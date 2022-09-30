To whom it may concern —
In the aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s battering of Florida and its ongoing threat to the Atlantic Coast and northeast, the nation has turned its hearts and prayers to the people facing a hard recovery from the devastation left behind. The champion agency of relief and recovery efforts, the American Red Cross, is rallying aid for the stricken area. Donors may visit www.redcross.org to offer support online or dial 1 (800) HELP-NOW — that’s (800) 435-7669 — to contribute by phone.
The most conflicted person in the region when it comes to this evening’s slate of high school football games must be Ralph Cecere Jr., who literally is in transition between schools facing each other tonight. Cecere, the principal of Portage High School who was hired Sept. 19 as the next superintendent of Homer-Center School District, will see his Mustangs take on the soon-to-be-his Wildcats this evening at Homer’s Memorial Stadium. Kelly green and black might be Cecere’s compromise for attire, and he could be heard cheering for every play from start to finish. Perhaps he’ll have a seat on the 50-yard line.
The community welcomes with open arms the expected thousands of former Indiana University of Pennsylvania students for the college’s annual homecoming weekend. Downtown nightspots were readied Thursday evening for crowds making the rounds for reunions and celebrations. The sanctioned fall semester weekend of revelry features a golf outing for IUP baseball players today at Meadow Lane Golf Course in White Township as a prime example of homecoming’s reach into the community. A homecoming concert of rap music was set Thursday evening at Ed Fry Arena in the KCAC, and a closing show by the IUP concert bands is slated Sunday afternoon in Fisher Auditorium — events wrapped around the traditional Saturday highlights, the 10 a.m. parade in downtown Indiana and the 2 p.m. football game at Miller Stadium.
Indiana County Historical and Genealogical Society tomorrow hosts what it hopes to be the first of many fundraising run/walk events, a 5K run/walk set to start at 9 a.m. at Blue Spruce Park. The society’s first Pioneer Run/Walk offers prizes for overall winners (male and female) and for the best in their age groups. Registration is being taken today online at hgsic.org/events.
Scary Harry’s Haunted Trail, a growing regional attraction, opens from 7 to 11 p.m. on Pierce Road near Homer City. ... the “Soul of a Region” art exhibit opens from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday in the IUP University Museum in John Sutton Hall on the campus. ... and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m., the Smicksburg Fall Festival offers wagon rides, craft making demonstrations, seasonal treats, a flea market and live music at host sites throughout the community.
And up ahead: The fifth annual Indiana County Sustainable Economic Development Summit session is set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Hadley student union building at the edge of the IUP campus. By sustainability, the organization aims to promote Indiana County’s independence from finite resources, such as promotion of solar power cooperatives, community “food forest” gardening, and electric vehicles including hybrid fueled cars and ebikes for transportation. The Indiana County Sustainable Economic Development Task Force is a leader among the collaboration of sponsor organizations ...
From the Summer 2022 newsletter of Four Footed Friends, the White Township-based animal shelter, comes word that supporters can make contributions by earmarking Four Footed Friend when doing everyday shopping on Amazon.com by following the Amazon Smile charity link. Kudos as well to volunteers identified only as Ian and Addie, who are saluted for their dedicated service in the FFF newsblast.
As a sidebar to Gazette staffer Pat Cloonan’s report Sept. 21 of the awarding of state grant money for replacement of a swimming pool liner in Homer City and development of an amphitheater in White Township Recreation Complex, Gov. Tom Wolf at the same time unveiled the awards of $181.4 million for more than 1,230 community initiative projects across the state. Several other grants delivered to Indiana County included $220,000 to Allegheny Arboretum’s Confluence Park at IUP; $470,000 to Blackleggs Watershed Association; $400,000 to the SAFER PA program of Indiana County; $213,000 to the Saltsburg Route 286 Flood Mitigation project; $214,383 to the Blairsville Area Veterans Memorial Park; $147,000 and $80,025 to Sherman Street Park in Clymer; $199,500 to the FMC Sports Complex improvements project in Center Township; $100,00 to the Homer-Center Recreation and Park Board; and $280,000 to the Sulphur Run stabilization project in Blairsville. All the neighborhood programs are funded by the Commonwealth Financing Authority and reflect the work of dedicated community groups who compete for shares of state money.
John Varner, Frank Moore and Alvin Almes, as developers of the luxurious Timbersprings housing plan along Indian Springs Road in White Township, were planning around this time in 1986 to construct a multi-unit apartment building at Indian Springs and Rustic Lodge Roads, Gazette Managing Editor Bill Hastings reported in Inside Indiana. The Classroom Restaurant was preparing to host the annual United Way fundraising Pancakes and Sausage Breakfast the following Monday, according to his Inside Indiana column.
PennDOT unveiled plans to replace the railroad overpass above Indian Springs Road near the VFW Golf Course in White Township in 1987, the Uni-Mart convenience store chain announced plans for a new store at the former Sgriccia Supermarket location in Clymer, and Indiana hosted a concert performance by soul singer Ray Charles at Fisher Auditorium on the IUP campus 36 years ago, as reported in Hastings’ Friday column on Oct. 10, 1986.
Indiana-area gasoline prices late this week ranged from about $3.86 to about $3.90 for regular 87 ... the Indiana-based Knights of Columbus council is offering its popular “Football Fundcrazr” game tickets as a fundraising effort for local charitable efforts. … Please read but don’t bet: Indiana Area HS 28, Kiski Area 14; Homer-Center 27, Portage 10; IUP 35, Slippery Rock 31; Pitt Panthers 31, Georgia Tech 7; Penn State 47, Northwestern 24; Steelers 21, Jets 17. ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, who is a glass half full kind of guy, lives by the words of traffic cop Chip Diller (played by Kevin Bacon in “Animal House”), “Remain calm! All is well!” Happy homecoming, Willie.
