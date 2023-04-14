To whom it may concern —
The arrival of springtime and the passing of Easter bring a new wave of activity in the community, much centered on outdoors, recreation and entertainment, but a fair amount of it connected with community activism and ramping up the political processes.
On tap in the coming week:
Downtown Indiana kicks off a new year of Third Thursday promotions on April 20. Events open in the area of IRMC Park (North Seventh Street). New DI Director Sam Kenly has lined up a live music show by Count Me In featuring Tom Angelo from 5 to 7 p.m. and lots of extended-hours shopping at many downtown merchants.
Friends of White’s Woods second Walk to White’s Woods is set for 1 to 3 p.m. on Earth Day, Saturday, April 22, with an offer of two free oak tree seedlings for the first 100 people who arrive and ask for them. Environmental advocacy and conservation organizations will have information tables, and Grist For The Mill will have live entertainment. Activities are based at the North 12th Street entrance to the woods.
Indiana County Office of Planning and Development hold the next Indiana County Decathlon event at 10 a.m. April 22 at Floodway Park in Homer City, the walking off point for the Homer City Tour.
WELCOME TO TOWN
A new tenant has been introduced at the former consignment shop and long-ago headquarters of Lightcap Electric at Third and Philadelphia streets, where Margie Millen plans a mid-May opening of Sit and Stay Café. Sit and stay, some favorite canine commands, give it away: It will be a coffee shop where patrons are welcome to bring their best furry friends.
One can’t escape the conclusion that the cold weather sports seasons have come to a chilling end this week: White Township Recreation pulled the plug on the ice rink side of S&T Bank Arena until late August, while Director Ryan Shaffer and the staff dedicate efforts to the busy baseball and softball seasons on the township diamonds; meanwhile, the PPG Paints Arena can do the same after the Pittsburgh Penguins’ exit from the NHL schedule before the playoffs for the first time since 2006, leaving Fenway Sports Group to dedicate its efforts to shoring up the troubled club.
STAKE YOUR CLAIM
Pennsylvania Treasury this week staged an online auction of unclaimed property to clear space in the department’s vaults to take in more neglected valuables. Treasurer Stacey Garrity reports her office holds some $4 billion worth of unclaimed property that “most often comes from abandoned safe deposit boxes, with other items coming from college dorms, nursing homes, or police evidence rooms. Unclaimed property also includes balances of forgotten bank accounts, uncashed checks, stocks, insurance policies and more,” according to the treasury. The department maintains an online search tool that allows users to identify owners of abandoned stuff and make claims to what belongs to them: https://patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property/.
A look at the April edition of Clark House News, the monthly publication of Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County, has a retrospective of the Ernest mine disasters in the front page spotlight. After all, history is their business. Executive Director Jonathan Bogert mentions that the museum this month plans to install a new rotating family history exhibit, each featuring prominent figures in county history along with their families. Harry White and his kin are first in the series. Bogert also reports the library continues to screen applications for a library assistant, who would be hired to help ease a mounting backlog of requests for historic information.
NOTABLE OBITS
Some difficult-to-fill shoes have been left behind with the recent losses of several well-known figures in the Indiana County community.
Donald Berkebile, 87, the affable and seemingly ageless ad rep for WDAD since the 1960s and the Renda stations in recent years, when he doubled up on his time driving a school bus for Indiana Area School District, died Easter Sunday following a month-long illness.
Colleen Travis, 93, a longtime sparkplug of the Indiana County Fair organization, an organizer of the Fair Queen and High School Band Night events and, with her late husband Elmo “Flip” Travis, the host of hundreds of visitors and guests from around the world at the historic Mahoning Valley Farm near Smicksburg, died March 28 at St. Andrew’s Village.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
The 22nd annual IUP Jazz Festival will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday in Fisher Auditorium on campus. A guest soloist will be featured with both the IUP Jazz Band and the IUP Jazz Ensemble ... The Indiana Mall hosts the Business Expo & Job Fair today and Saturday. Jobless folks and those looking to move up could find the right opportunities at the recruitment booths at the center ... Chloe Drew leads the Wine Cap Mushroom Cultivation program Saturday at Mother Earth Farm in Indiana ... and it’s Jeep Fest weekend, with events Saturday both at The Lannding ATV trails off Route 422 near Penn Run and at Levity Brewing in White Township.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
Paul and Sally Cunkelman introduced their Raspberry Acres winery, on Clawson Road off Route 217 in Blacklick Township, and Shane Caylor was planning a summertime opening of Boomerang’s Bar & Grille at the vacant Kangaroo’s Outback Café at Philadelphia Street and Taylor Avenue, Gazette staffer Bill Hastings reported 23 years ago in Inside Indiana.
Hastings also reported the owners of Trader Horn (today, the ALDI store) were set to pony up the $70,000 cost of installing a traffic signal at the store’s entrance along Oakland Avenue; Challenger Speedway near Jacksonville planned the weekend start of the car racing season; and Giant Eagle supermarket owner Ed Bratton was finalizing plans for a fundraising golf tournament on behalf of Meals on Wheels, in his column published April 14, 2000.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gasoline prices registered two sharp spikes since our last report, first jumping from about $3.65 to about $3.80 late last week, then leaping again to near $3.90 a gallon at midweek. ... the last day to register to vote in the May primary is May 1 (don’t call it an election; no one gets elected) ... the Jimmy Stewart Museum is screening “Shenandoah” at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday in the museum theater ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says he finds conflict in two of his favorite nuggets of wisdom: “A man’s got to know his limitations,” from Inspector Harry Calahan (Clint Eastwood, in “Magnum Force), and “I think it’s wasteful to limit myself without any reason by saying, ‘it’s my limit,’” from Los Angeles Angels pitcher/slugger Shohei Ohtani. Play ball!
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. All contributions are welcomed. Send news releases, posters, newsletters, copies of promotional docs, and general messages by email to cross@indianagazette.net, or phone your quips and tips to (724) 463-4262.