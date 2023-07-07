To whom it may concern —
The October 2014 closing of Ponderosa Steakhouse along Indian Springs Road left many Indiana County diners hungering for that extra option among local eateries, and some beefed again about Ponderosa’s closing over the past year when the empty building was sold and leveled to make room for the ModWash automatic car wash.
Those appetites should be whetted again with the introduction of a Texas Roadhouse restaurant just around the corner, along Oakland Avenue next to ALDI supermarket, according to plans now under review by White Township’s planning commission.
National real estate and land development company Atwell Group, with an office in Canonsburg, has laid out a 7,900-square-foot building with a capacity of 314 diners and well more than the township-required number of parking spaces on a lot between the grocery store and Florence Avenue. The township board will consider approval of the plan Tuesday evening.
Texas Roadhouse would be the third franchised dining place, along with Panera Bread and Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, to invest in the busy stretch of Oakland Avenue between Indian Springs Road and SouthTowne Plaza since the 2018 start of a $19.8 million project to widen the artery and make it more friendly to bike and pedestrian travelers.
PennDOT’s Oakland Avenue project remains on track for completion in December. But the comprehensive overhaul of the road from Rustic Lodge Road to the Route 422 interchange should make it ripe for commercial growth and new job opportunities for years to come.
DRAIN A VEIN
The American Red Cross asks donors to roll up their sleeves at three blood drive opportunities in the coming week: 1:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the American Legion Post No. 793 in Homer City, noon to 6 p.m. Thursday at Grace Church in Indiana and a special campaign in memory of Judith Maschak from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 14, at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Lucernemines. The Red Cross struggles to maintain supplies in the summer when stockpiles slump because of donors’ busy schedules and demand increases due to higher numbers of accidents.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
On a weekend that unfolds upon us in rapid fashion following the midweek Independence Day holiday, The Indiana Theater continues its run of nostalgic old films: “Too Late for Tears,” at 7 this evening; “The Last Man on Earth,” 7 p.m. Saturday; and a Buster Keaton silent film, “The General,” at 7 p.m. Sunday ... The Christmas Tree Classic baseball tournament opened Thursday and continues today and Saturday at White Township’s ball fields in the complex along East Pike ... it’s a yard and garage sale festival of sorts, the Homer City Community Sales being organized from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday ... simultaneously, SS. Peter & Paul Orthodox Church in Homer City serves holupki, pierogis, haluski and more from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday ... while Homer City Nazarene Church anchors the “Operation Vet Now” charity ride for veterans’ services from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday ... tractor enthusiasts head to Green Township for the Cookport Power Pulls at the fairgrounds at 5 p.m. Saturday ... in Blairsville, “No Assembly Required” performs from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Ungrapeful Winery stage ... Jimmy Stewart Airport hosts the Runway 5K footrace from 6 to 11 a.m. Sunday ... Jimmy Stewart’s “Bend of the River” is on the screen at the museum at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday ... and the blues/country/oldies cover band Black Sheep plays the Summer Concerts in the Park series from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at Indiana’s Memorial Park.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
Downtown Indiana retailer Westies Footwear both followed and bucked the retail trends at the same time 22 years ago when owner Tony Boiano announced the opening of a Westies store in Indiana Mall — while maintaining the original store at Seventh and Philadelphia streets. Boiano’s corporate entity AJB Associates operated Michael B Shoes (which since has moved to 721 Philadelphia St.) and Chameleon Classics in the “Michael B’s Courtyard,” at the former Brody’s Department Store footprint.
Gazette staffer Bill Hastings also reported local gasoline prices in the $1.40 a gallon range, the upcoming appearance of country singer Mark Chesnutt at the FOP Country Music Show, the start of construction of Walmart along Route 119 near Punxsutawney and the relocation of Blairsville News Co. to its 160 E. Market St. location (where it added service as a utility payment center), in his Inside Indiana column on Friday, July 6, 2001.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
The Sheetz convenience store and gas station chain this week dropped prices of all grades of fuel to $1.776 a gallon on Tuesday in a salute to Independence Day, triggering long lines and long waits for thousands of drivers eager to top off their tanks at savings of about $2 a gallon. But pennsylvaniagasprices.com reports most stations in the Indiana area by now have restored the $3.70-ish prices for regular. Townsend Oil & Gas on Old Route 119 has the lowest advertised on the website in the county, just less than $3.50 a gallon ... Indiana Theater already is booking online reservations for its 99th birthday celebration, a 1920s themed party and film, set for July 16 ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, giggles along with Ringo Starr (who turns 83 today), who said, “I don’t talk about myself in the third person, and I laugh at people who do.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. All contributions are welcomed. Send news releases, posters, newsletters, copies of promotional docs, and general messages by email to cross@indianagazette.net, or phone your quips and tips to (724) 463-4262.
