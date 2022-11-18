To whom it may concern —
It was an electric atmosphere Saturday at Philadelphia Street’s golden age showplace, the Indiana Theater, when the venue reopened as an entertainment center after several years as a worship center for, most recently, Revelry Church.
Saturday’s rechristening of the theater was more than just the high-voltage performance of Pittsburgh’s Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers with opening act Gene the Werewolf. Both bands played tight, wall-shaking performances that were anything but standard arena shows that look and sound the same from city to city. The intimate confines of Indiana Theater generated a personal experience for each of the 295 fans filling the seats, aisles and the pit. Musicians mugged for smartphone videos and Werewolf’s bass player tossed guitar picks after each tune, a good number snagged by a couple of pre-teen girls that the band acknowledged as having stood at the edge of the stage for their past four concerts. Grushecky, a staple of “Steel City” music for 45 years, put the exclamation point on the night by calling local concert promoter/artist Chuck Olson on stage to share lead vocals on Rolling Stones 1978 hit “Miss You,” the first of the Houserockers’ encore set.
But well before doing a crushing Mick Jagger, Olson amped up the audience with enthusiasm for not just the Saturday show but for what Indiana Theater has a chance to be in the town’s cultural landscape.
“I really see this theater as a lightning rod for change in Indiana, for all kinds of things we can do,” Olson said. “For Tom Harley and his son, Ben, who really championed this thing and brought me into it, and for Indiana Arts Council, who will help with the programming ... I just can’t believe we’re here!”
Members of both bands told tales of personal connections with Indiana, in a way underscoring what Olson said the Grushecky appearance was meant to achieve.
“He talks about community and he’s here to really add gravity to what we’re doing here,” Olson said. “People are coming from out of town to see Indiana has this nice little venue.”
Olson has booked Jim Donovan and the Sun King Warriors, voted “Best Americana Band for 2023” in a (Pittsburgh) City Paper poll, for the next Indiana Theater show.
As diverse as the musical offerings in the concert series Olson has been lining up for the theater, will be the variety of downtown restaurants and food and beverage service people that will take turns providing concessions for the shows.
The Donovan concert opens the holiday season Dec. 3.
Merry Christmas, movie house!
COUNTING THEM DOWN
Tonight’s Indiana Light-Up Night and arrival of Santa Claus has kids of all ages counting the days to the upcoming holidays, but drivers of the Indiana area will take up another special countdown. PennDOT is nearing the “one year to go” milestone on the widening of Oakland Avenue in White Township, a project that began in 2018. Completion is set for December 2023.
SUPPORT SYSTEMS
Burrell Township Library, the orphaned atheneum waiting to move into a new building to be shared with the municipal office, is holding two fundraisers Saturday, Library Director Jen Van Hannak reports. First is a dollar-a-bag used-book sale from 9 to noon in the Interchange Center in Corporate Campus Industrial Park. Next is the wildly popular “drag queen bingo” game scheduled at Black Lick fire station, where doors will open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door.
Look for Fourth Degree Assembly members of the Knights of Columbus honoring those from Indiana County who have died in military service, with wreath-laying ceremonies Monday, Dec. 5, first at noon at the doughboy statue in Memorial Park in Indiana, and immediately afterward at the memorial wall next to the Indiana County Court House.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
The Blue Spruce Park Festival of Lights was set to open for its 15th season, a parade was set to help kick off the Downtown Indiana light-up night and the Indiana Theater was to show Jimmy Stewart’s classic “It’s A Wonderful Life” 15 years ago tonight, according to Gazette staffer Bill Hastings in the weekly Inside Indiana column.
The IUP Crimson Hawks were preparing to face West Chester the following weekend in the opening round of NCAA Division II football playoffs ... Indiana Mall was alive with Hickory Farms, Leather Hideout and other seasonal pop-up kiosk type shops ... and Hastings celebrated local tattoo artist Jimmy Roach’s “best black-and-gray tattoo” award received at an international tattoo competition held in Pittsburgh, in his report of Friday, Nov. 16, 2007.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Gasoline prices ranged from about $3.96 to $4.10 a gallon in Indiana County over the past week ... A gift shopping option on Saturday is the fall craft and vendor sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Purchase Line High School, hosted by the marching band ... Dillweed Bed & Breakfast in Dilltown at the Ghost Town Trail holds its Christmas Open House 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday ... a huge model train display and show opens this weekend at Indiana Mall, co-sponsored by Indiana Area Train Collectors, with a donation component to raise money for the Teddy Bear Fund Drive ... Please read but don’t bet: Bengals 23, Steelers 20 (overtime); Penn State 34, Rutgers 16; Pitt 27, Duke 24 ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, borrowed from Itzhak Perlman in appreciating shows at Indiana Theater, “It is good medicine to go to a concert hall and forget the harshness of what’s going on. It can be a very positive thing.”
Good evening!
