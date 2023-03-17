inside indiana logo.jpg
Top of the morning to whom it may concern —

After a remarkably mild February, March has turned the table and proven its astronomical season, winter, with little doubt. Since debuting with a high of 70 on March 1 (obviously coming in like a lamb), the Indiana area has registered seven days with highs less than 50, one day with a high of only 28, and low temperatures below freezing every morning through the 16th. Snowfall the first half of this week alone easily eclipsed the 1.5 inches recorded for all of February.