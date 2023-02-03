To whom it may concern —
FOR THE MALLERS
It’s a big bouncy rolly kind of day at Indiana Mall where Go Bonkerz Entertainment revives a long-lost tradition in the Indiana area. Operators Brad and Brenda Coleman and Samantha and Jeremy Cribbs will open a roller-skating rink for the first go-rounds from 6 to 10 p.m. today, adjacent to Bonkerz’s miniature golf course and billiards tables, and down the corridor from the popular bounce house attraction. Park near the movie theater for the evening entrance, the mall advises.
Mall watchers should notice a buzz of activity in coming weeks in the space that once housed BonTon department store, one of the original anchor retailers of the mall, as it is expected to take shape as the new local outlet of a national retailer. Hint: The company originally announced its intentions two years ago.
A DECATHLON BY ANY OTHER NAME ...
... probably wouldn’t sound as impressive. Although, by definition, a decathlon has 10 events, the Indiana County Decathlon truly offers at least 13 opportunities for area residents to get outdoors and get active. The seventh annual IC Decathlon features walks, hikes, tours and an outright fitness challenge event all geared to promote better health and a better awareness of Indiana County. The state WalkWorks program, a partnership of Pennsylvania Department of Health and Pennsylvania Downtown Center, provides grant aid to communities for programs like the #ICDecathlon2023. It launches a week from now with the Hot Chocolate Walk at Blue Spruce Park on Feb. 11.
MILESTONE
Congratulations to the Sunflower Yoga & Fitness center at 580 Philadelphia St., celebrating its 15th anniversary of operation this weekend with a package of six free classes, prizes and giveaways between 9 a.m. and noon Saturday. They have more details online at www.sunfloweryogafitness.com.
SUPER FUNDRAISER
The competition is going to get hot Monday as Indiana-area eateries pit their best and creative soup recipes against one another in the United Way’s annual Souper Bowl fundraising and dining event. Chefs at Romeo’s, Spaghetti Benders, Levity Brewing, Ninth Street Deli and C.H. Fields Craft Kitchen will be serving up bowls of their specialties for donations of $8 each. The United Way annual campaign banks the cash, and the most super soup of the day will be determined (for a year of bragging rights) by the number of bowls served for the event. (C.H. Fields’ beer cheese soup with pretzel croutons is the defending champ.)
SERVING THE COMMUNITY
Blairsville’s Elks Lodge No. 406 has shared more of its national foundation’s grant funding with those who help to make the town a better place. Elks leaders recently awarded $2,000 to Young Men’s Volunteer Fire Department, Station 120, to assist with the purchase of a battery-operated ventilation fan that helps remove heat, smoke and carbon monoxide from structures. The tool will protect the lives of occupants and firefighters alike, according to Elks leaders. From left in the photo, Elks’ Chaplain Tom Goldberg, fire department Assistant Chief Terry Shepherd and Elks’ Esquire Dwight Cobler, Exalted Ruler Mike Ritts and Loyal Knights Ron McAdams, celebrated the donation.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
A lengthy bout of frigid temperatures brought interscholastic sporting event postponements, idled construction projects and sent energy prices soaring this week 46 years ago, Gazette Managing Editor Bill Hastings reported in his weekly column. Hastings noted the joint retirement dinner planned by the Downtown Indiana Businessmen’s Association in mid-February for Mark Drye, manager of the G. C. Murphy store, and Nevin Wolfe, manager of Troutman’s Department Store ... a scheduled appearance on a St. Louis radio station KMOX talk show by local dentist Dr. Gib McLaughlin, who developed a national reputation as a specialist in the treatment of head pain ... and the “Good Neighbors” segment ran deep in acknowledgements of folks who helped to shovel out local sidewalks during that brutal winter as reported in “Inside Indiana” on Friday, Feb. 4, 1977.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Indiana County Recovery Center, a growing local group dedicated to its members’ independence from substances, plans a combination Valentine’s Day and Super Bowl Sunday event at 4 p.m. Feb. 12 with inspirational guest speakers, food and football on the evening agenda ... the next Sunday, Feb. 19, is another “pay it forward” free haircut day from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Recovery Center ... www.PennsylvaniaGasPrices.com has most Indiana, Clymer and Blairsville-area gas stations posting $3.86 to $3.90 rates for regular, with a few opportunities for $3.76 and $3.80 in Nanty Glo, Strongstown and Punxsutawney ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, agrees with quarterback Tom Brady’s take on life’s obstacles: “I think sometimes in life the biggest challenges end up being the best things that happen in your life.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. Email items including news releases, newsletters, posters, fliers and scribbled notes for submission to cross@indianagazette.net, or phone your tips and quips to (724) 463-4262.