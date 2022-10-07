To whom it may concern —
HILLTOP CELEBRATIONS
Congratulations and best wishes today to Indiana County Conservation District, which is marking its milestone 75th anniversary of service this year and celebrating with an open house reception at 4 p.m. today at its recently constructed headquarters facility along Hamill Road (it shares the campus with Indiana County Technology Center and Westmoreland County Community College).
Speaking of which, the beautiful new Indiana County campus of Westmoreland County Community College holds a ribbon cutting and reception at 1 p.m. Oct. 13 to mark completion of the school’s new building next to Indiana County Technology Center along Hamill Road north of Indiana.
TAKE A DEEP BREATH
October can make a case as being one of the busiest months for events and activities to enjoy in the Indiana County area. With a calendar that’s bulked up enough to rival those of June and July in the peak outdoor activity months and the December holiday festivities lineup, here’s a look at what’s dominating area to-do lists in the coming weeks.
The Reeger’s Farm Pumpkin Festival, complete with hayrides, a corn maze, lots of food and fresh-from-the patch, pick-your-own pumpkins, runs from 11 am. to 4 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday through Oct. 23 at the farm near Shelocta … The annual Potters Tour that guides locals and visitors to a lineup of seven pottery studios between Indiana and the Smicksburg area is set for the Oct. 15-16 weekend, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. From the Cathy Bizousky’s Full of Grace studio on Reams Road outside Indiana, the tour loops around Nancy Smeltzer’s Little Mahoning Pottery in Smicksburg and back to the Stoke Hole Downtown operated by Birch and Debra Frew on South Carpenter Avenue near The Coney in Indiana. The potters’ website potterstour.com has full information about each studio’s specialties… Theater by The Grove at Indiana University of Pennsylvania stages Measure for Measure on the Waller Hall Mainstage in the evenings from Wednesday through Oct. 15 and 2 p.m. Oct. 16. … Those shows sandwich IUP Sound Choices’ show, The Elixir of Love by Donizetti, 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday in Fisher Auditorium … the Sports Car Club of America, Allegheny Highlands Region, invites roadster aficionados to join a fall foliage driving tour of the county beginning 8 a.m. Oct. 16. The club has prizes for the top three cars in the show judging. Reservations are being taken online at www.msreg.com/asthecrowflies.
Indiana Lions Club serves a turkey dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 15 at the health camp west of Indiana, as a fundraising event benefiting the Lions’ community service work. The club is serving a buffet meal of turkey and all the trimmings at $12 a person … Indiana Business & Professional Women’s Club marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month with its annual Bras for the Cause fundraiser at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 20 (a Thursday) at the Eagles lodge on Philadelphia Street. A 50/50 raffle, basket bingo, “cherries for cash,” and sticky note 50/50 are among the games on tap. Proceeds benefit Birdie’s Closet, which provides patients with free supplies to help cope with appearance-related side effects of cancer treatment … The Alfred Hitchcock film festival at Jimmy Stewart Museum features The Man Who Knew Too Much through Sunday, then Vertigo for the next week … the fifth Sustainable Indiana County Summit plays out Saturday at the Hadley Union Building next to the campus … and certainly not least of the festivities, the Downtown Indiana Oktoberfest begins 8 a.m. Saturday at the Old Borough Hall parking lot along North Seventh Street, benefiting the Downtown Indiana merchants group.
VILLAGE VIGNETTES
A shout-out to the youngest Earl Hewitt, son of chiropractor/real estate manager and former Indiana Area school board member Earl Hewitt IV, who has returned to the Indiana area with an eye on expanding his outdoor advertising business in his home area. Hewitt Outdoor Company now has almost 50 clients reaching the outdoor audience at sites stretching from Latrobe to Youngstown, Ohio. Earl lists his wife Alison and their young son Zeke as owners of the marketing solutions business that got its start in 2016 in Indiana.
Penn State Extension and its Master Gardeners program are among local leaders out front in the mission to educate area residents about the spotted lanternfly, the next environmental pest on the same, or possibly worse threat level as the emerald ash borer and the gypsy moth. The Extension is sponsoring a public workshop from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday in the pavilion on the grounds of YMCA of Indiana County on Ben Franklin Road North. Almost a hands-on session, Extension experts plan to show a local growth of “tree of heaven” plants that are among the favorite nesting and breeding spots for spotted lanternfly. The insect itself hasn’t yet proliferated in the county, but has been discovered in East Wheatfield and West Wheatfield townships so far.
PILLARS OF THE COMMUNITY
Indiana Free Library works annually to stay that way — a free asset for readers and learners of all ages in the Indiana community — and has announced the 2022 Evening In The Stacks event set for 5 to 7 p.m. on the Friday before Halloween. The event offers live music, hors d’oeuvres, coffee, beer, wine and desserts and a silent auction. Guests are welcomed at $30 a person. At the same time, the library patron campaign is underway both online and by direct mail. A key among the programs sustained by donations are the workforce development initiative, offering resume writing assistance, skilled exam prep sessions, eBooks and audio books to help job-seekers to grow their skills.
October also is the month when Indiana Fire Association conducts its only fundraising campaign of the year, a direct mail effort that each year helps the company maintain and update its supplies and equipment, and recruit and train its first-responders. The postal mail request is the only genuine fund drive staged by Station 100 each year (donors who wish to give any other time may visit the indianafire.com website to pledge online).
SHOP TALK AT SIX
Fuel prices spiked at mid-week from about $3.82 to $4 a gallon in the Indiana area ... Please read but don’t bet: Indiana 29, Armstrong 28; Cambria Heights 42, Homer-Center 29; California 24, IUP 22; Pitt Panthers 34, Virginia Tech 21; Notre Dame 28, Brigham Young 24; Bills 45, Steelers 19. … Willie, our ex-shoeshine boy, says John Mellencamp is all about owning it: “Regret should be handled swiftly, and you shouldn’t hold onto it. People spend their entire lives regretting what they didn’t do and what they should’ve done. Hey, man, you did what you did.”
Good evening!
