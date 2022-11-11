To whom it may concern —
There’s no shortage of tributes today, Veterans Day, for those active and retire military servicemen and -women who have served our nation. Parades and ceremonies are fitting honors, but some veterans would say a simple handshake and personal word of thanks are most gratifying for their sacrifice.
Restaurants are offering discounts or free coffee, and some retailers are couching their promotional efforts for the day, hoping to generate the goodwill that a connection with honoring veterans would bring.
On the schedule in Indiana County is the traditional parade at 10:45 a.m. on Philadelphia Street and the commemoration of the end of the first world war at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918. (Originally the conflict was called the Great War, or “the war to end all wars,” and the observance was called Armistice Day. The World War I name came about when the second one began brewing in Europe. Time Magazine coined the phrases in 1939. And Congress changed the holiday to “Veterans Day” in 1954.)
Indiana University of Pennsylvania plans the rededication of the IUP Vietnam Veterans Memorial at noon today at Pierce Hall, the home of the ROTC program and Department of Military Science. The campus memorial, the first of its kind at any American university and dedicated 40 years ago on Nov. 11, 1982, is being moved from the original site near Leonard and Keith Halls, which have been torn down to make room for the Kopchick College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.
However, Oakland Cemetery, which for several months has been flying a 50-by-30-foot American flag from a new 100-foot-tall flagpole in the Garden of Honor, has indefinitely postponed the formal dedication ceremony until spring because of predicted heavy rain from Tropical Storm Nicole.
STREETSCAPE UPDATE
The very visible work in the 600 block of Philadelphia is indeed for the planned late-March opening of a new outlet of Ace Hardware, a franchise that’s only a few signatures away from being the newest downtown investment by Frank and Hastie Kinter, of Indiana. As Frank explained, the Kinters purchased the former Merchants Bank/Farmers Bank/Pittsburgh National Bank/PNC Bank office next to the old courthouse and have demolished the site’s drive-thru lanes and teller booth on Nixon Avenue to provide parking for the store. The Kinters have leased the neighboring 631 Philadelphia St., original home of Sears Roebuck Co. and most recently the Skin Art Work tattoo shop with a number of other ventures in the intervening years, and are renovating the first floor and basement for about 10,000 square feet of sales space.
“Pending final approval from Ace and our lenders,” Kinter said, the store would fill a niche for everyday hardware needs. “You won’t come here for lumber or drywall, sheets of plywood or pallets of shingles. It’s called ‘convenience hardware,’ a store with what we expect to be knowledgeable sales associates.” The place with the helpful hardware folks, as Ace advertises.
The fate of the bank building? Once the parking lot is in place for Ace shoppers, the Kinters plan to sell the property again.
YOUR WEEKEND CALENDAR
Purchase Line United Methodist Church, 17107 Route 286 will hold a craft and vendor sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, featuring food and crafts, Pattersons Country Cookin food truck and baked goods ... Smicksburg-area merchants put on the second weekend of the Old-Fashioned Country Christmas Open House events on Saturday and Sunday ... Downtown Indiana is promoting its Ladies Day Out for shopping and dining from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday ... Giant Eagle Supermarket at Townfair Center on Ben Franklin Road South is the host for a food drive to benefit Indiana County Community Action Program and Chevy Chase Community Center, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday with volunteers from Knights of Columbus and Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home coordinating the event.
FRIDAY FLASHBACK
Ron and Ann Lezanic were announced as the new owners of The Corner Cupboard, at Ninth and Philadelphia Streets, the sandwich and snack shop they famously renamed The Ninth St. Deli Market ... Indiana Garden Club unveiled plans to decorate the recently vacated Murphy Store building downtown for the Christmas season ... and Gazette Managing Editor Bill Hastings reported the departure of air personality Andy Briggs of WDAD to further his radio and later TV career at WJAC in Johnstown, 40 years ago in Inside Indiana.
In the months leading up to the Jimmy Stewart 75th birthday celebration and unveiling of his statue at Indiana County Court House in 1983, the owners of Indiana Mall, George and Marianna Zamias, were the first to purchase a miniature replica of the statue in support of Linda Moore’s birthday committee fundraising efforts ... David Geletka, of Indiana, with connections to Bob’s Ats-a-My Pizza Shop, got a shoutout as a Rockwell International aeronautics engineer who worked on the recent mission of Space Shuttle Columbia ... and Indiana Police Chief Charles McAdoo reported the department still was following up on leads in the clawhammer slaying of Doris Anderson one month earlier in the Indiana Bus Depot (a murder than gained infamous “cold case” status until the April 1999 arrest of Donald Fischer, of Altoona), according to Hasting’s column of Friday, Nov. 19, 1982.
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Regular gasoline prices broadly ranged from about $3.96 to about $4.10 a gallon at Indiana-area filling stations this week ... Representatives of a nationally known restaurant chain flew to Indiana in late October to explore a site under consideration along Oakland Avenue in White Township. With no plans, applications or signatures in place, the company’s interest is speculative but one that local economic development leaders will be trying to keep warm ... Anthony Utnik sends the reminder of the Indiana Toastmasters club meeting, 7 a.m. next Friday in Suite 110 of The Atrium downtown ... the White Township Stewardship Committee, activated in January to develop guidelines for immediate and long-term preservation of White’s Woods as a forested community asset, brings together three experts for a panel discussion at 6:30 p.m. Thursday both online and at the White Township municipal building ... Please read but don’t bet: Steelers 23, Saints 17, in Pittsburgh’s first win over New Orleans in the Mike Tomlin era; IUP 42, Shepherd 35 ... Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, picks up the words of English writer/philosopher G.K. Chesterton in the spirit of the day, “The true soldier fights not because he hates what is in front of him, but because he loves what is behind him.”
Good evening!
