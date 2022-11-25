To whom it may concern —
PASSING THE TORCH
The welding torch, that is. Bob Colgan, a decades long professional among Indiana County’s plumbing, heating and ventilation system contractors and occasional political figure, reports he has retired from the plumbing business but says the family name goes on. RJ Colgan, Bob’s junior, has launched his own venture in the P&H/HVAC business but is building a new clientele one phone call at a time. A rarity among those in that realm of home repair and improvement services, the young Colgan is taking new customers.
The rumors have been scant and the substantial information has been even less, concerning the next generation of Rustic Lodge, the 76-year-old banquet hall that owner Joe Lubold idled last month. Plenty of dirt has been flying in recent weeks outside the popular event center, as Pennsylvania Department of Transportation contractors from Gulisek Construction have been reconfiguring the widened intersection of Oakland Avenue and Rustic Lodge Road as the five-year, $20 million overhaul of the major traffic artery heads into winter slowdown.
THANKS FOR GIVING
Wasting no time following the national holiday to celebrate blessings received, the American Red Cross has thoughts of giving. Area blood donors can give a pint today at Indiana Mall. That’s underway from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Next, the Red Cross staff and IUP campus volunteers will set up for a blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday at in Folger Hall, 599 Pratt Drive. Next week/next month, FOE Eagles No. 1468 hosts a blood drive at 420 Philadelphia St. from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2.
HOLIDAYS WITH THE PLAYERS
From the monthly newsletter of Indiana’s community theater troupe, The Indiana Players, is the opening of the Saturday Morning Playhouse series, a seasonal interactive children’s show geared toward families with children aged 3 to 10 (kids of all ages are welcome, it’s reported.) The Players’ Mary Jo Bowes is set to open “A Dash of Dickens: A Western Pennsylvania Christmas Carol” on Dec. 9. The run continues through the second and third weekends of the month. Bowes bases the show on author Charles Dickens’ visit with his wife to Saltsburg in 1842 (fact), a year before Dickens published A Christmas Carol (also fact) but toys with the ideas of what local characters Dickens may have encountered during his trip through the region (fantasy). Tickets for shows at the Philadelphia Street Playhouse run $15 general admission, $12 for seniors and students, $10 for members of Indiana Players.
Joe Frye at the former Honda dealership on Old Route 119 at Route 110 reports Frye’s Antique Mall hosts a Christmas open house from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday with holiday sale specials, door prizes, refreshments and a fair number of flashbacks for guests.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
Gazette Managing Editor Bill Hastings wrote of the opening of the Indiana County Humane Society animal shelter next to Indiana Haven Nursing Home on Saltsburg Avenue, and reported on the renovations of long-lost Scott’s Second Cup restaurant (at the site of the even longer-lost Jo-Kay’s Restaurant) at Philadelphia and Sixth streets (the future home of Pa. Sen. Patrick Stapleton Jr.’s 41st District office), 45 years ago in his Friday column.
Inside Indiana also noted the opening of Jonnet Auto City car dealership on Route 22 west of Blairsville, the new Christmas lights display sponsored in Saltsburg by the local Lions Club, and the plan for a new Sheetz Kwik Shopper store in Clymer, on Friday, Dec. 2, 1977.
Furthering the flashback: Trustee Rick Byler and Vice President Jim Sadler, former Indiana Fire Association members, were shown among other just-elected IFA officers in a photo flanking Hastings’ column that day.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
November bows out with final weekend activities set for Mytrysak Family Tree Farm and Greenhouse along Ben Franklin Road North, offering hay rides, photos with Santa Claus and a chance to cut your own holiday evergreen, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Saturday and Sunday ... a holiday shopping day at The Artists Hand studio downtown, also from 9 to 5 today, then a Small Business Saturday schedule of performances by Lily Carone, Carl Rakhonen and Terry Sabo between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Artists Hand … while It’s A Wonderful Life Festival events centered at the organization booths and 30-foot-tall Christmas tree in IRMC Park (North Seventh Street) continue ... Most gasoline prices remained in the $3.96 to $4 range in the Indiana area this week. There was a $3.76 rate posted at a gas station on Old Route 119 between Indiana and Homer City ... Please read but don’t bet: Steelers 21, Colts 17; IUP 42, Ashland 32 ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says the trouble with doing nothing is not knowing when you’re finished.
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. Email items including news releases, newsletters, posters, fliers and scribbled notes for submission to cross@indianagazette.net, or phone your tips and quips to (724) 463-4262.