inside indiana logo.jpg

To whom it may concern —

Everyone loves a hero. America has traditionally celebrated its leaders and victors, from army generals to returning military servicemen to championship athletic teams. New York’s financial community threw the first ticker-tape parades in 1886, for dedication of the Statue of Liberty, and has greeted visiting foreign heads of state, Olympic athletes, world explorers and high fliers such as Charles Lindbergh, Wiley Post, Amelia Earhart and John Glenn.