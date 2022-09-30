inside indiana logo.jpg
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s battering of Florida and its ongoing threat to the Atlantic Coast and northeast, the nation has turned its hearts and prayers to the people facing a hard recovery from the devastation left behind. The champion agency of relief and recovery efforts, the American Red Cross, is rallying aid for the stricken area. Donors may visit www.redcross.org to offer support online or dial 1 (800) HELP-NOW — that’s (800) 435-7669 — to contribute by phone.

