be in a home stretch with the exterior façade taking shape in recent weeks.
’TIS THE SEASON ...
The local population bump is complete with the influx of Indiana University of Pennsylvania students. The fall semester already is underway. The final official enrollment figure could be out today as the quarterly meeting of the university trustees was slated this week. IUP President Mike Driscoll predicted an increase for the second straight year. “Between 8,500 and 9,000 students ... and I’m probably guessing low. But not 15,000 — don’t expect that,” Driscoll ventured in recent remarks to the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
At the top, a clarification of the intertwined Northern Appalachian Folk Festival and Indiana Theater schedule is due. This evening, the local rock act that played its annual gig on the theater stage in June, The Six, has a concert but on the outdoor festival stage on Philadelphia Street. The theater, meanwhile, is showing the films “Deliverance” and “Mothman Prophesies.”
The Six will be the third of a slate of four bands performing between 4 and 9:30 p.m., while the theater will present “Mothman” (Richard Gere, Laura Linney) at 7 p.m. and “Deliverance” (Jon Voight, Burt Reynolds) at 10 p.m. (The movies repeat Saturday with the show times reversed.)
The NAFF dominates the Saturday schedule with near nonstop music from noon to 10 p.m., the Indiana Walk of Fame induction ceremony at 10 a.m., a fiddle contest at noon, a military heritage display and encampment at nearby Memorial Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. (a living history project by the historical society) and craft and food vendors welcoming guests this evening and Saturday on Philadelphia and North Sixth streets.
Homer City’s community Hoodlebug Festival tops the Sunday schedule, with a parade, a 5K race and walk, and an array of food trucks, product vendors and a car show set up across from the fire station on West Church Street. They raise the flag at 10:45 a.m. and plan to wrap up at 7 p.m. ... The Ox Hill Fair in the Home area closes after its Saturday schedule ... “On Our Merry Way” is the Jimmy Stewart feature film at the museum theater ... The Indiana Players raise the curtain on “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” at 7:30 this evening ... in Blairsville, there’s a blood drive from noon to 4 p.m. today at United Presbyterian Church and a concert of ’80s and country music by cover band Freedom Rocks from 7 to 9 this evening at Chestnut Ridge Resort ... Saltsburg’s community-wide yard sale has tables out from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday ... Yukon John and Sulfur Creek are in concert 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at Ungrapeful Winery in Blairsville ... the folk fusion trio AC and The Cool perform from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at The Artists Hand Gallery on Philadelphia Street ... and Indiana Theater closes the weekend with a classic silent film “Silent Sunday” at 7 p.m. Sunday.
VILLAGE VIGNETTES
Updating the staffing changes in local legislators’ constituent service offices in Indiana, where Ben and Jen Bush (formerly of Pa. Sen. Joe Pittman and Pa. Rep. Jim Struzzi’s offices, respectively) have taken service positions in Lawrence County: Jon Longwill, the chief of staff for Dave Reed when he held the 62nd District house seat, is joining the Pittman staff, while Jill Mountain, of the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Indiana staff, is moving to Struzzi’s Philadelphia Street office.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
There’s word of falling gasoline prices nationally and statewide, which are driving down the average figures, with Labor Day weekend having passed. Locally, two gas stations reflect that: Kravetsky’s on South Sixth Street at Lucerne Road has posted $3.86 and Kwik Fill on Oakland Avenue across from Indiana Mall is listing $3.87, while most others in the area remain about $3.90, according to pennsylvaniagasprices.com ... the Indiana County rainfall dashboard showed 0.00 of precipitation so far for September (as of the deadline for the column) ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, embraces the chill wisdom of rapper Wiz Khalifa (who turns 36 today), “Being happy doesn’t mean that everything is perfect, it simply means that you have decided to look beyond the imperfections.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. All contributions are welcomed. Send news releases, posters, newsletters, copies of promotional docs and general messages by email to cross@indianagazette.net, or phone your quips and tips to (724) 463-4262.
