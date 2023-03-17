Top of the morning to whom it may concern —
After a remarkably mild February, March has turned the table and proven its astronomical season, winter, with little doubt. Since debuting with a high of 70 on March 1 (obviously coming in like a lamb), the Indiana area has registered seven days with highs less than 50, one day with a high of only 28, and low temperatures below freezing every morning through the 16th. Snowfall the first half of this week alone easily eclipsed the 1.5 inches recorded for all of February.
With thoughts of green dominant today, the actual seein’ of the green may be slow in coming as the rest-of-the-month forecast for 15701 from AccuWeather, has no readings in the 60s whatsoever (until April 2) and morning lows less than 40 degrees through Easter. Fulfilling the proverb, March appears to be going out like a lion.
AND THE REST OF THE DAY TO YOU
Readers asking about the St. Patrick Day parade in Indiana can be assured only of the Laurel Highlanders Pipes & Drums band commissioned by Tim McQuaide of Coney Island tavern for a “walking parade” commencing at 11 a.m. Saturday. The walking part is from room to room throughout The Coney.
This evening, The Thieves are booked to play tonight at 7 at the Rockin’ St. Patrick’s Day Party at the Iselin Volunteer Fire Company station in Young Township.
The conflict of faith for Catholics in Indiana County has been settled by Greensburg Diocese Bishop Larry Kulick, who has granted dispensation from the Lenten obligation to fast from meats on Fridays and has permitted Roman Catholics “to fittingly observe (today) with another choice of penance rather than to abstain from meat.” Read that corned beef.
The yearly student-organized IUPatty’s Day celebration runs March 23 to 25, according to its Twitter and Instagram presences online. The 11th version of this life-of-its-own event knows no boundaries between town and campus, borough and township, and normally prompts IUP and municipal leaders to draw up plans to monitor the events and intercede when needed to assure peace and safety for all involved.
MAYBE IT WILL BE GREEN IN TIME
White Township Recreation Department has confidently scheduled the Christmas Tree Classic baseball tournament for travel teams of 14U, 15U and high school age in mid-summer. Tournament Director Dan Clark and Gavin Cummings of the recreation staff are booking teams now. A maximum of 36 (12 in each age division) will be scheduled for at least three games each on July 7, 8 and 9 (trees ought to be green by then) at the Rec Complex fields on East Pike.
That’s part of a busy baseball summer on tap. The June Summer Slam for 14U and 15U teams is set for a June 2, 3 and 4 tournament for up to 36 teams (18 in each age division) at the Rec Complex.
The time to prepare is now: Coach Clark will lead a pitching and hitting clinic March 25 at the S&T Bank Arena. Players may register at www.whitetownshiprec.org.
BOTH ON ICE
IUP’s basketball and hockey seasons concluded this past week as the Crimson Hawks club hockey team lost 9-1 Thursday in the ACHA National Division 1 tournament in Boston. The No. 18 seed Hawks (24-7-0-0) fell to No. 15 seed Illinois State University (28-6-0-2). Both teams concluded extremely successful seasons.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Blairsville historians Denise Jennings and Dave Janusek lead a commemoration walk and interpretive discussion of the lost Riverview neighborhood on the anniversary of the St. Patrick’s Day Flood of 1936, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday … it’s the much-anticipated Keystone State Championship travel wrestling tournament weekend at Kovalchick Convention & Athletic Complex at IUP, a massive event predicted to bring 10,000 visitors to the county … the Jimmy Stewart Museum is screening the Oscar-winning “The Greatest Show on Earth” with Stewart and co-stars Charlton Heston and Betty Hutton, at 1 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday in the museum theater.
VILLAGE VIGNETTES
Indiana native Peter Barbor is making impressive inroads in the Pittsburgh art community as a respected sculptor, and was featured in a Q&A style profile March 8 in Pittsburgh CityPaper. Barbor, a son of attorney John and retired teacher Gretchen Barbor, talked about his inspirations, choices of media, the pronounced presence of history in his style and his concentration on the human form in his works. He maintains an online gallery display of his sculptures at http://www.peterbarbor.com/.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Slight declines were noticed in Indiana County gas prices this week as most stations dropped regular 87 rates to about $3.76 a gallon. The Choice gas pumps at Fourth and Philadelphia continue to undercut Sheetz by a penny, at $3.75 … Signups are being taken now for a benefit trivia tournament two weeks from now at the Historical and Genealogical Society of Indiana County. Teams of four may register online at www.hgsic.org/events for the March 31 game … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, tapped Thornton Wilder’s novel, “The Ides of March,” for the wisdom, “Imprisonment of the body is bitter; imprisonment of the mind is worse.”
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. All contributions are welcomed. Send news releases, posters, newsletters, copies of promotional docs, and general messages by email to cross@indianagazette.net, or phone your quips and tips to (724) 463-4262.