For days at a stretch, the summer sun beats down on the dry barren ground. Occasional cloudbursts replenish the fertile soil. Which way is it on the news beat this week? Let’s find out.
TEMPORARY INCONVENIENCE
Supplies of traffic cones are being stretched to the limits this week with road improvement projects underway in addition to routine maintenance that keeps municipal and state crews busy.
PennDOT has contractors working around the clock in Indiana and White Township. A daytime project has contractor HRI resurfacing North Fourth Street and Old Route 119 from the vicinity of Bob’s Pizza to the Route 110/119 interchange near the Rayne Township line. Overnight work by contractor Quaker Sales Corp. involves resurfacing Philadelphia Street from the railroad tracks west to the Ben Franklin Road intersection.
Drivers are wary already of a five-week closing of East Pike between Ramsey Run Road and Stormer Road, where the bridge over Ramsey Run will be replaced starting July 24. Its projected finish date of Aug. 28 is two days before classes start and school buses start running again in Indiana Area School District.
GROWING GREATER
Hats off to Blairsville-based Kencove Farm Fence Supplies, whose leaders stepped up to assist the volunteers who had cultivated the Blairsville Community Garden. Intended to provide nutrition for families, food pantry programs and churches, the garden became a favorite dining all for deer, rabbits and other local animals.
Kencove not only donated fencing to surround and secure the garden, but donated its work crew to design and install the protective barriers.
“There is so much good that grows from our local community garden. The people behind it are generous and selfless in their harvest, those are the people worth supporting. Kencove chose to get our hands dirty for those hard-working individuals by serving in a capacity where our strengths could elevate theirs,” Kencove leaders told the Gazette. “This is what simultaneous local action within a living system looks like. This is what resilience and stability looks like. This is what community is meant for. This is where you can find Kencove, in the heart of the community with sweaty brows and dirty hands.”
FASCINATING
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church is first in line with a calendar listing, for the kitchen staff’s specialty, a roast pork and holupki dinner being served Sunday from 11 a.m. until they’re sold out. It’s drive-through, carry-out service only at $14 a person. ... Veterans Parsonage holds its annual fundraising car cruise from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday on the grounds of Freedom Church at Oakland Avenue and McKnight Road, with dash plaques for the exhibitors and music, food trucks, children’s activities and a school supplies giveaway for visitors to the event ... Erick Lauber’s Technology & Entrepreneurship Center in The Atrium today completes the third week of Teen Technology Camp Session 3 ... “Mr. Hobbs Takes a Vacation” starring Jimmy Stewart and Maureen O’Hara plays daily at 1 p.m. at the Stewart Museum theater ... Mark Garrick and Sean Moran play the Summer Concerts in the Park 2023 series at 5:30 p.m. Sunday in Memorial Park ... and Indiana Theater’s 99th birthday celebration starts at 5 p.m. Sunday.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
Indiana County was in the grip of a drought like dry spell so severe 35 years ago that most water suppliers called for voluntary conservation measures. None was stricken as badly as the Ernest Borough Water Authority, whose reservoir had gone dry and ordered water hauled in by tanker trucks to serve residents most basic needs. The Two Lick Reservoir, the primary supplier of water for Indiana and White Township, was receding at 1.2 inches a day, but the source wasn’t in danger according to Pennsylvania-American Water Company Manager Carson Greene.
Gazette Managing Editor Bill Hastings also reported that Heck’s Department Store in Chestnut Ridge Plaza along Route 22 near Blairsville escaped a company plan to close 35 outlets, Dr. Ann Jesick opened a new family medicine practice at the 119 Professional Center, golfer Kate Rogerson of Indiana qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open tournament in Baltimore, and IUP was preparing to formally open the Small Business Incubator in the former Robertshaw Controls plant along South 13th Street, in his “Inside Indiana” column on Friday, July 15, 1988.
VILLAGE VIGNETTES
Indiana Theater has opened a weekly “Wayback Wednesday” film series of, obviously, old movies showing at 7 p.m. every, obviously, Wednesday. The July 19 feature is Marilyn Monroe’s 1952 “Don’t Bother to Knock.”
Ham radio enthusiast Jeff Tobin alerts us to a presentation at 6 p.m. Monday at Indiana Mall by retired Motorola and Ratheon engineer Carl Luetzelschawb, who will talk about the effects of solar radiation on radio communication on Earth. Not all that surprisingly, Luetzelschwab, of Fort Wayne, Ind., will appear by way of a Zoom conference set up for display in the mall near Kay Jewelers. Indiana County Amateur Radio Club sponsors the event.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Indiana Players youth performers are moving into the final week of rehearsals of “Press Start A New Children’s Musical.” The curtain goes up July 21 for two weekends of shows ... In transition, Eric Barker, of Indiana, late of IUP IT, has been hired on by Kencove Farm Fence Supplies as chief technology officer for its nationally known high-tensile farm fence production facility ... Dunham’s Sports made it official with a planned 9 a.m. ribbon-cutting today at its new outlet, serving as an anchor of Indiana Mall ... speaking of the mall, a center court exhibit is planned in September as a flashback tribute to a former staple of Regency Mall: a replica of the famous refreshment stand at Hills Department Store ... The column usually quotes local gasoline prices but because there’s no change, here’s the local rainfall reading. It’s found on the Indiana County Stormwater Education Partnership’s web page (https://www.indianapasep.com/) , where the “rainfall dashboard” shows Indiana precip of 4.90 inches in June fell within the 3- to 5-inch average, the total of 1.94 inches so far for July falls below the monthly average, and the total of 23.73 inches so far this year is more than half the annual average of about 43 inches. Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, thinks Imagine Dragons lead singer Dan Reynolds is spot on by speaking out, “It does not mean you’re broken to have depression and anxiety. I would encourage you to speak out. Don’t hold it inside. Talk to friends. Talk to parents. If it’s available, go to a therapist.”
