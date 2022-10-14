To whom it may concern —
A FABULOUS FALL
It’s a classic mid-October week in Indiana County with the traditional swings in weather gently coaxing residents from short sleeves to hoodies and jacket and back again. More than a few recent days with highs in the 50s yielded to a sunny midweek and a taste of the low 70s. Before next week arrives with predicted highs in the low 40s, the weekend outlook brings comfortable mid-60s weather with rain holding off until Monday. All that arrives against a backdrop of what arguably is the most colorful display of foliage the county will enjoy for the season.
Come Sunday, the Allegheny Highlands Region of the Sports Car Club of America hosts a National Road Rally called Ghost Tracks, a colorful tour of the county’s four remaining covered bridges, the Bow Tunnel, Buttermilk Falls and other visitor attractions.
The drive runs in tandem with but a touch more leisurely than the club’s Fall Foliage Car Adventure, which invites drivers to log the quickest routes to a prescribed list of county sites and offers awards to those who check the lists covering the fewest miles. Chairman Brice Gezon of Murrysville, (412) 298-2283, is the driver’s contact for the rallies. The tour begins and ends at Levity Brewing Co., 1380 Wayne Ave., White Township. Registration opens at 8 a.m.; you can reserve your place at www.msreg.com/asthecrow flies.
Prayers up for some leaves to still be on the trees Saturday, Oct. 22, at the St. Bernard of Clairvaux church and school complex atop Clairvaux Drive, where parishioners and friends are invited to a fall festival featuring games, vendors, live entertainment (Uncle Davey & The Pool Boys, Somebody To Love and the Saints of Indiana to take the stage), and selections of food and beverage. The festivities run from 3 to 8 p.m.
Lunchtime Sunday includes the monthly offering of scrumptious ethnic foods at Christ Our Savior Orthodox Church, along Route 286 at Tanoma Road between Indiana and Clymer. The menu of turkey and halupkis will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., unless supplies sell out sooner, for drive-thu pickup only at $12 per diner.
SKATING ON SOLID ICE
Congratulations to Ryan Shaffer, the longtime director of White Township Recreation and the S&T Bank Arena, home of the area’s most complete ice skating facility and program. Ice Sports Industry, a national trade group of facility managers and programmers, awarded Shaffer the Arthur Goodfellow Award for the northeastern U.S. region at its August conference in Boston.
ISI recognized Shaffer for his leadership of the Pittsburgh Regional Managers Group, saluting his “behind the scenes work to further the goals of Ice Sports Industry,” according to a blurb in White Township’s recent community newsletter. Indeed, he shoots and scores!
ON THE CALENDAR
Bras for the Cause, a breast cancer awareness and fundraising promotion by Indiana Business and Professional Women’s Club, is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Eagles hall at 420 Philadelphia St.
Congratulations to the 119 Fashion Queen, a shop specializing in under-$25 clothing for women of all sizes at its location near McKee’s Party Zone along Route 119 near Marion Center. Fashion Queen marks its first anniversary Tuesday through Saturday with daily specials, complimentary gifts with each purchase, and a fashion expert on hand to consult with buyers on Oct. 22. Customers will be registered to win a three-piece outfit or one of several $25 gift certificates.
It’s been an itinerant program, originating decades ago at The New Dean’s Restaurant on Philadelphia Street, moving to the Indiana Regional Medical Center cafeteria and now taking up residence at New Life Community Church in Indiana Mall. It’s the annual Pancake & Sausage Day fundraiser, a staple of the yearly United Way pledge and donation campaign on behalf of more than a dozen area service agencies. The all-day breakfast is set for 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 8.
THINKING WARM
While autumn leaves are great to see and smell, and a task to rake, they signal the inevitable arrival of Indiana County’s coldest season of the year. Annually, the Angels’ Wings program takes flight with its campaign to raise cash donations and gifts of jackets, coats, clothing and footwear that help get the county’s most needy residents through winter.
While those daily necessities are a big part of the effort, so are the Christmas gifts provided to qualifying children, families and nursing home residents throughout the community.
Angels’ Wings, coordinated by Diamond Drugs Inc. and administered to clients of Indiana County Community Action Program is accepting applications for the “Stop The Cold” winter wear distribution program. Organizers also are registering volunteers and sponsors to help make family wishes come true. Details are online at angelswingsprogram.com.
VILLAGE VIGNETTES
Thanks so much to Paula McGuire who dropped a line telling of a touching reunion during the Indiana University of Pennsylvania homecoming weekend earlier this month.
It was this year when Terry and Stephen Marositz, now of California, chose to return for the first time in 40 years to the campus of their alma mater. “The couple from afar made a stop and visit at what was a longtime hangout for many students of yesteryear,” Paula reported, “with their reminiscent visit to Bruno’s on Friday” Sept. 30.
Stephen was a biology student and Terry a graduate of the school of education. “Always great to welcome alums,” Paula reflected.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
Kittanning’s version of the “Bridge To Nowhere,” the incomplete span to carry Route 422 over the Allegheny River, was finally buttoned up and named the Graff Bridge; a Nov. 5 opening date was set for the JC Penney, the fourth anchor store at Indiana Mall that materialized a year after the mall opened; and Indiana County’s once rock-solid state legislative tandem, Sen. Patrick Stapleton Jr., D-Indiana, and Rep. Paul Wass, R-Armstrong Township, faced election season challenges by Republican Keith Bloom and Democrat Jay Rubin, respectively, in the fall of 1980.
Gazette Managing Editor Bill Hastings reported on Pittsburgh Pirates’ broadcast Bob Prince’s appearance that week at the Elks lodge in Indiana, the opening of Edward C. Rankin Memorial Playground in Brush Valley was on the schedule, shoe repairman Frank Valenti found a South Seventh Street location for his shop after the original was destroyed in a fire on the 700 block of Philadelphia Street, and Greensburg Catholic Diocese Bishop William Connare was the scheduled celebrant for a Mass to mark the 150th anniversary of SS. Simon & Jude Parish in Blairsville, in the Inside Indiana column 42 years ago on Oct. 17, 1980.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Indiana-White Township gasoline prices stayed steady at $4 a gallon through most of the week ... Please read but don’t bet: Indiana Little Indians 24, Hampton Talbots 22; Homer-Center Wildcats 31, Marion Center Stingers 21; IUP Crimson Hawks 34, Edinboro Fighting Scots 16; Michigan Wolverines 27, Penn State 21; Notre Dame 43, Stanford 20; Tampa Bay Buccaneers 36, Pittsburgh Steelers 23 ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, pondered the next best thing to a wonderful life and recalled, “The most important thing is to live a fabulous life. As long as it’s fabulous I don’t care how long it is,” words of Freddy Mercury, lead singer of Queen.
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. Email items including news releases, newsletters, posters, fliers and scribbled notes for submission to cross@indianagazette.net, or phone your tips and quips to (724) 463-4262.