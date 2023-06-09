To whom it may concern —
Everyone loves a hero. America has traditionally celebrated its leaders and victors, from army generals to returning military servicemen to championship athletic teams. New York’s financial community threw the first ticker-tape parades in 1886, for dedication of the Statue of Liberty, and has greeted visiting foreign heads of state, Olympic athletes, world explorers and high fliers such as Charles Lindbergh, Wiley Post, Amelia Earhart and John Glenn.
In communities large and small, championship level sports teams are given Main Street sendoffs and victory receptions. Indiana has made way for parades of graduating high school seniors and is about to provide another Philadelphia Street feelgood moment.
The invitation has been extended to the community to welcome and support area special needs students, youths and adults, as they’re heading out this evening to their exclusive prom.
Couples heading to the Starlit Night prom will move out in decorated cars from Indiana West Shopping Plaza (the Big Lots center near Ben Franklin School), drive Philadelphia Street to Sixth Street, then process to J.S. Mack Community Center, the county fairgrounds, for their evening dinner and dance at the pavilion. It has glitz and glamour: a red carpet, crowns and tiaras, photo ops, flowers, food trucks, live entertainment, gifts and swag and a modest fireworks display.
Organizers with Summit Church encourage supporters of special needs people and programming to gather about 5:15 p.m. to greet and cheer the happy couples on their once-in-a-lifetime, memory-making night. The procession won’t be a flash and gone; about 200 couples have registered for the big night, and 170 volunteers are helping to pull it off. Giving them a hand won’t be a tough call. They are heroes, in a way.
IT’S A MELTING POT
Plans have ramped up for the Ethnic Food Music Craft and Vendor Festival slated for next weekend, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. June 17 at White Township Recreation Complex along East Pike. The largely outdoor event brings together samples of Mexican, Italian, Syrian and eastern European cuisine, rustic handcrafting, Native American and folk music and dance, amidst a list of shopping, browsing and children’s activity opportunities that runs five text message screens deep. All this is couched amidst a car cruise and basket raffles benefiting Aaron Lehman’s Family Promise group. Organizer Tammy Curry counts “terrified” and “excited” among her states of anticipation for the festival. White Township Recreation is hosting the event on the grounds nearest the S&T Bank Arena.
COMING ATTRACTIONS
Indie filmmaker Eric Palmer, of Latrobe, has been using southern Indiana County locations for shooting his latest picture. It’s a movie about a film crew and actors who are making a movie, with a bizarre twist. It’s called “Action” and is on target for late July release on streaming services. Follow the process on the “Action-The Making Of” page on Facebook, and search YouTube for trailers and soundtrack music.
DRAIN A VEIN
Red Cross blood drives are set for 12:30 to 5 p.m. today in Blairsville at VFW Post No. 5821, then from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Monday in Elderton at the fire station.
FOR THE HEALTH OF IT
Indiana Rotary Club hosts the annual multi-phasic blood analysis clinic next weekend, from 6 to 10 a.m. June 17 at Indiana Mall, and Quest Diagnostics is now booking appointments for the AMBA testing. Dial (800) 234-8888 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. to get on the list. A comprehensive basic panel is offered at $42 with an a la carte list of additional test opportunities available with a doctor’s order.
CENTER OF ACTIVITY
Grace Methodist Church holds back-to-back-to-back weekends of community activity this month.
The annual used book sale is set for 3 to 8 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in the social hall, with puzzles, CDs and DVDs among the offerings. Proceeds support sending the church kids to camp.
The big annual Courtyard Carnival will be set up from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. next week, June 17, on the church lawn across from the post office along South Seventh Street. Grace will feature a 75-foot inflatable obstacle course for kids and a dunk tank, offer face-painting and games, provide live music and serve a smorgasbord of carnival-type food.
Grace Church caps off the month with a community presentation by retired Major League Baseball Hall-of-Fame pitcher Dave Dravecky, testifying about his fight and conquest of cancer that shortened his celebrated career. There’s no charge to hear and meet Dravecky at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 25, in the church hall.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
St. Vincent de Paul Society’s “not your ordinary fashion show” display of stylish clothing available at its North Fourth Street Plaza thrift shop gets underway just after noon Saturday at St. Bernard Regional Catholic School gym. It’s a revival of the pre-pandemic-era shows with SVDP store staffers, volunteers and board members as models walking the stage. Combined with an 11 a.m. luncheon, it’s a fundraising event for the store. It’s open for shopping and for receiving donations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Meanwhile around town, “Anne of Green Gables” is on stage at the Indiana Players’ Philadelphia Street Playhouse at 7:30 p.m. today and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday ... “Carbine Williams” is on the screen at the Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday ... hop in the Cordoba for a county road trip; there are two strawberry festivals Saturday! Ebenezer Church near Clarksburg serves a variety of hot entrees and its classic strawberry pie, from 2 to 7 p.m., while Smicksburg’s specialty shops are joining to serve a spectrum (generally red) of strawberry-based desserts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. ... complete the cruise around the county with a stop at Pick-A-Dilly Herb Faire from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Dillweed Bed & Breakfast next to the Ghost Town Trail head in Buffington Township ... Indiana Art Association’s annual member show runs 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through July 1 at The Artists Hand Gallery ... and Indiana County Recovery Center near Sixth and Philadelphia streets hosts a crafts making session Sunday at 1 p.m. (their popular Free “Pay it Forward” Haircut day returns Sunday, June 25) ... The Boomers rock the Blairsville Amphitheater from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday and the Side Effects soft rock and classic rock band plays Memorial Park in Indiana from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday, the second show of Judy Holliday’s Summer Concerts in the Park series.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Summit Church (the special students’ prom organizers) will pull off a quick turnaround following the big night to host the “Cruisers for Christ” car cruise from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the church grounds along West Pike. The entry fee is $5; food trucks, door prizes, dash plaques for the car owners, music for everyone, and a mild mix of sun and clouds are on tap. Proceeds go to the Summit Youth Ministry. ... Flag Day is Wednesday and there’s a dual observance planned. The Elks Lodge No. 931 and Oakland Cemetery Association are partnering for a 12-noon dedication of the Garden of Honor at the base of the 100-foot flagpole that towers over the cemetery and flies a banner visible over most of the town. The Elks’ annual Flag Day program will follow at the nearby lodge on South 13th Street ... Most gas station prices in Indiana settled in just under $3.70 this week, some outlets in Clymer and Home are priced about $3.66, but 87 regular at Townsend Gas & Oil on Old Route 119 between Indiana and Homer City remains at about $3.56. Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, models the wisdom of Johnny Depp (who turns 60 today): “I think everybody’s weird. We should all celebrate our individuality and not be embarrassed or ashamed of it.”
Good evening!
