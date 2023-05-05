To whom it may concern —
May has inauspiciously made its way onto our calendar and we’re expecting a time-released of the promised May flowers fed by the April showers ... whenever they may end.
What a month it is! May is the third in the string of five consecutive months with names that aren’t abbreviated (Associated Press style). The other seven all have abbreviations.
Mother’s Day (May 14) and Memorial Day (May 29) headline the celebrations this month. Many also count today, Cinco de Mayo (not, as many mistakenly believe, Mexico’s version of Fourth of July, but the anniversary of a battle victory), among the festive occasions. Canada has Victoria Day on May 22 (the birthday of the 19th century queen of the British Empire).
Homer City Mayor Arlene Wanatosky reminds us National Nurses Week (tomorrow through Friday, May 12) and Peace Officers Memorial Day (May 15) are observed this month.
Armed Forces Day and Jimmy Stewart’s birthday both are May 20.
Provided you can pack them in among graduations, proms and other special events crowding the calendar, try these: No Socks Day is coming up Monday; Root Canal Appreciation Day is Wednesday; and May 14 doubles as Dance Like a Chicken Day. You’re welcome.
LOCALIZING IT ...
The Indiana County calendar burgeons with May events. Let’s start with the annual fundraiser benefiting Indiana County Humane Society. The Dawg Gone Flea Market is set for 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the sportsmen’s barn at the county fairgrounds. Sunday is called Box Day, giving the idea that goods will go by the boxload to clean out the house, from noon to 4 p.m.
The annual Teddy Bear Fund Drive benefit trivia night comes up Friday, May 12, at the Eagles lodge on Philadelphia Street.
The Indiana County Chamber of Commerce hosts one of the first golf outings of the season, Thursday, May 25, at The Links, Spring Church.
“Flight of the Phoenix,” “Harvey,” “The Glenn Miller Story” and “The Naked Spur” are the featured films the rest of this month in the Jimmy Stewart Museum Theater (the run for “Navy Blue and Gold” wraps up Sunday).
Indiana Garden Club brings together area lawn and garden specialists along with a roster of handcraft and artisan vendor booths and a food truck court for the annual May Mart Garden & Vendor Expo 2023, Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, at the S&T Bank Arena in White Township. The event is a major fundraiser for the club’s community beautification efforts and scholarship fund.
May 20 also is the day for the Historical & Genealogical Society of Indiana County to host the annual Spring Ladies’ Tea at Silas Clark House. The 2 p.m. program includes a performance of local playwright Mary Jo Bowes’ “The Wisdom of Dorothy Parker and Other Wits,” a tale of the sharing of influence in pre-social media days. The society is taking reservations at $25 a person online at www.hgsic.org/events.
COMMUNITY SAFETY ... AND PRIDE
April 28 was a red-letter day for Coal Run-McIntyre Volunteer Fire Department, the brigade of well trained and equipped men and women guardians of Young Township. For the first time in the 55-year history of the department — after decades of running pre-owned or refurbished apparatus — Station 290 leaders took possession of their first brand new firetruck, a tanker-pumper delivered to the fire station from Spartan Emergency Response, of Brandon, S.D., by way of 1st Out Specialty Vehicles, Moon Township (for lettering).
The department ordered the truck in November 2021 and made the final payment this week to take title. Coal Run VFC won an Aid to Firefighters grant through Federal Emergency Management Agency to pay most of the $500,000 sticker price, conducted gun bashes and other fundraisers to assure the purchase, and plans to spend $100,000 more to fully accessorize the truck before placing it in service.
The truck stores 2,500 gallons of water and pumps at 1,500 gallons per minute.
The tanker-pumper is said to be the first financed by FEMA in the history of the township’s four original fire companies, Coal Run, McIntire, Iselin and West Lebanon.
KEEPING MEMORIES ALIVE
White Township’s recreation department is celebrating the near completion of the new 18-hole disc golf course in the recreation complex along East Pike, which has been selected to co-cost a regional tournament on May 13.
The “Battle for The Gorge,” a singles tournament sanctioned by the Professional Disc Golf Association, will be played at The Gorge at Anthony Run, west of Indiana, and on 12 of the holes of the new White Township course (they’ll play six holes on the original course at the complex to complete the round).
Alphonse Borowski, the assistant director of the tournament, expects about 144 players in multiple men’s, women’s and mixed divisions to tee off beginning at 8:30 a.m. and gather for trophy presentations by 5 p.m.
The final six holes of the township’s new disc golf layout are expected to be ready for play late this summer.
St. Thomas More University Parish stirred a lot of flashback feelings last fall with a benefit oldies dance, one of the last public events before the closing of the Rustic Lodge banquet and event hall.
They’ve relocated across town to Indiana Country Club to revisit yesteryear with another oldies music and dance night set for 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 2. DJ Mike Miller will be the mixmaster for the evening. Ticket sales again are going through Deb Lezanic at (724) 349-1306.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
The car dealership along Route 22 in Blairsville became a branch of the Watson Chevrolet empire still based today in the Murrysville area, and Dr. Ronald Reefer, the patriarch of a family of area chiropractors, opened a new clinic in Homer City this week 23 years ago, as Gazette staffer Bill Hastings reported.
The Junior Women’s Civic Club was planning a charity garage sale at the Indiana West Plaza to benefit Indiana Free Library; Backstreet Records moved from downtown Indiana to the Regency Mall; and Art Smith, a mainstay of the Indiana Fire Department, took over shipping and receiving at the Dietrich Industries plant on Route 22 in Burrell Township, according to Hastings’ reports this day, Friday, May 5, 2000.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Will gasoline prices spike on the Memorial Day travel period? Wait and see is the only wisdom. For now, Townsend Gas & Oil along Old Route 119 between Homer City and Indiana has the lowest regional price, about $3.56, for regular 87. A limited number of Sheetz convenience stores carrying 88 octane gas have it posted at less than $3.50 a gallon. ... PennDOT’s weather-dependent on-again, off-again construction on the Route 422-Margaret Road intersection in Armstrong County was put off this week because of rain. Work will resume Monday ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says the old line is still true: don’t mistake habit for loyalty.
Good evening!
This column is compiled by Gazette staff writer Chauncey Ross. All contributions are welcomed. Send news releases, posters, newsletters, copies of promotional docs, and general messages by email to cross@indianagazette.net, or phone your quips and tips to (724) 463-4262.
